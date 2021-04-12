Minerva S A : Notice to Shareholders - Dividends

MINERVA S.A. ("Company"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, at the Company's Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on April 12th, 2021, at 9:00 am, among otherOther matters, it was approved the distribution of complementary dividends to the mandatory minimum dividend and additional dividends, related to the Company's net income for the fiscal year ended on December 31st, 2020, in the total amount of three hundred and eighty-four million, two hundred and ninety-six thousand, three hundred and seventy-two Brazilian reais and twelve cents (R$ 384,296,372.12), equivalent to R$ 0.7298126958 per common share issued by the Company, disregarding shares in treasury.
Shareholders registered on the base date of April 12th, 2021 will be entitled to the declared dividends, respecting negotiations held up to this date, inclusively.
The Company's shares will be traded "ex-dividends" as of April 13th, 2021, inclusively.
The payment of dividends will be made in Brazilian currency. As defined by the Company's Executive Board, the payment will be made, in a single installment, on April
th, 2021.
There will be no monetary restatement or incidence of interest between the date of declaration of the dividends and the date of actual payment.
On the dividend payment date, the Company will credit the dividend due to each shareholder, according to the number of common shares owned by him/her on the base date of April 12th, 2021 (respecting negotiations held up to this date, inclusively), according to the bank domicile provided to Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A., institution responsible for the bookkeeping of the Company's shares.
For shareholders whose registration does not contain the Corporate or Individual Taxpayer ID number (CPF/CNPJ) or the indication of "Bank/Branch/ Checking Account", the dividends will only be credited after the registration update in the electronic files of Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. and within the determined deadlines by Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A..
Shareholders whose shares are deposited in institutions that provide securities custody services will have their dividends credited in accordance with procedures adopted by depositary institutions.
The receipt of the dividend will be exempt from Income Tax, according to Article