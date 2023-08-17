Effective August 17, 2023, Minerva Intelligence Inc. will change its TSX Venture Exchange stock ticker symbol to AISX from MVAI.
Minerva Intelligence Inc. will Change its Ticker to AISX from MVAI
Today at 12:00 am
|CI
|Aug. 15
|Aisix Solutions Reports Name, Symbol Change; Up 53.8%
|MT
Effective August 17, 2023, Minerva Intelligence Inc. will change its TSX Venture Exchange stock ticker symbol to AISX from MVAI.
