MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(MTX)
Minerals Technologies to Participate in Sidoti & Company Fall 2020 Investor Conference on September 23, 2020

09/17/2020 | 04:14pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) (“MTI” or “the Company”) announced today that Douglas Dietrich, Chief Executive Officer, and Matthew Garth, Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2020 Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time. A live broadcast of the Company's presentation will be available at www.mineralstech.com under “Investor Events” on the Investor Relations page. A replay of the webcast will remain available on MTI’s website following the presentation.

About Minerals Technologies Inc.
New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTI) is a global resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. MTI serves the paper, foundry, steel, construction, environmental, energy, polymer and consumer products industries. The company reported sales of $1.8 billion in 2019. For further information, please visit our website at www.mineralstech.com. (MTI-G)

Investor Contact:
Erik Aldag, (212) 878-1831

Media Contact:
Michael Landau, (212) 878-1840

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 567 M - -
Net income 2020 112 M - -
Net Debt 2020 574 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
Yield 2020 0,40%
Capitalization 1 707 M 1 707 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
EV / Sales 2021 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 3 628
Free-Float 69,8%
NameTitle
Douglas T. Dietrich Chief Executive Officer & Director
Duane R. Dunham Chairman
Matthew Eric Garth Chief Financial Officer, SVP-Finance & Treasury
Robert L. Clark Independent Director
Marc E. Robinson Independent Director
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC.-13.20%1 707
ECOLAB INC.7.68%59 309
GIVAUDAN SA33.69%41 204
SIKA AG21.03%34 374
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG34.72%22 098
SYMRISE AG26.07%18 967
