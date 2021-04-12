Log in
MINERVA S.A.

MINERVA S.A.

(BEEF3)
Brazil beefpackers halt production as cattle price soar, domestic demand dwindles

04/12/2021 | 05:25pm EDT
SAO PAULO, April 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian beef-packers are halting production in selected locations, as a rise in costs that cannot be passed through to consumer prices have their squeezed margins, sources and industry representatives told Reuters.

Multiple small, medium and large production facilities have gone through stoppages or remain idle as they adjust supply to demand, said Paulo Mustefaga, president of trade group Abrafigo, without providing additional details.

"The price of cattle has risen by about 60% over a year and the industry was able to pass through 40% of costs at best," Mustefaga said. "The sector is having a hard time making ends meet."

The 15-kilo arroba, a Brazilian benchmark for cattle prices, hit a historical high of 320 reais ($55.95) in recent days, boosted by low animal supplies and heated demand for Brazilian beef exports, particularly from China.

Mustefaga said another factor forcing companies to reduce slaughtering is a fall in the purchasing power of Brazilian families, as the coronavirus pandemic slowed Brazil's already lackluster economic activity.

Brazil's second-biggest beef processor Marfrig, which owns National Beef in the United States, confirmed to Reuters that it sent employees on furlough at a unit in the town of Alegrete for 30 days. Slaughtering there resumed April 1.

The company also said it temporarily halted a plant in Rondonia state.

Minerva Foods, South America's biggest beef exporter, halted a Mato Grosso state facility and has not set a timeline for returning, a source close to the company said on condition of anonymity.

Last month, Minerva halted a plant in Sao Paulo state for 20 days, but production has now resumed.

Minerva declined to comment. ($1 = 5.7193 reais) (Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.96% 6.8274 Delayed Quote.4.64%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.38% 144.55 End-of-day quote.4.17%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.60% 122.7 End-of-day quote.9.27%
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A. 1.16% 18.34 End-of-day quote.26.40%
MINERVA S.A. 0.75% 10.81 End-of-day quote.6.19%
Financials
Sales 2021 20 527 M 3 603 M 3 603 M
Net income 2021 641 M 113 M 113 M
Net Debt 2021 4 423 M 776 M 776 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,0x
Yield 2021 3,73%
Capitalization 5 692 M 1 000 M 999 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,49x
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,1%
Chart MINERVA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Minerva S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINERVA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 15,13 BRL
Last Close Price 10,81 BRL
Spread / Highest target 66,5%
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Fernando Galletti de Queiroz Chief Executive Officer
Edison Ticle Melo e Souza Filho Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Ibar Vilela de Queiroz Chairman
Luis Ricardo Alves Luz Chief Operating Officer
José Luiz Rêgo Glaser Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINERVA S.A.6.19%1 007
TYSON FOODS, INC.18.81%27 924
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-0.56%25 036
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-17.09%20 997
JBS S.A.32.50%13 929
WH GROUP LIMITED4.46%13 096
