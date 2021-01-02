Log in
MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES, INC.

MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES, INC.

(NERV)
Minerva Neurosciences : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – NERV

01/02/2021 | 09:01am EST
Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) between May 15, 2017 to November 30, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important February 8, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline in the case. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Minerva investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Minerva class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2004.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

On May 29, 2020, Minerva announced the results of its Phase III clinical trial for the use of roluperidone to treat negative symptoms in schizophrenia. The Phase III study failed to show statistically significant differences from placebo on both the primary and key secondary endpoints. Minerva shares fell approximately 72.5% on that development.

On December 1, 2020, Minerva announced the results of its meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concerning Minerva’s attempt to submit a New Drug Application for roluperidone, to treat negative symptoms in schizophrenia. The FDA advised that an NDA submission based on Minerva’s current data from two studies “would be highly unlikely to be filed” and that doing so would present “substantial review issues due to the lack of two adequate and well-controlled trials to support efficacy claims.” The market was stunned by this development, and as a result, Minerva shares fell approximately 26% in one day.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the truth about the feedback received from the FDA concerning the “end-of-Phase 2” meeting; (2) the Phase 2b study did not use the commercial formulation of roluperidone and was conducted solely outside of the United States; (3) the failure of the Phase 3 study to meet its primary and key secondary endpoints rendered that study incapable of supporting substantial evidence of effectiveness; (4) the Company’s plan to use the combination of the Phase 2b and Phase 3 studies would be “highly unlikely” to support the submission of an NDA; (5) reliance on these two trials in the submission of an NDA would lead to “substantial review issues” because the trials were inadequate and not well-controlled; and (6) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 8, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2004.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
