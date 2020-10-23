Minergy : INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT

ABOUT THIS REPORT

Minergy Limited's 2020 Integrated Annual Report aims to provide a balanced, understandable and complete view of our business by reporting on the financial performance and non-financial aspects of the Group.

References to "Minergy" or "the Company" in this report are to Minergy Limited. References to "the Group" in this report are to Minergy and its subsidiaries Minergy Coal Pty Limited and Min Sales Pty Limited."

The Group was awarded a Mining Licence in August 2018, allowing for mine development to take place together with the construction of a Coal Handling and Processing Plant ("CHPP"). No coal was sold in the 2019 financial year and the financial information for that year is typical of a mine development company. First coal sales where achieved during the 2020 financial year, although the COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted production targets and coal sales.

The 2020 Integrated Annual Report (referred to herein as the "report", "IAR", or Integrated Annual Report) covers the Masama Coal Mine, the status of the mine and future developments, stakeholder relations, an extract from the Competent Persons Report ("CPR"), the management of risk as well as the current status of coal markets regionally and internationally. It contains the consolidated annual financial statements of Minergy for the financial year ending 30 June 2020.

Minergy's board of directors ("the Board") confirms its responsibility for the integrity of the report, the content of which has been collectively assessed by the Directors, who believe that all material issues have been addressed. The annual financial statements have been audited by the independent external auditor, Grant Thornton Botswana, in accordance with the Botswana Companies Act, CAP 42:01, as amended ("the Companies Act"), as indicated in their report, but no other information contained in the Integrated Annual Report has been independently assured apart from an extract from the CPR. The audited full year consolidated financial statements were prepared by the Financial Manager, Julius Ayo (Bachelor of Accounting ("BACC") and Association of Certified Chartered Accountants ("ACCA")), under the supervision of the Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), JP van Staden CA(SA).

THE 2020 INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT COMPRISES: