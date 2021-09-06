Minerva S A : Notice to the Market - Temporary Suspension of beef exports from Brazil to China.

Notice to the Market

MMinerva S.A. ('Minerva' or 'Company'), leading beef exporter in South America, informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on Saturday, September 04, 2021, the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply ('MAPA'), through its Animal Products Inspection Department, announced the temporary suspension of beef exports from Brazil to China.

The suspension was due to the confirmation of two cases of AtypicalBovine Spongiform Encephalopathy ('BSE'), in the states of Mato Grosso and Minas Gerais, as a measure of the sanitary protocol signed between MAPA and the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine of China.

The Company informs that, through its operation in Brazil, it exports to China through the Barretos (SP), Palmeiras de Goiás (GO) and Rolim de Moura (RO) plants. However, Athena Foods, the Company's non-Brazilian subsidiary, will continue to serve Chinese market through 4 slaughter plants, being 3 are in Uruguay and 1 in Argentina, without compromising our market share and our relationship with our customers.

Finally, it is worth highlighting that, since 2015, the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) has excluded atypical BSE cases from a country's official risk status since this disease can occur spontaneously and sporadically in all bovine populations across the world. Therefore, Minerva believes that, as in the past, this suspension of Brazilian exports shall be temporary and will resume shortly

The Company commits to maintaining its shareholders and the market in general updated on this matter.

