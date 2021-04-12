Log in
MINERVA S.A.

(BEEF3)
Minerva S A : Notice to Shareholders - Dividends

04/12/2021 | 02:15pm EDT
MINERVA S.A.

Companhia aberta

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPN) No. 67.620.377/0001-14

Company's Registry (NIRE) 35.300.344.022 | CVM Code No. 02093-1

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

MINERVA S.A. ("Company"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, at the Company's Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on April 12th, 2021, at 9:00 am, among otherOther matters, it was approved the distribution of complementary dividends to the mandatory minimum dividend and additional dividends, related to the Company's net income for the fiscal year ended on December 31st, 2020, in the total amount of three hundred and eighty-four million, two hundred and ninety-six thousand, three hundred and seventy-two Brazilian reais and twelve cents (R$ 384,296,372.12), equivalent to R$ 0.7298126958 per common share issued by the Company, disregarding shares in treasury.

  1. Shareholders registered on the base date of April 12th, 2021 will be entitled to the declared dividends, respecting negotiations held up to this date, inclusively.
  2. The Company's shares will be traded "ex-dividends" as of April 13th, 2021, inclusively.
  3. The payment of dividends will be made in Brazilian currency. As defined by the Company's Executive Board, the payment will be made, in a single installment, on April
  1. th, 2021.
  1. There will be no monetary restatement or incidence of interest between the date of declaration of the dividends and the date of actual payment.
  2. On the dividend payment date, the Company will credit the dividend due to each shareholder, according to the number of common shares owned by him/her on the base date of April 12th, 2021 (respecting negotiations held up to this date, inclusively), according to the bank domicile provided to Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A., institution responsible for the bookkeeping of the Company's shares.
  1. For shareholders whose registration does not contain the Corporate or Individual Taxpayer ID number (CPF/CNPJ) or the indication of "Bank/Branch/ Checking Account", the dividends will only be credited after the registration update in the electronic files of Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. and within the determined deadlines by Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A..
  2. Shareholders whose shares are deposited in institutions that provide securities custody services will have their dividends credited in accordance with procedures adopted by depositary institutions.
  3. The receipt of the dividend will be exempt from Income Tax, according to Article
  1. of Law No. 9,249, of 1995.

Barretos, 12 de abril de 2021.

Edison Ticle de Andrade Melo e Souza Filho

Diretor Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores

Disclaimer

Minerva SA published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 18:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 20 527 M 3 627 M 3 627 M
Net income 2021 641 M 113 M 113 M
Net Debt 2021 4 423 M 782 M 782 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,0x
Yield 2021 3,73%
Capitalization 5 692 M 1 000 M 1 006 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,49x
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,1%
Technical analysis trends MINERVA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 15,13 BRL
Last Close Price 10,81 BRL
Spread / Highest target 66,5%
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Fernando Galletti de Queiroz Chief Executive Officer
Edison Ticle Melo e Souza Filho Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Ibar Vilela de Queiroz Chairman
Luis Ricardo Alves Luz Chief Operating Officer
José Luiz Rêgo Glaser Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINERVA S.A.6.19%1 007
TYSON FOODS, INC.18.81%27 924
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-0.56%25 036
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-15.40%20 997
JBS S.A.32.50%13 929
WH GROUP LIMITED6.46%13 096
