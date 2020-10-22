Minerva S A : Notice to the Market - Disposal of Shareholding Compass Group

MINERVA S.A. Publicly-Held Company Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 67.620.377/0001-14 Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.344.022 NOTICE TO THE MARKET Minerva S.A. ("Minerva" or "Company"), beef exports leader in South America, pursuant to the provisions of Article 12 of CVM Instruction 358, of January 3, 2002, as amended ("CVM Instruction 358/02"), informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Compass Group, in compliance with the aforementioned article of CVM Instruction 358/02, sent to the Company a letter informing the disposal of a relevant interest, as detailed in the letter included in Attachment II of this Notice to the Market. A transcript with the terms of the respective letter are provided in Attachment I of this Notice to the Market. Barretos, October 22, 2020. Minerva S.A. Edison Ticle de Andrade Melo e Souza Filho Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

MINERVA S.A. Publicly-Held Company Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 67.620.377/0001-14 Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.344.022 NOTICE TO THE MARKET ATTACHMENT I TRANSCRIPT OF THE LETTER RECEIVED FROM THE REPRESENTATIVE OF THE COMPASS GROUP New York, October 21, 2020 To: MINERVA S.A. Rua Leopoldo Couto de Magalhães Junior 758 8º andar cj. 82, Itaim Bibi. São Paulo - SP, Brazil - 04542-000 C/O: Sr. Edison Ticle - Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer Ref.: Notice - Article 12 of CVM Instruction 358, of January 3, 2002 Dear Sirs, COMPASS GROUP L.L.C., a company incorporated and under the laws of the State of New York, United States of America, with headquarters at 135 East 57th Street, 30th Floor, New York, NY 10022, United States of America, registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") under number 801-58080("Compass"), pursuant to Article 12 of CVM Instruction 358, of January 3, 2002, hereby informs that, on October 21, 2020, through disposals carried out by its investment funds and accounts under its discretionary management ("Compass Funds"), it has totaled a consolidated stake of 25,392,266 common shares issued by MINERVA S.A. ("Company"), corresponding to 4.63% of this class of shares. Compass Funds does not hold any other rights over the shares issued by the Company or derivatives referenced to such shares. We remain at your service to provide any additional clarifications that may be necessary. Sincerely, Compass Group L.L.C.

MINERVA S.A. Publicly-Held Company Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 67.620.377/0001-14 Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.344.022 NOTICE TO THE MARKET ATTACHMENT II LETTER RECEIVED FROM THE REPRESENTATIVE OF THE COMPASS GROUP

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.