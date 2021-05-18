Log in
    BEEF3   BRBEEFACNOR6

MINERVA S.A.

(BEEF3)
Minerva S A : Notice to the Market - Temporary Suspension

05/18/2021 | 05:44pm EDT
MINERVA S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 67.620.377/0001-14

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.344.022 - CVM Code: 02093-1

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Minerva S.A. ("Minerva" or the "Company"), the South American leader in beef exports, informs its position regarding the recently released news about the temporary suspension of 30 days of beef exports in Argentina.

The Company is waiting for the official announcement with more details about the measures proposed by the Argentine authorities.

Our operation in Argentina, through the subsidiary Athena Foods, includes exposure to the international market through the export activity, but also a solid performance in the domestic market through Swift, one of the best known brands in the country, offering a variety of processed products such as hamburgers, sausages, pâtés, among others. Currently, our operation in Argentina represents approximately 10% of the consolidated revenue of Minerva Foods.

Even with the temporary suspension of exports in Argentina, Minerva Foods, with the support of its geographic diversification on the continent, will continue to serve international clients through its operations in Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Colombia, in order to mitigate the impact of the temporary suspension.

Minerva Foods, through its diversified operating platform throughout South America, reinforces its commitment to supplying the global market and its focus on beef exports.

The Company restates its commitment to keeping shareholders and the market in general up to date with the developments of this and any other topic of their interest.

Barretos, May 18, 2021.

Minerva S.A.

Edison Ticle de Andrade Melo e Souza Filho

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Minerva SA published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 21:43:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
