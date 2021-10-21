Log in
Minerva S A : Notice to the Market - 11th Issue of Debentures

10/21/2021 | 05:44pm EDT
Notice to the Market

Minerva S.A. ("Minerva" or "Company"), the South American leader in beef export, informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, it has successfully concluded the 11th Issue of Simple Debentures, in the amount of R$400 million, in a single series, maturing in 5 years, with remuneration of CDI rate + 1.60% p.y.

The proceeds from the transaction will be allocated to pay for the Company's 6th debenture issue, maturing on 05/15/2022, with remuneration of CDI rate + 1.80% p.y., resulting in the lengthening of the debt profile and reducing the annual cost of this debt, which will translate into a lower level of financial expense.

This is another Minerva Foods's initiative in pursuit of improving its capital structure, as part of its liability management process, aiming at extending the debt profile, reducing gross debt and the cost of the Company's capital structure.

The Company reiterates its commitment to keeping shareholders and the market in general informed of the developments of this topic and of any other topic of their interest.

To access the full Notice to the Market, click here.

Disclaimer

Minerva SA published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 21:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
