Mineros SA is a Colombia-based company primarily engaged in the exploration and exploitation of gold and other related precious metals, metallic and non-metallic minerals, and hydrocarbons. The Company has its major operational centres in the municipality of El Bagre, as well as in Zaragoza, Nechi and Bajo Cauca Antioqueno, which are located in the department of Antioquia, with a an annual average production of 120,000 gold ounces. As of December 31, 2011, the Company owned such subsidiaries as Proyecto Sabaletas SAS, Exploradora Minera SAS and Operadora Minera SAS, as well as it held a minor stake in Unipalma de los Llanos SA. In March 2013, the Company acquired 90% stake in Hemco SA, a Managua-based gold and silver mining company.

Sector Gold