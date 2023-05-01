Advanced search
    NERV   US6033802058

MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES, INC.

(NERV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:37:24 2023-05-01 am EDT
3.835 USD   +36.96%
10:16aMinerva Neurosciences Shares Rise 25% FDA Files NDA for Roluperidone
DJ
07:20aMinerva Neurosciences, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:00aMinerva Neurosciences Announces the NDA Filing for Roluperidone for the Treatment of Negative Symptoms in Schizophrenia
AQ
Minerva Neurosciences Shares Rise 25% FDA Files NDA for Roluperidone

05/01/2023 | 10:16am EDT
By Chris Wack


Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. shares were up 25%, to $3.50, after the company said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration filed its New Drug Application for roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia.

The company said the decision to file the NDA follows its request for formal dispute resolution and appeal of FDA's October 2022 refuse to file letter.

The issues cited in the refuse-to-file decision included those discussed at the type C meeting in April 2022. In granting the appeal, the FDA deciding official agreed with the company that the issues cited in the refuse-to-file decision should be considered during FDA's review of the NDA.

Minerva Neurosciences shares are down 15% in the past 12 months.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-01-23 1015ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -31,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,73x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 15,0 M 15,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,80 $
Average target price 7,50 $
Spread / Average Target 168%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rémy Henri Luthringer Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Geoffrey Robin Race Consultant
Frederick W. Ahlholm Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Michael Davidson Chief Medical Officer
Ramana Kuchibhatla Senior Vice President, Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES, INC.76.10%15
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED17.99%87 768
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.11.13%85 880
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-16.63%28 574
BIONTECH SE-23.95%27 531
GENMAB A/S-5.47%26 844
