Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Minerva S.A.    BEEF3   BRBEEFACNOR6

MINERVA S.A.

(BEEF3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Minerva S A : Notice to the Market - Disposal of Shareholding Compass Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/22/2020 | 05:30pm EDT

MINERVA S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 67.620.377/0001-14

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.344.022

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Minerva S.A. ("Minerva" or "Company"), beef exports leader in South America, pursuant to the provisions of Article 12 of CVM Instruction 358, of January 3, 2002, as amended ("CVM Instruction 358/02"), informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Compass Group, in compliance with the aforementioned article of CVM Instruction 358/02, sent to the Company a letter informing the disposal of a relevant interest, as detailed in the letter included in Attachment II of this Notice to the Market.

A transcript with the terms of the respective letter are provided in Attachment I of this Notice to the Market.

Barretos, October 22, 2020.

Minerva S.A.

Edison Ticle de Andrade Melo e Souza Filho

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

MINERVA S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 67.620.377/0001-14

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.344.022

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

ATTACHMENT I

TRANSCRIPT OF THE LETTER RECEIVED FROM THE REPRESENTATIVE

OF THE COMPASS GROUP

New York, October 21, 2020

To:

MINERVA S.A.

Rua Leopoldo Couto de Magalhães Junior 758 8º andar cj. 82, Itaim Bibi. São Paulo - SP, Brazil - 04542-000

C/O: Sr. Edison Ticle - Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Ref.: Notice - Article 12 of CVM Instruction 358, of January 3, 2002

Dear Sirs,

COMPASS GROUP L.L.C., a company incorporated and under the laws of the State of New York, United States of America, with headquarters at 135 East 57th

Street, 30th Floor, New York, NY 10022, United States of America, registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") under number 801-58080("Compass"), pursuant to Article 12 of CVM Instruction 358, of January 3, 2002,

hereby informs that, on October 21, 2020, through disposals carried out by its investment funds and accounts under its discretionary management ("Compass

Funds"), it has totaled a consolidated stake of 25,392,266 common shares issued by MINERVA S.A. ("Company"), corresponding to 4.63% of this class of shares.

  1. Compass Funds does not hold any other rights over the shares issued by the Company or derivatives referenced to such shares.
  2. We remain at your service to provide any additional clarifications that may be necessary.

Sincerely,

Compass Group L.L.C.

MINERVA S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 67.620.377/0001-14

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.344.022

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

ATTACHMENT II

LETTER RECEIVED FROM THE REPRESENTATIVE OF THE COMPASS GROUP

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Minerva SA published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 21:29:02 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MINERVA S.A.
05:30pMINERVA S A : Notice to the Market - Disposal of Shareholding Compass Group
PU
10/16MINERVA S A : Notice to Shareholders - Bonus Exercise - Capital Increase
PU
10/15MINERVA S A : Notice to the Market - Rating Upgrade
PU
10/09MINERVA S A : Notice to the Market - Clarification Barretos Plant
PU
10/08MINERVA S A : Material Fact - Cancelation Spac Athena
PU
10/07MINERVA S A : Notice to the Market - Rating Upgrade
PU
10/05MINERVA S A : Material Fact - Stock Repurchase
PU
10/05MINERVA S A : Material Fact – Repurchase Plan
PU
09/30China temporarily suspends beef imports from Minerva Brazil plant
RE
09/30China temporarily suspends beef imports from Minerva Brazil plant
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 19 565 M 3 495 M 3 495 M
Net income 2020 1 082 M 193 M 193 M
Net Debt 2020 4 941 M 883 M 883 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,81x
Yield 2020 0,70%
Capitalization 6 140 M 1 100 M 1 097 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
EV / Sales 2021 0,49x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,0%
Chart MINERVA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Minerva S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINERVA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 15,20 BRL
Last Close Price 11,26 BRL
Spread / Highest target 59,9%
Spread / Average Target 35,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fernando Galletti de Queiroz Chief Executive Officer
Ibar Vilela de Queiroz Chairman
Luis Ricardo Alves Luz Chief Operating Officer
Edison Ticle Melo e Souza Filho Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Alexandre Lahoz Mendonça de Barros Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINERVA S.A.-12.31%1 093
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION9.22%26 586
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.71.93%26 347
TYSON FOODS, INC.-35.01%21 553
WH GROUP LIMITED-21.12%11 928
JBS SA-14.38%10 484
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group