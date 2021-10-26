Notice to the Market - Athena Foods Plant Fire

Notice to the Market

Minerva S.A. ("Minerva" or "Company"), the South American leader in beef exports, informs its shareholders and the market in general that there was a fire at one of the Athena Foods plants located in the city of Asunción, Paraguay. Minerva clarifies that everyone has been evacuated from the plant and that nobody was injured.

It is worth mentioning that the operational volume of this plant will be relocated to another industrial unit of Athena Foods. As a result, the slaughtering and beef production operations will continue normally without operational and/or financial burden for the Company. Through its 5 plants, Athena Foods has a total slaughter capacity of 5,400 head/day in Paraguay.

The Company is committed to keeping shareholders and the market in general informed of the developments of this matter.

