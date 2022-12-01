Minergy : VOTING RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
12/01/2022 | 09:24am EST
Minergy Limited
(Incorporated in accordance with the laws of Botswana) (Company Number: BW00001542791) www.minergycoal.com
("Minergy" or "the Company")
VOTING RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Minergy Limited announces that an Annual General Meeting ("AGM") was held on 30 November 2022 and all resolutions were passed by the required majority. Proxy votes were received from Shareholders holding 70.19% of the issued ordinary share capital of Minergy Limited, and all Shareholders were entitled to vote.
Minergy Limited AGM 30 November 2022
Total
Total shares in issue
469 975 134
Proxies received - number of holders
22
Proxies received - holdings (shares)
329 884 564
Proxies received as a % of total shares
70.19%
In attendance and voting - number of holders
0
In attendance and voting - holding (shares)
0
In attendance voted as % of total shares
0.00%
Total number of holders voting
22
Total shares held by those voting
329 884 564
Shares voting as a % of total shares in issue
70.19%
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
2022 Financial Statements
For
Against
Ordinary resolution number 1
To receive, consider and adopt the audited financial statements for the
year ended 30 June 2022.
Number of votes cast
329 884 564
-
Percentage of votes cast by those voting (by proxy / attendance)
100.00%
0.00%
Percentage of votes cast of total shareholding base
70.19%
0.00%
Abstain - Percentage of total issued shares - 0 | 0.00%
Re-election of directors of the Company
For
Against
Ordinary resolution number 2
To re-elect, by way of a separate vote, Mr. Leutlwetse Tumelo who retires
in terms of clauses 19.9.1 and 19.9.2 of the constitution, and who is
eligible and offers himself for re-election.
Number of votes cast
328 578 943
-
Percentage of votes cast by those voting (by proxy / attendance)
100.00%
0.00%
Percentage of votes cast of total shareholding base
69.91%
0.00%
Abstain - Percentage of total issued shares - 1 305 621 | 0.28%
Ordinary resolution number 3
To re-elect, by way of a separate vote, Mr. Mokwena Morulane who
retires in terms of clauses 19.9.1 and 19.9.2 of the constitution, and who
is eligible and offers himself for re-election.
Number of votes cast
329 884 564
-
Percentage of votes cast by those voting (by proxy / attendance)
100.00%
0.00%
Percentage of votes cast of total shareholding base
70.19%
0.00%
Abstain - Percentage of total issued shares - 0 | 0.00%
Confirmation of appointment of Director
For
Against
Ordinary resolution number 4
To confirm the appointment of Julius Ayo as a Director to the Board.
Number of votes cast
329 884 564
-
Percentage of votes cast by those voting (by proxy / attendance)
100.00%
0.00%
Percentage of votes cast of total shareholding base
70.19%
0.00%
Abstain - Percentage of total issued shares - 0 | 0.00%
Appointment of auditors and remuneration of auditors
For
Against
Ordinary resolution number 5
Appointment of auditors
To reappoint the Company's current auditors Grant Thornton (Botswana)
upon the recommendation of the Audit and Risk Committee, as the
independent registered auditors of the Company.
Number of votes cast
329 884 564
-
Percentage of votes cast by those voting (by proxy / attendance)
100.00%
0.00%
Percentage of votes cast of total shareholding base
70.19%
0.00%
Abstain - Percentage of total issued shares - 0 | 0.00%
Appointment of auditors and remuneration of auditors
For
Against
(continued)
Ordinary resolution number 6
Remuneration of auditors
To authorise the Board to determine the remuneration of the
external auditors and the auditors' terms of reference.
Number of votes cast
329 884 564
-
Percentage of votes cast by those voting (by proxy / attendance)
100.00%
0.00%
Percentage of votes cast of total shareholding base
70.19%
0.00%
Abstain - Percentage of total issued shares - 0 | 0.00%
Remuneration of Non-executive Directors for 2022 and
For
Against
2023
Ordinary resolution number 7
Remuneration of Non-executive Directors for 2022
To approve remuneration of Non-executive directors for the
financial year ended 30 June 2022, in terms of Note 30 of the
consolidated annual financial statements, as recommended by the
Board and set out in the table in the notice.
Number of votes cast
289 690 054
38 888 889
Percentage of votes cast by those voting (by proxy / attendance)
88.16%
11.84%
Percentage of votes cast of total shareholding base
61.64%
8.27%
Abstain - Percentage of total issued shares - 1 305 621 | 0.28%
Ordinary resolution number 8
Remuneration of Non-executive Directors for 2023
To approve remuneration of Non-executive Directors for the
financial year ending 30 June 2023, as recommended by the Board
and set out in the table in the notice.
Number of votes cast
289 690 054
38 888 889
Percentage of votes cast by those voting (by proxy / attendance)
88.16%
11.84%
Percentage of votes cast of total shareholding base
61.64%
8.27%
Abstain - Percentage of total issued shares - 1 305 621 | 0.28%
Minergy Limited | Ground Floor | Unit 2 | Building 3 | Pinnacle Park | Setlhoa | Plot 75782 | P.O Box 2230 ABG, Broadhurst | Gaborone | Botswana
Tel: +267 397 2891 | Fax: +267 397 2893
Sponsoring Broker: Imara Capital Securities (Pty) Ltd
Transfer Secretaries: Corpserve Botswana Unit 206, 2nd Floor, Plot 64516 Fairgrounds, Gaborone, Botswana Tel: +267 393 2244
Minergy Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 14:23:08 UTC.