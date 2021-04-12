Minerva S A : Notice to Shareholders - Dividends

MINERVA S.A.

Companhia aberta

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPN) No. 67.620.377/0001-14

Company's Registry (NIRE) 35.300.344.022 | CVM Code No. 02093-1

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

MINERVA S.A. ("Company"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, at the Company's Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on April 12th, 2021, at 9:00 am, among otherOther matters, it was approved the distribution of complementary dividends to the mandatory minimum dividend and additional dividends, related to the Company's net income for the fiscal year ended on December 31st, 2020, in the total amount of three hundred and eighty-four million, two hundred and ninety-six thousand, three hundred and seventy-two Brazilian reais and twelve cents (R$ 384,296,372.12), equivalent to R$ 0.7298126958 per common share issued by the Company, disregarding shares in treasury.

Shareholders registered on the base date of April 12 th , 2021 will be entitled to the declared dividends, respecting negotiations held up to this date, inclusively. The Company's shares will be traded " ex-dividends " as of April 13 th , 2021, inclusively. The payment of dividends will be made in Brazilian currency. As defined by the Company's Executive Board, the payment will be made, in a single installment, on April

th , 2021.