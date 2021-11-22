|
Mineros S A : Q3 2021 Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Report
MINEROS S.A.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS
For the three and nine-month ended 30 September 2021
and 2020 and December 31, 2020
(Expressed in Thousands of United States Dollars)
|
General Notes
|
|
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS ................................................................
|
3
|
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME................................................
|
4
|
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION.........................................................
|
5
|
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION.........................................................
|
6
|
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY .........................................................
|
7
|
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS .......................................................................
|
8
|
NOTE 1. CORPORATE INFORMATION ..........................................................................................................................
|
9
|
NOTE 2. STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE .....................................................................................................................
|
11
|
NOTE 3. BASIS OF PRESENTATION .............................................................................................................................
|
11
|
NOTE 4. RECENT ACCOUNTING PRONOUNCEMENTS................................................................................................
|
12
|
NOTE 5. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS ...........................................................................................................................
|
12
|
NOTE 6. IMPAIRMENT ...............................................................................................................................................
|
15
|
NOTE 7. SEGMENTS ...................................................................................................................................................
|
17
|
NOTE 8. REVENUES ....................................................................................................................................................
|
20
|
NOTE 9. COST OF SALES.............................................................................................................................................
|
20
|
NOTE 10. EARNINGS PER SHARE................................................................................................................................
|
21
|
NOTE 11. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS .................................................................................................................
|
23
|
NOTE 12. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES .............................................................................................................
|
23
|
NOTE 13. INVENTORIES .............................................................................................................................................
|
24
|
NOTE 14. TAXES .........................................................................................................................................................
|
24
|
NOTE 15. OTHER ASSETS...........................................................................................................................................
|
27
|
NOTE 16. EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION PROJECTS ............................................................................................
|
27
|
NOTE 17. INTAGIBLE ASSETS,NET .............................................................................................................................
|
28
|
NOTE 18. PROPERTY PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET .................................................................................................
|
28
|
NOTE 19. LOANS AND OTHER BORROWINGS ............................................................................................................
|
29
|
NOTE 20. TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES ...................................................................................................................
|
30
|
NOTE 21. PROVISIONS ...............................................................................................................................................
|
31
|
NOTE 22. OTHER ACCUMULATED COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ..................................................................................
|
32
|
NOTE 23. TRANSACTIONS AND BALANCES WITH RELATED PARTIES .........................................................................
|
32
|
NOTE 24. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS................................................................................................................................
|
33
|
NOTE 25. APPROVAL OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS....................................................................................................
|
33
MINEROS S.A.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS
FOR THE THREE AND NINE-MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30 2021 AND 2020 (UNAUDITED)
AMOUNTS EXPRESSED IN THOUSANDS OF U.S. DOLLARS
|
|
|
|
Three months ending
|
Nine months ending September 30
|
|
|
|
September 30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
Revenues
|
|
8
|
120,188
|
121,263
|
|
|
374,029
|
|
|
363,821
|
Costs of sales
|
|
9
|
(94,769)
|
(78,548)
|
|
|
(275,678)
|
|
|
(234,029)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
|
|
25,419
|
|
42,715
|
|
|
98,351
|
|
|
129,792
|
Administration expenses
|
|
|
(4,666)
|
(3,570)
|
|
|
(14,703)
|
|
|
(11,794)
|
Other income
|
|
|
382
|
1,647
|
|
|
2,041
|
|
|
2,727
|
Other expenses
|
|
|
(2,272)
|
(4,678)
|
|
|
(11,253)
|
|
|
(13,629)
|
Exploration expenses
|
|
|
(5,033)
|
(1,645)
|
|
|
(7,551)
|
|
|
(7,945)
|
Impairment of Asset
|
|
6
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(7,947)
|
Finance income
|
|
|
265
|
299
|
|
|
1,088
|
|
|
622
|
Finance expense
|
|
|
(2,192)
|
(1,883)
|
|
|
(6,732)
|
|
|
(6,278)
|
Gain/(Loss) from Hedging operations
|
|
-
|
2,725
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(2,490)
|
Foreign currency exchange differences
|
|
(1,943)
|
2,006
|
|
|
(344)
|
|
|
(359)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD BEFORE
|
|
13,846
|
37,616
|
|
|
60,897
|
|
|
82,699
|
TAX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current tax
|
|
14
|
(6,812)
|
(10,364)
|
|
|
(23,512)
|
|
|
(31,501)
|
Deferred tax
|
|
14
|
1,116
|
(2,457)
|
|
|
(5,058)
|
|
|
(1,698)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
|
|
|
8,150
|
25,795
|
|
|
32,327
|
|
|
49,500
|
Attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Controlling interest
|
|
|
8,150
|
24,730
|
|
|
32,211
|
|
|
49,290
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
-
|
65
|
|
|
116
|
|
|
210
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
|
|
|
8,150
|
|
24,795
|
|
|
32,327
|
|
|
49,500
|
Basic and diluted earnings
|
per
|
10
|
0.03
|
0.09
|
|
|
0.12
|
|
|
0.19
|
share in U.S. Dollars
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Signed)"Andrés Restrepo Isaza"
|
|
|
|
(Signed)"Miguel Angél Hinestroza Hoyos"
|
ANDRÉS RESTREPO ISAZA
|
|
|
|
|
MIGUEL ÁNGEL HINESTROZA HOYOS
|
|
PRESIDENT AND CEO
|
|
|
|
|
CPA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
T.P.74290-T
|
|
|
|
3
MINEROS S.A.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE THREE AND NINE-MONTH ENDED SEPTEMBER 30 2021 AND 2020 (UNAUDITED)
AMOUNTS EXPRESSED IN THOUSANDS OF U.S. DOLLARS
|
|
Three months ending September
|
Nine months ending
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
September 30
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
|
8,150
|
24,795
|
|
32,327
|
49,500
|
Other comprehensive income, net of taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Items that will not be reclassified to results for the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
period:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Remeasurement of defined benefit plans
|
-
|
-
|
|
4
|
-
|
Revaluation of property, plant and equipment
|
(83)
|
-
|
|
104
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(83)
|
|
-
|
|
108
|
|
-
|
Items that will be reclassified to results for the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
period:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows hedges
Foreign exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
Foreign exchange differences on translation of foreign operations non-controlling interests
Other comprehensive income, net of taxes
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Controlling interest
Non-controlling interests
|
(152)
|
(796)
|
2,129
|
(1,268)
|
(171)
|
65,065
|
196
|
46,065
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(323)
|
|
64,269
|
|
2,325
|
|
44,797
|
-
|
(257)
|
24
|
(262)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(406)
|
|
64,012
|
|
2,457
|
|
44,535
|
7,744
|
88,807
|
34,784
|
94,035
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,744
|
88,999
|
34,644
|
94,087
|
-
|
(192)
|
140
|
(52)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,744
|
|
88,807
|
|
34,784
|
|
94,035
|
(Signed)"Andrés Restrepo Isaza"
|
(Signed)"Miguel Angél Hinestroza Hoyos"
|
ANDRÉS RESTREPO ISAZA
|
MIGUEL ÁNGEL HINESTROZA HOYOS
|
PRESIDENT AND CEO
|
CPA
|
|
T.P.74290-T
MINEROS S.A.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2021, AND DECEMBER 31,2020 (UNAUDITED)
AMOUNTS EXPRESSED IN THOUSANDS OF U.S. DOLLARS
|
|
Notes
|
30/09/2021
|
|
31/12/2020
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
11
|
51,776
|
|
63,598
|
|
Trade and other receivables
|
12
|
30,051
|
|
19,811
|
|
Inventories
|
13
|
50,476
|
|
64,621
|
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
5
|
3,540
|
|
11,332
|
|
Investments
|
|
98
|
|
1,563
|
|
Income tax receivables
|
14
|
8,140
|
|
5,189
|
|
Other tax receivables
|
14
|
18,717
|
|
29,192
|
|
Other assets
|
15
|
9,923
|
|
4,969
|
|
Current assets
|
|
172,721
|
|
200,275
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and other receivables
|
12
|
1,981
|
|
2,414
|
|
Inventories
|
13
|
25,153
|
|
21,232
|
|
Investments
|
|
4,763
|
|
5,235
|
|
Other tax receivables
|
14
|
522
|
|
592
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
14
|
1,397
|
|
4,612
|
|
Investment property
|
|
2,441
|
|
2,441
|
|
Exploration and evaluation projects
|
16
|
60,169
|
|
26,112
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
17
|
33,729
|
|
39,897
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
18
|
262,231
|
|
239,425
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
392,386
|
|
341,960
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
565,107
|
|
542,235
|
|
(Signed)"Andrés Restrepo Isaza"
|
|
(Signed)"Miguel Angél Hinestroza Hoyos"
|
ANDRÉS RESTREPO ISAZA
|
|
MIGUEL ÁNGEL HINESTROZA HOYOS
|
PRESIDENT AND CEO
|
|
CPA
|
|
|
|
|
T.P.74290-T
|
|
5
Disclaimer
|
|
