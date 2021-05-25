Log in
    BEEF3   BRBEEFACNOR6

MINERVA S.A.

(BEEF3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 05/24
9.83 BRL   +1.76%
05:37pMINERVA S A  : Notice to the Market - Suno Live
05/24Marfrig sought deal with Minerva before acquiring BRF stake -source
05/18MINERVA S A  : Notice to the Market - TC Day
Minerva S A : Notice to the Market - Suno Live

05/25/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
MINERVA S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 67.620.377/0001-14

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.344.022

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Minerva S.A. ("Minerva" or "Company"), the South America's leading beef exporter, in compliance with CVM Instruction 358/2002, CVM Instruction 480/2009 and in compliance with Circular Letter 7/2020-CVM/SEP, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that on May 26, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. (BRT), Mr. Edison Ticle, the Company's Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, will participate in an interview organized by Suno Research. The live will be open to the general public and broadcast by Suno Notícias' YouTube channel through the link https://youtu.be/rc-nX7Wvs88

All the information and perspectives that will be presented are public information and are already included in the Company's materials made available to CVM and also in its website e http://ri.minervafoods.com/.

Barretos, May 25, 2021.

Minerva S.A.

Edison Ticle de Andrade Melo e Souza Filho

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Minerva SA published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 21:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 21 382 M 4 015 M 4 015 M
Net income 2021 631 M 118 M 118 M
Net Debt 2021 3 576 M 672 M 672 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,14x
Yield 2021 1,53%
Capitalization 5 176 M 975 M 972 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart MINERVA S.A.
Minerva S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINERVA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 14,93 BRL
Last Close Price 9,83 BRL
Spread / Highest target 83,1%
Spread / Average Target 51,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Fernando Galletti de Queiroz Chief Executive Officer
Edison Ticle Melo e Souza Filho Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Ibar Vilela de Queiroz Chairman
Luis Ricardo Alves Luz Chief Operating Officer
José Luiz Rêgo Glaser Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINERVA S.A.-3.44%973
TYSON FOODS, INC.25.02%29 387
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION5.69%26 608
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-22.24%19 275
JBS S.A.27.01%14 080
WH GROUP LIMITED3.69%12 647