Minergy : INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT

10/23/2020 | 04:30am EDT

CONTENTS

ABOUT THIS REPORT

1

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2

01. GROUP OVERVIEW

4

What we do

4

Sales strategy

5

Mine attributes and location

6

Mine box cut layout and plant infrastructure

7

Development milestones achieved

8

The African coal story and markets

10

Management of risk

14

Stakeholder engagement

16

Board of directors

18

Operational management

20

02.

LEADERSHIP FEEDBACK

22

Chairman's report

22

Chief executive officer's report

24

Chief financial officer's report

28

03. RESOURCE INFORMATION

32

Mining licence

32

Coal resource and reserves

32

04. GOVERNANCE AND SUSTAINABILITY

36

Corporate governance report

36

Audit and risk committee report

40

Remuneration and nominations committee report

42

Social and ethics committee report

47

Sustainability report

48

Corporate social investment and community support

53

05. SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION

54

Interaction with shareholders

54

Shareholders' diary

54

Shareholder analysis

55

06. GROUP ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

56

Directors' responsibilities and approval

56

Directors' report

57

Independent auditors' report

60

Statements of financial position

62

Statements of comprehensive income

62

Statements of changes in equity

63

Statements of cash flows

63

Accounting policies

64

Notes to the annual financial statements

73

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

90

Notice of Annual General Meeting

90

Form of proxy

93

Electronic participation form

95

CORPORATE AND GENERAL INFORMATION

96

ABOUT THIS REPORT

Minergy Limited's 2020 Integrated Annual Report aims to provide a balanced, understandable and complete view of our business by reporting on the financial performance and non-financial aspects of the Group.

References to "Minergy" or "the Company" in this report are to Minergy Limited. References to "the Group" in this report are to Minergy and its subsidiaries Minergy Coal Pty Limited and Min Sales Pty Limited."

The Group was awarded a Mining Licence in August 2018, allowing for mine development to take place together with the construction of a Coal Handling and Processing Plant ("CHPP"). No coal was sold in the 2019 financial year and the financial information for that year is typical of a mine development company. First coal sales where achieved during the 2020 financial year, although the COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted production targets and coal sales.

The 2020 Integrated Annual Report (referred to herein as the "report", "IAR", or Integrated Annual Report) covers the Masama Coal Mine, the status of the mine and future developments, stakeholder relations, an extract from the Competent Persons Report ("CPR"), the management of risk as well as the current status of coal markets regionally and internationally. It contains the consolidated annual financial statements of Minergy for the financial year ending 30 June 2020.

Minergy's board of directors ("the Board") confirms its responsibility for the integrity of the report, the content of which has been collectively assessed by the Directors, who believe that all material issues have been addressed. The annual financial statements have been audited by the independent external auditor, Grant Thornton Botswana, in accordance with the Botswana Companies Act, CAP 42:01, as amended ("the Companies Act"), as indicated in their report, but no other information contained in the Integrated Annual Report has been independently assured apart from an extract from the CPR. The audited full year consolidated financial statements were prepared by the Financial Manager, Julius Ayo (Bachelor of Accounting ("BACC") and Association of Certified Chartered Accountants ("ACCA")), under the supervision of the Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), JP van Staden CA(SA).

THE 2020 INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT COMPRISES:

  • A review of the Group as it pertains to the Masama Coal Mine and the status of saleable coal production
  • Social, environmental, governance, prospects and leadership of the Group
  • Stakeholders and the way in which Minergy interacts with them
  • Annual financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and in accordance with the laws of Botswana

MINERGY LIMITED|  INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2020

1

THE REPORT IS GUIDED BY:

  • The King Code of Governance Principles for South Africa ("King IV™") (the King IV™ application summary is contained on the website: www.minergycoal.com)
  • The Botswana Companies Act, CAP 42:01 as amended
  • The Equity Listing Rules of the Botswana Stock Exchange ("BSE")
  • Where applicable, the CPR, which reports the Group's Resources and Reserves, and which was independently prepared in accordance with The South African Code for the Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves 2016 Edition ("SAMREC CODE")

BOARD APPROVAL

The Board acknowledges responsibility for ensuring the integrity of this Integrated Annual Report. Following collective assessment, the Audit and Risk Committee, responsible for oversight of the Integrated Annual Report, recommended approval of the report by the Board.

In the Board's opinion, the Integrated Annual Report provides a fair and balanced representation of the integrated performance of the Company and addresses all material issues and presents the performance of Minergy fairly. The Board accordingly approved the 2020 Integrated Annual Report on 24 September 2020.

Mokwena Morulane

Morné du Plessis

Independent Non-executive Chairman

Chief Executive Officer

Jean-Pierre van Staden

Leutlwetse Tumelo

Chief Financial Officer

Non-executive Director

Claude de Bruin

André Bojé

Non-executive Director

Non-executive Director

MINERGY LIMITED|  INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2020

2

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2020

FINANCIAL YEAR

Q1

JUL/AUG/SEP

Q2

OCT/NOV/DEC

Q3

JAN/FEB/MAR

Q4

APR/MAY/JUN

ECONOMIC

  • Strong regional demand across industrial and other customers
  • Pricing stable with positive outlook
  • COVID-19pandemic
  • Regional COVID-19 impact
  • Minimum 15-week border closure

OPERATIONAL

  • Stage 1 of the Plant commissioned supported by mobile solutions
  • Substantially all required funding in place
  • Volume ramping up to capacity
  • Operational team optimal and effective
  • Volume demand shrinks to 10% - 15%
  • Critical technical expertise to ensure plant efficiency unable to travel

FINANCIAL

  • Losses incurred for the year
  • Absolute cash preservation measures in place
  • Business optimisation plan
  • Further funding is required for COVID-19 relief

Repositioning strategy to cost-saving and implement efficiency to ensure saleable production targets and regional off-take agreements are met to support sustainability

Saleable production target of 60 000 tonnes per month (see further details in the CEO's report on pages 24 - 26)

Support from government and funders continue as Minergy remains true to original commitment of ensuring vibrant coal sector in Botswana supported by the success of the mine, skills transfer, job creation and training

Post year-end, first coal exports from the Tshele Hills rail siding to South Africa

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Minergy Ltd. published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 08:29:05 UTC

