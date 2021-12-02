Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Minerva S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
MINERVA S.A.

End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 12/02
8.5 BRL   +1.19%
Minerva S A : Notice to the Market - Acquisition of Plants in Australia

12/02/2021 | 05:42pm EST
Notice to the Market

Minerva S.A. ("Minerva Foods" or "Company"), the South American leader in beef exports, further to the Notice to the Market released on August 26, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general of the conclusion of the acquisition process of the two meatpacking units specialized in sheep, Shark Lake and Great Eastern Abattoir, located in the west coast of Australia, and expected to start slaughter operations in December.

The investments were made through a Joint Venture ("JV") between Minerva Foods and SALIC in which Minerva Foods holds a 65% interest in the JV and SALIC the remaining 35%. When fully operating, the plants' slaughter capacity may reach 1 million head/year.

The acquisitions are aligned with the Company's geographic diversification strategy, further mitigating risks and strengthening our strategy to consolidate ourselves in the animal protein export market, always in line with our commitment to financial discipline.

To access the full Notice to the Market, click here.

Disclaimer

Minerva SA published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 22:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 24 900 M 4 400 M 4 400 M
Net income 2021 705 M 125 M 125 M
Net Debt 2021 5 192 M 917 M 917 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,27x
Yield 2021 8,52%
Capitalization 4 827 M 858 M 853 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 8,50 BRL
Average target price 14,32 BRL
Spread / Average Target 68,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fernando Galletti de Queiroz Chief Executive Officer
Edison Ticle de A. Melo e Souza Filho Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Ibar Vilela de Queiroz Chairman
Luis Ricardo Alves Luz Chief Operating Officer
José Luiz Rêgo Glaser Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MINERVA S.A.-16.50%858
TYSON FOODS, INC.21.45%28 548
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-9.76%22 820
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-36.02%15 887
JBS S.A.47.30%14 068
WH GROUP LIMITED-26.31%7 921