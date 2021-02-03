Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.    NERV

MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES, INC.

(NERV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: ROSEN, LEADING AND RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important February 8 Deadline – NERV

02/03/2021 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) between May 15, 2017 and November 30, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important February 8, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Minerva securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Minerva class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2004.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 8, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) the truth about the feedback received from the FDA concerning the “end-of-Phase 2” meeting; (2) that the Phase 2b study did not use the commercial formulation of roluperidone and was conducted solely outside of the United States; (3) the failure of the Phase 3 study to meet its primary and key secondary endpoints rendered that study incapable of supporting substantial evidence of effectiveness; (4) Minerva’s plan to use the combination of the Phase 2b and Phase 3 studies would be “highly unlikely” to support the submission of an New Drug Application (“NDA”); (5) that reliance on these two trials in the submission of an NDA would lead to “substantial review issues” because the trials were inadequate and not well-controlled; and (6) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Minerva class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2004.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES, INC.
05:31pFINAL DEADLINE ALERT : ROSEN, LEADING AND RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages..
BU
01/31SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their..
PR
01/21MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES : ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Min..
PR
01/19Minerva Neurosciences to Sell Royalty Interest in Depressive Disorder Drug; S..
MT
01/19Wall Street Sees Positive Open, Yellen Speech in Focus
MT
01/19MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financ..
AQ
01/19Minerva Neurosciences and Royalty Pharma Announce Sale of Seltorexant Royalty..
GL
01/15MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES : ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Minerva Neurosc..
BU
01/11ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP : Updates Investors in the Minerva Neuroscience..
BU
01/06MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES : ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Minerva Neur..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 41,2 M - -
Net income 2020 1,35 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 97,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 141 M 141 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,43x
Capi. / Sales 2021 11 771x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 6,56 $
Last Close Price 3,31 $
Spread / Highest target 202%
Spread / Average Target 98,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rémy Henri Luthringer Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Reilly Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Geoffrey Race CFO, Secretary, Chief Business Officer & EVP
Michael Davidson Chief Medical Officer
Jan G. van Heek Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES, INC.41.45%141
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.11.79%81 642
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.32.70%65 384
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-8.04%56 482
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS3.49%52 770
BEIGENE, LTD.36.25%32 257
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ