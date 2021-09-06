Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Minerva S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEEF3   BRBEEFACNOR6

MINERVA S.A.

(BEEF3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Minerva S A : Notice to the Market - Temporary Suspension of beef exports from Brazil to China.

09/06/2021 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notice to the Market

MMinerva S.A. ('Minerva' or 'Company'), leading beef exporter in South America, informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on Saturday, September 04, 2021, the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply ('MAPA'), through its Animal Products Inspection Department, announced the temporary suspension of beef exports from Brazil to China.

The suspension was due to the confirmation of two cases of AtypicalBovine Spongiform Encephalopathy ('BSE'), in the states of Mato Grosso and Minas Gerais, as a measure of the sanitary protocol signed between MAPA and the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine of China.

The Company informs that, through its operation in Brazil, it exports to China through the Barretos (SP), Palmeiras de Goiás (GO) and Rolim de Moura (RO) plants. However, Athena Foods, the Company's non-Brazilian subsidiary, will continue to serve Chinese market through 4 slaughter plants, being 3 are in Uruguay and 1 in Argentina, without compromising our market share and our relationship with our customers.

Finally, it is worth highlighting that, since 2015, the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) has excluded atypical BSE cases from a country's official risk status since this disease can occur spontaneously and sporadically in all bovine populations across the world. Therefore, Minerva believes that, as in the past, this suspension of Brazilian exports shall be temporary and will resume shortly.

The Company commits to maintaining its shareholders and the market in general updated on this matter.

To access the full Notice to the Market, click here.

Disclaimer

Minerva SA published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 13:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MINERVA S.A.
09:12aMINERVA S A : Notice to the Market - Temporary Suspension of beef exports from B..
PU
09/03MINERVA INTELLIGENCE : Boosts Private Placement of Share Units to C$5 Million du..
MT
09/02MINERVA INTELLIGENCE : Up 7.7% after Reporting Upsizing of Private Placement
MT
08/27MINERVA S A : Notice to the Market - Acquisition of Units in Australia
PU
08/27Minerva S.A. and Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co. agreed to ac..
CI
08/27Minerva S.A. agreed to acquire Great Eastern Abattoir.
CI
08/12MINERVA S A : Notice to Shareholders - Bonus Exercise - Capital Increase
PU
08/09Tranche Update on Minerva S.A.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on October 5, ..
CI
08/09Minerva S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2..
CI
08/06Minerva S.A. acquired 66.66% stake in Mediterranean Foods S.A.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 21 721 M 4 189 M 4 189 M
Net income 2021 587 M 113 M 113 M
Net Debt 2021 4 610 M 889 M 889 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,71x
Yield 2021 7,35%
Capitalization 4 102 M 792 M 791 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart MINERVA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Minerva S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINERVA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 7,79 BRL
Average target price 13,88 BRL
Spread / Average Target 78,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fernando Galletti de Queiroz Chief Executive Officer
Edison Ticle Melo e Souza Filho Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Ibar Vilela de Queiroz Chairman
Luis Ricardo Alves Luz Chief Operating Officer
José Luiz Rêgo Glaser Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MINERVA S.A.-23.48%792
TYSON FOODS, INC.21.40%28 540
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-8.15%23 227
JBS S.A.31.45%15 083
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-46.57%13 461
WH GROUP LIMITED-6.00%11 594