  Homepage
  Equities
  Colombia
  Bolsa De Valores De Colombia
  Mineros S.A.
  News
  Summary
    MINEROS   COC07PA00027

MINEROS S.A.

(MINEROS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia - 09/27
3700 COP   +0.63%
04:02aMINEROS S A : Ffss q2 2021 mcop
PU
09/27MINEROS S A : Ffss q1 2021 mcop
PU
09/16Mineros S.A. has filed an IPO in the amount of $35 million.
CI
Mineros S A : FFSS Q2 2021 MCOP

09/28/2021 | 04:02am EDT
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the six months ended 30 of June of 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

Amounts expressed in thousands of Colombian Pesos

30/06/202130/06/2020

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities Classes of cash receipts from operating activitiesReceipts from sales of goods

Receipts from commissions and other revenue

Cash receipts from futures contracts, forward contracts, option contracts and swap contracts

Other charges for operating activities

Classes of cash payments from operating activitiesPayments to suppliers for goods and services Payments to employees and social security agencies

Payments for premiums and claims, annuities and other policy benefits

Payments for futures, forward, option and swap contracts

Income taxes paid

Other inflows (outflows) of cash

860.757.632

916.530.029

5.702.077

3.225.253

13.669.969

443.279

15.565.309

3.981.118

(515.381.567)

(563.389.829)

(120.776.247)

(146.441.106)

(23.943.010)

(8.254.457)

-

(5.764.188)

(116.149.113)

(44.320.099)

(1.249.948)

(4.459.728)

Net cash flows generated by operating activities

118.195.102

151.550.272

Cash flows from (used in) investing activities

Cash flows from the disposal of subsidiaries

-

3.569.019

Cash payments for acquisition of subsidiary or non controlling interests, net of cash acq

(4.020.770)

-

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

4.773.279

136.962

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(143.999.993)

(41.438.995)

Purchase of intangible assets and exploration projects

(110.255.484)

(28.588.360)

Loans granted to third parties

-

(873.000)

Received dividends

320.061

120.063

Interest received

167.962

172.536

Proceeds from sales of financial instruments

40.179.839

16.536

Net cash flows used in investing activities

(212.835.106)

(66.885.239)

Cash flows from (used in) financing activities

Proceeds from borrowings

102.663.375

63.289.927

Repayments of borrowings

(19.978.592)

(54.791.020)

Payments of lease liabilities

(20.000.920)

(24.786.949)

Dividends paid

(34.851.669)

(23.947.201)

Interest paid

(7.955.993)

(9.860.626)

Net cash flows generated by (used in) financing activities

19.876.201

(50.095.869)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents before effect of exchange rate chang

(74.763.803)

34.569.164

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

16.313.767

11.829.090

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(58.450.036)

46.398.254

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

218.298.872

62.416.012

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

159.848.836

108.814.266

Disclaimer

Mineros SA published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 08:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
