Minerva S A : Notice to the Market - Acquisition of Plants in Australia

Minerva S.A. ("Minerva Foods" or "Company"), the South American leader in beef exports, further to the Notice to the Market released on August 26, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general of the conclusion of the acquisition process of the two meatpacking units specialized in sheep, Shark Lake and Great Eastern Abattoir, located in the west coast of Australia, and expected to start slaughter operations in December.



The investments were made through a Joint Venture ("JV") between Minerva Foods and SALIC in which Minerva Foods holds a 65% interest in the JV and SALIC the remaining 35%. When fully operating, the plants' slaughter capacity may reach 1 million head/year.

The acquisitions are aligned with the Company's geographic diversification strategy, further mitigating risks and strengthening our strategy to consolidate ourselves in the animal protein export market, always in line with our commitment to financial discipline.

