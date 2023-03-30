Minerva Intelligence Launches the First Comprehensive Wildfire Risk Map for Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Minerva Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: MVAI) (OTCQB: MVAIF) ("Minerva" or the "Company"), a software and data analytics company focused on building decision support tools for climate risk is pleased to announce that climate85 has launched a wildfire risk score that is the first publicly available wildfire risk score dataset in Canada.

The climate85 wildfire risk score dataset delivers both yearly and 30-year aggregate probabilities of wildfire ignition and spreading for any location in Canada. The 30-year aggregate probability also allows for a clear evaluation of the likelihood of a property being impacted by a wildfire, expressed as a percentage probability (ranging from 0-100%) and a risk score that ranges from minor (less than 1%) to extreme (greater than 26%).

Based on our dataset, we analyzed all properties in Canada and estimated that roughly 300,000 buildings are exposed to a high wildfire risk, with a 14% or greater probability of being affected over a 30-year period. Furthermore, over one million properties carry a minor risk (i.e., greater than 1%) of being impacted by wildfires during the typical mortgage term, potentially putting homeowners at risk of losing their property.

Climate85 uses a state-of-art, peer-reviewed and globally recognized methodology to ensure the best possible data quality of this datasets. This approach incorporates a variety of data sources, such as historical weather patterns, national fire-fuel maps, digital elevation models, and prevailing wind patterns, to pinpoint areas where fires may occur and spread. By analyzing the locations of more than 400,000 historical fires and running over 400 million simulations, we have created a probability map of wildfire risk scores that spans across Canada.

The wildfire risk score dataset provided by climate85 is currently the only publicly accessible pan-Canadian map of its kind. This risk score is a valuable addition to the suite of climate85 climate risk datasets, which already includes extreme heat, precipitation, humidex, and wind data. Furthermore, flood data will be added to this collection soon.

These datasets are available through the climate85 API and address lookup toolbar for every location in Canada. Users can effortlessly search for a specific address or coordinates to obtain trustworthy, cutting-edge information on their exposure to wildfire, extreme heat, humidex precipitation, and wind risk.

The address lookup functionality makes it easy for non-technical individuals to gain an understanding of climate risks on their property, anyone can look up a limited number of addresses for free. Commercial options are available for bulk lookup of addresses to gather insights on hundreds or thousands of properties and locations simultaneously through the climate85 API.

"The reality of climate change is upon us, and it is crucial for individuals and organizations alike to incorporate climate risk into their future planning. With climate85, both businesses and families can gain a deeper understanding of their climate risk and take proactive steps to prepare for potential disasters. By leveraging this tool, individuals can not only reduce financial costs but also safeguard human lives. Our platform is capable of generating probability maps for any country and climate risk factor. Our goal is to empower people to take action and face the challenges of climate change with confidence" said Dr. Gioachino Roberti, Head of Product.

Minerva is seeking partnerships with businesses and organizations to customize its climate risk scores to the different specific industry needs. With state-of-the-art climate science and deep expertise in AI, Minerva's data analytics can be used to address a range of climate-related challenges, including physical climate risk assessments, ESG reporting, insurance underwriting, asset management, financial risk modeling, and climate-resilient engineering design. By partnering with Minerva, companies can gain a competitive advantage by harnessing the latest technology and data-driven insights to inform strategic decision-making and mitigate the risks of climate change. For partnership opportunities please reach out to Growth Specialist Pedro Vargas: pvargas@minervaintelligence.com

To preview your climate risk exposure please visit: climate85.com

To access the climate85 API, please visit: Getting Started - climate85

About Minerva Intelligence Inc.

Minerva Intelligence Inc. is a software and data analytics company based in Vancouver, Canada that uses cutting-edge technologies to address pressing challenges faced by businesses and communities. We specialize in climate science and AI, extracting valuable insights from complex data sets and providing actionable recommendations to our clients.

Minerva's proprietary technology is rooted in hazard mapping and climate modeling, coupled with a deep experience in AI that enables us to extract valuable insights and package them into actionable ways for a diverse range of applications. With our expertise and technology, we help clients thrive in the face of an ever-changing climate. Minerva's common shares are currently listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (symbol MVAI). For further details, please visit our website www.minervaintelligence.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Forward Looking Information: This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. All information in this release, other than information of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements with respect to the business strategy and objectives of the Company are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such expectations are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information include changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, delays in receiving approvals, and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities in Canada. Mineral exploration and development of mines is an inherently risky business. Accordingly, actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company and the risks and challenges of our business, investors should review our continuous disclosure filings which are available at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

