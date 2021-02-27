Log in
MINERCO, INC.

MINERCO, INC.

(MINE)
News 


Minerco Introduces Sean Kingston as the Company's Newest Ambassador

02/27/2021 | 05:55pm EST
Kingston, Jamaica--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2021) - Minerco, Inc. (OTC Pink: MINE) announces today that musical icon, Sean Kingston, has joined the company's mission through their ambassador program. This decision comes at a strategic time for the botanical sector with the upcoming launch of SHRU. Kingston, who is of Jamaican origin, has witnessed firsthand the medicinal benefits that plants such as psilocybin and cannabis provide, as both are legal in Jamaica and are commonly used for treatment methods.

Kingston, who has over 1.2 million Instagram and 2.9 million Twitter followers, brings to the company a strong network people who view him as an innovator or trendsetter. As a result, he will be able to use these social media platforms and other channels to help raise awareness on the company's overall mission to educate the masses on botanical products such as cannabis or psilocybin. By partnering with a global figure of Kingston's stature, the company's reach can broaden exponentially, especially with their blockchain token SHRU being available to the public come March 1, 2021.

In response to the announcement of his affiliation with Minerco, Kingston made this statement:

"I have been building a relationship with Minerco for a while as I am 100% behind in their mission as a company. In Jamaica, we have been using cannabis and psilocybin for medicinal purposes for years now and have seen the adverse effects that it can have on people who suffer from physical and emotional challenges. The anticipated launch of SHRU definitely accelerated the process in making our strategic partnership official, and now I am ready to help in any way possible. These are exciting times."

About Minerco Inc.

Minerco, Inc. The Magic Mushroom Company (OTC: MINE) is the pioneering company specializing in the research, production, and distribution of psilocybin mushroom products ("Magic Mushrooms''). The Blockchain token SHRU can be used for purchases relating to psilocybin and cannabis. SHRU can be purchased at www.shrucoin.com. Consumers can also utilize the SHRUCOIN PAY app by visiting www.shrucoinpay.com . To learn more about Minerco, Inc. visit them at www.minercoinc.com. To research Minerco, Inc's. stock histogram chart please visit OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com and search under the ticker MINE.

MINERCO, INC. INC FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the investment offerings and the terms thereof, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as we "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", or the negative thereof or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75657


© Newsfilecorp 2021
