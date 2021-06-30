Minerva S A : Notice to the Market - Suno Podcast

Notice to the Market

Minerva S.A. ('Minerva' or 'Company'), the South American leader in beef exports, as per CVM Instruction 358/2002, CVM Instruction 480/2009 and Official Letter 7/2020-CVM/SEP, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on June 30, Suno Research will upload a podcast with Mr. Edison Ticle, Chief Finance and Investor Relations Officer, on the link of Suno Research's page in Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/show/5RpRSaxE9OafxMmwbaA8An).

The interview addressed topics related to the global animal protein industry, and the Company's operating and financial performance.

All information and outlooks mentioned are public information and are already included in the Company's materials made available to the CVM and also on its website www.minervafoods.com/ri.

