SAO PAULO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig said on Monday it will sell some of its beef and sheep slaughtering plants to Minerva and one of its subsidiaries for 7.5 billion reais ($1.54 billion).

The units are located in Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Uruguay, Marfrig said in a securities filing. ($1 = 4.8731 reais) (Reporting by Peter Frontini and Carolina Pulice Editing by Chris Reese)