Minerva Intelligence : Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

Vancouver, BC - 9/17/2021 - Minerva Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: MVAI) ('Minerva' or the 'Company'), an artificial intelligence software company focused on building decision support tools for climate risk, mineral exploration and mining, is pleased to announce that Gleb Chuvpilo will be joining the Company's Board of Directors. In addition, Dr. Alan Mackworth has stepped down from the Board of Directors effective September 16, 2021.

Mr. Chuvpilo is a serial entrepreneur and early-stage venture capital investor with a master's degree from the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab and an MBA in Finance and Strategic Management from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. His prior experiences include Goldman Sachs and Palantir Technologies. Mr. Chuvpilo is currently the founder and Managing Partner at Thundermark Capital, an early-stage deep tech Venture Capital fund backed by Peter Thiel.

Mr. Chuvpilo was thrilled to be welcomed to Minerva's board. 'It's an honour to be asked to serve on Minerva's Board of Directors,' said Mr. Chuvpilo. 'I believe that Minerva's cognitive AI technology represents virtually limitless potential, and I'm excited for the chance to help the Company explore new opportunities in many new verticals. I am particularly excited to focus on the existential issue of climate change, and work with the Minerva team to develop tools that help map and manage climate risk.'

'While we regret having to say goodbye to Dr. Mackworth, we are extremely excited to have Gleb join the Minerva team, as his breadth of experience in scaling early-stage technology companies will prove extremely valuable to us as we continue to expand on our Climate Risk initiatives,' said Scott Tillman, CEO of Minerva Intelligence. 'The team we are establishing to lead our organization is critical to our success, and we believe today's announcement is a huge step forward in that strategy.'

Mr. Tillman continued, 'On behalf of Minerva, we are very appreciative of Dr. Mackworth's contribution to the Company as Chairman over the past three years, during which time he helped shape the Company's direction, guiding Minerva in the AI market, particularly in the fields of natural hazards and mining and mineral exploration. His wisdom will be missed.'

Alan Mackworth said, 'I would like to thank Minerva's employees and management team for the tremendous efforts and achievements that have brought us to this point. I have great faith in Minerva and its innovative technology, and more so in the incredible talent, professionalism, and dedication of the talented team Minerva has assembled, which I trust will continue to propel the Company. I would also like to use this opportunity to thank CEO Scott Tillman, the co-founders, Clinton Smyth and David Poole, and the other board members, for their trust and support over the last three years, and to wish Minerva continued success.'

The role of Chairman will be filled by current board member Jason Petralia, effective immediately.

About Minerva Intelligence, Inc.

Minerva Intelligence Inc. is a knowledge engineering company based in Vancouver, Canada, with a subsidiary office in Darmstadt, Germany. Their proprietary evidence-based decision-making software is bringing the benefits of artificial intelligence technology to industries dependent on reasoning with complex technical and scientific data.

Although Minerva's applications currently focus on earth science-related domains including climate risk and mineral exploration, their technology has application in diverse industries and domains.

Minerva's common shares are currently listed on the TSX Venture (symbol MVAI). For further details, please refer to their website (www.minervaintelligence.com).

