Minerco, Inc., the Magic Mushroom Company Updates Financials to PINK Current. Searches for Domestic Home in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2020) - Minerco, Inc. (OTC Pink: MINE) an emerging psilocybin or "magic" mushroom company focused on the research, production and distribution of psilocybin mushrooms, announced today, the Company is PINK current and looking to open facility in Ann Arbor, Michigan. MINE is now poised to take advantage of the Midwest market.

"This is an exciting development for us to be one of the the first companies to open a facility in the Midwest. Magic mushrooms can heal so many people and provide a first mover advantage for our company," stated Julius Jenge, Chief Executive Officer of Minerco, Inc. "Our commitment to research, production and distribution of psilocybin mushrooms, is now a reality. Minerco can be poised to help PTSD and work closer with doctors in Ann Arbor. Michigan, being the second largest medical cannabis state in the USA, gives us an additional opportunity to thrive for our shareholders."

About Minerco, Inc. (OTC Pink: MINE)

Minerco, Inc. (OTC Pink: MINE), was recently acquired by a psilocybin research and investment firm and is emerging as the world's first publicly traded company focused on the research, production and distribution of psilocybin mushrooms.

