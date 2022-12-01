Advanced search
    MINERGY   BW0000001759

MINERGY LIMITED

(MINERGY)
End-of-day quote Botswana Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-29
0.4000 BWP   -.--%
11/23Bankers pour cold water on red hot coal
RE
11/21India's Jindal wins bid to build Botswana's 300 MW coal power plant
RE
10/31Minergy : LTS – NOTICE OF AGM
PU
Minergy : VOTING RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

12/01/2022 | 09:24am EST
Minergy Limited

(Incorporated in accordance with the laws of Botswana) (Company Number: BW00001542791) www.minergycoal.com

("Minergy" or "the Company")

VOTING RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Minergy Limited announces that an Annual General Meeting ("AGM") was held on 30 November 2022 and all resolutions were passed by the required majority. Proxy votes were received from Shareholders holding 70.19% of the issued ordinary share capital of Minergy Limited, and all Shareholders were entitled to vote.

Minergy Limited AGM 30 November 2022

Total

Total shares in issue

469 975 134

Proxies received - number of holders

22

Proxies received - holdings (shares)

329 884 564

Proxies received as a % of total shares

70.19%

In attendance and voting - number of holders

0

In attendance and voting - holding (shares)

0

In attendance voted as % of total shares

0.00%

Total number of holders voting

22

Total shares held by those voting

329 884 564

Shares voting as a % of total shares in issue

70.19%

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

2022 Financial Statements

For

Against

Ordinary resolution number 1

To receive, consider and adopt the audited financial statements for the

year ended 30 June 2022.

Number of votes cast

329 884 564

-

Percentage of votes cast by those voting (by proxy / attendance)

100.00%

0.00%

Percentage of votes cast of total shareholding base

70.19%

0.00%

Abstain - Percentage of total issued shares - 0 | 0.00%

Re-election of directors of the Company

For

Against

Ordinary resolution number 2

To re-elect, by way of a separate vote, Mr. Leutlwetse Tumelo who retires

in terms of clauses 19.9.1 and 19.9.2 of the constitution, and who is

eligible and offers himself for re-election.

Number of votes cast

328 578 943

-

Percentage of votes cast by those voting (by proxy / attendance)

100.00%

0.00%

Percentage of votes cast of total shareholding base

69.91%

0.00%

Abstain - Percentage of total issued shares - 1 305 621 | 0.28%

Ordinary resolution number 3

To re-elect, by way of a separate vote, Mr. Mokwena Morulane who

retires in terms of clauses 19.9.1 and 19.9.2 of the constitution, and who

is eligible and offers himself for re-election.

Number of votes cast

329 884 564

-

Percentage of votes cast by those voting (by proxy / attendance)

100.00%

0.00%

Percentage of votes cast of total shareholding base

70.19%

0.00%

Abstain - Percentage of total issued shares - 0 | 0.00%

Confirmation of appointment of Director

For

Against

Ordinary resolution number 4

To confirm the appointment of Julius Ayo as a Director to the Board.

Number of votes cast

329 884 564

-

Percentage of votes cast by those voting (by proxy / attendance)

100.00%

0.00%

Percentage of votes cast of total shareholding base

70.19%

0.00%

Abstain - Percentage of total issued shares - 0 | 0.00%

Appointment of auditors and remuneration of auditors

For

Against

Ordinary resolution number 5

Appointment of auditors

To reappoint the Company's current auditors Grant Thornton (Botswana)

upon the recommendation of the Audit and Risk Committee, as the

independent registered auditors of the Company.

Number of votes cast

329 884 564

-

Percentage of votes cast by those voting (by proxy / attendance)

100.00%

0.00%

Percentage of votes cast of total shareholding base

70.19%

0.00%

Abstain - Percentage of total issued shares - 0 | 0.00%

Appointment of auditors and remuneration of auditors

For

Against

(continued)

Ordinary resolution number 6

Remuneration of auditors

To authorise the Board to determine the remuneration of the

external auditors and the auditors' terms of reference.

Number of votes cast

329 884 564

-

Percentage of votes cast by those voting (by proxy / attendance)

100.00%

0.00%

Percentage of votes cast of total shareholding base

70.19%

0.00%

Abstain - Percentage of total issued shares - 0 | 0.00%

Remuneration of Non-executive Directors for 2022 and

For

Against

2023

Ordinary resolution number 7

Remuneration of Non-executive Directors for 2022

To approve remuneration of Non-executive directors for the

financial year ended 30 June 2022, in terms of Note 30 of the

consolidated annual financial statements, as recommended by the

Board and set out in the table in the notice.

Number of votes cast

289 690 054

38 888 889

Percentage of votes cast by those voting (by proxy / attendance)

88.16%

11.84%

Percentage of votes cast of total shareholding base

61.64%

8.27%

Abstain - Percentage of total issued shares - 1 305 621 | 0.28%

Ordinary resolution number 8

Remuneration of Non-executive Directors for 2023

To approve remuneration of Non-executive Directors for the

financial year ending 30 June 2023, as recommended by the Board

and set out in the table in the notice.

Number of votes cast

289 690 054

38 888 889

Percentage of votes cast by those voting (by proxy / attendance)

88.16%

11.84%

Percentage of votes cast of total shareholding base

61.64%

8.27%

Abstain - Percentage of total issued shares - 1 305 621 | 0.28%

Minergy Limited | Ground Floor | Unit 2 | Building 3 | Pinnacle Park | Setlhoa | Plot 75782 | P.O Box 2230 ABG, Broadhurst | Gaborone | Botswana

Tel: +267 397 2891 | Fax: +267 397 2893

Sponsoring Broker: Imara Capital Securities (Pty) Ltd

Transfer Secretaries: Corpserve Botswana Unit 206, 2nd Floor, Plot 64516 Fairgrounds, Gaborone, Botswana Tel: +267 393 2244

Email: contactus@corpservebotswana.com

Disclaimer

Minergy Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 14:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
