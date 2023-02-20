Advanced search
    MINEROS   COC07PA00027

MINEROS S.A.

(MINEROS)
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia  -  2023-02-19
1870.00 COP   -6.45%
05:30pMineros S A : Q4 2022 Mineros Earnings Call
PU
07:05aMineros Reports Fourth Quarter of 2022 Financial and Operational Results, Announces 2023 Guidance and Provides Update on Gualcamayo Property
AQ
2022Royal Road Provides Drilling Update from Its Caribe Gold Discovery; Nicaragua
AQ
Mineros S A : Q4 2022 Mineros Earnings Call

02/20/2023 | 05:30pm EST
Earnings Call

Q4 & YE 2022

February 21, 2023

TSX: MSA

BVC: MINEROS

Cautionary Statement

2

Certain statements made and information contained herein constitute "forward-looking information". Such statements and information relate to future events, including the company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct and such forward- looking statements should not be relied upon.

©2023 Mineros. All rights reserved.

Non-IFRS Measures

3

The Company has included non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios in this Presentation. Management believes that non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios, when supplementing measures determined in accordance with IFRS, provide investors with an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. Non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. This data is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The following non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios are included in this presentation:

  1. Adjusted EBITDA o Cash Cost
    o All-in sustaining costs ("AISC")
    o Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio
    o Average realized price per ounce of gold sold

Reconciliations associated with the above performance measures can be found on Section 10: Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures of the Management's Discussion & Analysis of Financial Condition & Results of Operations for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, available on SEDAR www.sedar.comunder the Company's profile, which section is expressly incorporated by reference into this presentation.

©2023 Mineros. All rights reserved.

Management

4

Andrés Restrepo Isaza

President and CEO

Alan Wancier

CFO

Ana Isabel Gaviria Arteaga

VP Legal and Sustainability

Ana María Ríos Puerta

VP Business Development

Santiago Cardona Múnera

VP Colombia

Luis Fernando Villa Tabares

VP Nicaragua

John Jairo Cuervo Muñoz

VP Argentina

©2023 Mineros. All rights reserved.

Agenda

5

  1. Highlights
  1. Financial Performance o Operational Indicators o Details per Operation o Looking Ahead

©2023 Mineros. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Mineros SA published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 22:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
