Brazil's Minerva to buy Australian Lamb Company for about $260 mln

SAO PAULO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker
Minerva SA said late on Thursday it has reached a
deal to acquire lamb and sheep processor Australian Lamb Company
Pty Ltd for around $260 million.
The beef-packer will make the purchase through a joint
venture with Saudi fund Salic, which is also Minerva's largest
shareholder.
According to a securities filing, following the deal Minerva
will hold about 15% of the lamb and sheep market in Australia,
where it already owns Shark Lake and Great Eastern Abattoir.
"We believe the consolidation of our operations in
Australia, the investments in improving facilities and
maximizing operational and commercial structures would bring
significant synergies in the coming months," the firm said,
without providing further details on the cost savings.
Australian Lamb Company has a slaughtering capacity of
3.78 million animals per year and owns two processing plants in
the state of Victoria, Minerva noted, adding that exports
account for 93% of its sales.
The Brazilian company expects the deal to improve its
penetration in niche markets and expand its portfolio of
products with greater added value.
Newspaper Valor Economico had first reported on the deal on
Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
($1 = 5.2131 reais)
