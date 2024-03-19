Market conditions and outlook

During the period, the business continued to experience the challenging trading conditions that first manifested in the latter half of the previous financial year. Global coal prices dropped and then stabilised from record highs seen in 2022. Although there was a drop in global prices, the stabilised levels are above the long-term average, with a concurrent global decrease in demand. Regional demand and prices remained under pressure due to persistent logistics and supply chain infrastructure challenges, hindering coal export evacuation from South African producers despite relatively firm export prices.

The outlook is cautiously optimistic, with various South African industries considering self-generation of steam and electricity through small, customised coal-fired boilers. This trend is evidenced by the increasing order book for customised boilers with equipment manufacturers, driven by the growing dissatisfaction with Eskom's inability to provide reliable power in the immediate and foreseeable future. Minergy continues receiving inquiries from regional and offshore markets for coal supplies, with some traditional customers expressing interest in resuming and increasing offtake.

Looking ahead, we are optimistic about Minergy's future. As reported above, Meropa Resources commenced mobilisation to the site on 3 January 2024, allowing mining activities to resume. The first overburden blast occurred on 23 February, and we anticipate the first coal load and haul from the pit by the third week of March. Supply is expected to stabilise by the end of April, with full-scale mobilisation, production, and sales projected by the end of June 2024. This phase marks the beginning of operational stabilisation and continuous business improvement, positioning Minergy as a low-cost coal producer. The company is focused on optimising its coal resources, extraction, and processing, developing logistical solutions, and establishing market linkages to enhance efficiency, productivity, and sustainability, ensuring a bright and prosperous future for Minergy.

Change in Board of Directors

The Company announced the resignation of Morne du Plessis as Chief Executive Officer with effect from 31 August 2023.

Additionally, Matome T Malema was appointed to the Board of Directors as a Non-Executive Director on 20 September 2023.

Contingent liability

The Company has provided securities for the subsidiary's funding facilities in the normal course of business.

Basis of preparation

The unaudited abridged consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the framework, concepts, and measurement and recognition requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), International Accounting Standard IAS 34: Interim Financial Reporting and financial pronouncements as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

This report on the interim period does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, this report is to be read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended 30 June 2023 and any public announcements made by the Company during and post the interim reporting period. The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those of the previous financial year and the corresponding interim reporting period.

The unaudited abridged consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared based on accounting principles applicable to a going concern, which assumes the realisation of assets and satisfaction of liabilities in the normal course of business. As noted above, the Group incurred a net loss of BWP72 million during the interim period ended 31 December 2023. As of 31 December 2023, the Group had accumulated losses of BWP587 million, and its net liabilities exceeded its net assets by BWP364 million.

The Group remains proactive in refining its production and sales strategies to thrive in the current market. The inherent quality of the Group's product offerings, coupled with a loyal customer base and logistical advantage, establishes a positive trajectory toward sustained growth and profitability. Sales demand, pricing, and cost management within a competitive market remain key factors.

The strategic support by MDCB and the additional resources provided, give the directors confidence that the new direction being followed will enable the Group to achieve its goals and generate sufficient funds to meet its obligations and continue as a going concern.

As the organisation navigates its transition and continues to grow, management expresses gratitude to all stakeholders, including customers, service providers, funders, and employees, for their invaluable contributions.

18 March 2024