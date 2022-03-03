Log in
    MINEROS   COC07PA00027

MINEROS S.A.

(MINEROS)
Mineros S A : Q4 2021 Earnings Call

03/03/2022 | 02:11pm EST
Year End & Q4 2021 Earnings Release

March 3, 2022

TSX: MSA

MINEROS: CB

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements made and information contained herein constitute "forward-looking information". Such statements and information relate to future events, including the company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct and such forward- looking statements should not be relied upon.

2

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company has included non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios in this Presentation. Management believes that non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios, when supplementing measures determined in accordance with IFRS, provide investors with an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. Non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. This data is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The following non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios are included in this presentation:

  1. Adjusted EBITDA o Cash Cost
    o All-in sustaining costs ("AISC")
    o Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio
    o Average realized price per ounce of gold sold

Reconciliations associated with the above performance measures can be found

on Section 12: Non-IFRSand Other Financial Measures of the Management's Discussion & Analysis of Financial Condition & Results of Operations for the year ended December 31, 2021, available on SEDAR www.sedar.comunder the Company's profile, which section is expressly incorporated by reference into this presentation.

3

Management

Andrés Restrepo Isaza

President & CEO

Alan Wancier

CFO

Ana Isabel Gaviria

Corporate Secretary &

General Counsel

José Díaz Cardozo

Exploration Manager

Santiago Cardona

Country Manager Colombia

Carlos Mario Gómez

Country Manager Nicaragua

John Jairo Cuervo Muñoz

Country Manager Argentina

4

AGENDA

  1. Highlights
  1. Financial Performance o Operational Indicators o Details per Operation o Looking Ahead



Disclaimer

Mineros SA published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 19:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
