MINERVA S.A.

(BEEF3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 10/07
11.03 BRL   +0.73%
Minerva S A : Notice to the Market - Rating Upgrade

10/07/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

MINERVA S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

National Corporate Taxpayer's Register of the Ministry of Finance (CNPJ/MF) under

No. 67.620.377/0001-14

State Registration Number (NIRE) 35.300.344.022 - CVM No 02093-1

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Minerva S.A. ("Minerva" or "Company"), leading company in South America in the beef exports, informs its shareholders and the market that today, Fitch Ratings has upgraded Minerva' foreign and national ratings, to "BB" and "AA", respectively, both with stable outlook.

According to Fitch's report, the upgrade reflects Minerva's low leverage and a consolidated business position as a result of consistent free cash flow generation and strong cash liquidity.

The Company reiterates its commitment to keeping shareholders and the market in general informed on the development of this and any topic of interest to the market.

Barretos, October 07, 2020.

Minerva S.A.

Edison Ticle de Andrade Melo e Souza Filho

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Minerva SA published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2020 21:49:04 UTC
