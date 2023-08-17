Minerva Intelligence Inc. is a Canada-based artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The Company is focused on building decision support tools for climate risk, mineral exploration and mining. The Company provides proprietary AI software and related consulting services to clients, with a focus on geology and climate related industries. The Company has developed artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Website-maps for its GAIA Climate Change AI Suite. Its applications help users identify various climate risk factors. GAIA Climate Change AI Suite includes GAIA FLOOD, maps and predicts imminent flood threats using AI; GAIA LANDSLIDE, maps and predicts imminent landslide threats using AI and GAIA WILDFIRE, maps and predicts imminent wildfire threats using AI. The Company has developed a range of products in its TERRA Mining AI Suite, which helps mining and exploration companies harmonize their data, streamline their document management, find hundreds of new deposit-specific targets.

Sector Software