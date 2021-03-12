Log in
Minerva S A : Notice to Shareholders - Shareholders´ Meeting Information

03/12/2021 | 05:05pm EST
MINERVA S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

CNPJ No. 67.620.377/0001-14

NIRE 35.300.344.022 | CVM Code No. 02093-1

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Minerva S.A. ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions of art. 133 of Law 6,404/76, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the documents and information regarding the matters subject to the agenda of the Company's Ordinary General Meeting to be held, on first call, on April 12, 2021 , at 9 a.m., exclusively in an digital format, are available at the Company's head office, located in the city of Barretos, State of São Paulo, in the extension of Avenida Antônio Manço Bernardes, without number, Rotatória Vilela de Queiroz Family, Chácara Minerva, ZIP Code 14.781-545 and at the Company's administrative office, located in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Rua Leopoldo Couto de Magalhães Júnior, No. 758, 8th Floor - Suite 82 - Itaim Bibi, ZIP Code 04542-000, as well as on the Company's website(http://ri.minervafoods.com/), and were sent to the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM(https://www.gov.br/cvm)and to B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão(www.b3.com.br), in accordance with applicable law.

We also inform that the disclosure of the documents required by applicable law will be performed in due time by the Company in the usual newspapers.

Barretos, March 12, 2021.

Ibar Vilela de Queiroz Chairman of the Board of Directors

