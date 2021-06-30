Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Minerva S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEEF3   BRBEEFACNOR6

MINERVA S.A.

(BEEF3)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 06/29
9.45 BRL   -1.66%
12:29aMINERVA S A  : Notice to the Market - Suno Podcast
PU
06/28MINERVA S A  : Notice to the Market - Renewable Energy Seal
PU
06/15MINERVA S A  : Notice to Shareholders - Bonus Exercise - Capital Increase
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Minerva S A : Notice to the Market - Suno Podcast

06/30/2021 | 12:29am EDT
Notice to the Market

Minerva S.A. ('Minerva' or 'Company'), the South American leader in beef exports, as per CVM Instruction 358/2002, CVM Instruction 480/2009 and Official Letter 7/2020-CVM/SEP, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on June 30, Suno Research will upload a podcast with Mr. Edison Ticle, Chief Finance and Investor Relations Officer, on the link of Suno Research's page in Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/show/5RpRSaxE9OafxMmwbaA8An).

The interview addressed topics related to the global animal protein industry, and the Company's operating and financial performance.

All information and outlooks mentioned are public information and are already included in the Company's materials made available to the CVM and also on its website www.minervafoods.com/ri.

To access the full Notice to the Market, click here.

Disclaimer

Minerva SA published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 04:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 21 728 M 4 384 M 4 384 M
Net income 2021 711 M 143 M 143 M
Net Debt 2021 4 830 M 975 M 975 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,69x
Yield 2021 7,68%
Capitalization 4 976 M 1 007 M 1 004 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart MINERVA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Minerva S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINERVA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 9,45 BRL
Average target price 14,32 BRL
Spread / Average Target 51,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fernando Galletti de Queiroz Chief Executive Officer
Edison Ticle Melo e Souza Filho Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Ibar Vilela de Queiroz Chairman
Luis Ricardo Alves Luz Chief Operating Officer
José Luiz Rêgo Glaser Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINERVA S.A.-7.17%1 035
TYSON FOODS, INC.14.21%27 176
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION2.49%25 889
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-31.36%17 335
JBS S.A.22.15%14 396
WH GROUP LIMITED7.08%13 148