Brazil beefpackers halt production as cattle price soar, domestic demand dwindles

SAO PAULO, April 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian beef-packers are
halting production in selected locations, as a rise in costs
that cannot be passed through to consumer prices have their
squeezed margins, sources and industry representatives told
Reuters.
Multiple small, medium and large production facilities have
gone through stoppages or remain idle as they adjust supply to
demand, said Paulo Mustefaga, president of trade group Abrafigo,
without providing additional details.
"The price of cattle has risen by about 60% over a year and
the industry was able to pass through 40% of costs at best,"
Mustefaga said. "The sector is having a hard time making ends
meet."
The 15-kilo arroba, a Brazilian benchmark for cattle prices,
hit a historical high of 320 reais ($55.95) in recent days,
boosted by low animal supplies and heated demand for Brazilian
beef exports, particularly from China.
Mustefaga said another factor forcing companies to reduce
slaughtering is a fall in the purchasing power of Brazilian
families, as the coronavirus pandemic slowed Brazil's already
lackluster economic activity.
Brazil's second-biggest beef processor Marfrig,
which owns National Beef in the United States, confirmed to
Reuters that it sent employees on furlough at a unit in the town
of Alegrete for 30 days. Slaughtering there resumed April 1.
The company also said it temporarily halted a plant in
Rondonia state.
Minerva Foods, South America's biggest beef
exporter, halted a Mato Grosso state facility and has not set a
timeline for returning, a source close to the company said on
condition of anonymity.
Last month, Minerva halted a plant in Sao Paulo state for 20
days, but production has now resumed.
Minerva declined to comment.
($1 = 5.7193 reais)
