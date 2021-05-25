Minerva S A : Notice to the Market - Suno Live

MINERVA S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 67.620.377/0001-14

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.344.022

Minerva S.A. ("Minerva" or "Company"), the South America's leading beef exporter, in compliance with CVM Instruction 358/2002, CVM Instruction 480/2009 and in compliance with Circular Letter 7/2020-CVM/SEP, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that on May 26, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. (BRT), Mr. Edison Ticle, the Company's Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, will participate in an interview organized by Suno Research. The live will be open to the general public and broadcast by Suno Notícias' YouTube channel through the link https://youtu.be/rc-nX7Wvs88

All the information and perspectives that will be presented are public information and are already included in the Company's materials made available to CVM and also in its website e http://ri.minervafoods.com/.

Barretos, May 25, 2021.

Minerva S.A.

Edison Ticle de Andrade Melo e Souza Filho

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer