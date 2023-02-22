Brazil to halt beef exports to China after mad cow disease case

SAO PAULO, Feb 22 (Reuters) -
Brazil's beef exports to China will be halted starting
Thursday after a case of mad cow disease was confirmed in the
northern state of Para, the country's agriculture and livestock
ministry said on Wednesday.
The suspension is part of an animal health pact
previously agreed between China and Brazil and is expected to be
temporary. It is a blow to Brazilian farmers, as China is the
main destination for Brazil's beef exports.
"All measures are being taken immediately at each stage
of the investigation and the matter is being handled with total
transparency to guarantee Brazilian and global consumers the
recognized quality of our meat," said Minister Carlos Favaro.
A case of the disease, formally called bovine spongiform
encephalitis, was confirmed earlier by Para's agricultural
defense agency.
"The symptomatology indicates that it is the atypical form
of the disease, which appears spontaneously in nature, causing
no risk of dissemination to the herd and to humans," the agency
said in a statement.
The sick animal was on a property with 160 head of cattle in
the southeast of the state. The site has been inspected and
preventively interdicted, the agency added.
Samples were sent to the World Organization for Animal
Health lab in Alberta, Canada, to confirm whether it was the
classic form of the disease or its "atypical" version.
In 2021, two cases of the disease triggered a suspension
in beef exports to China that lasted more than three months.
(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler and David
Gregorio)