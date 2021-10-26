Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Minerva S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEEF3   BRBEEFACNOR6

MINERVA S.A.

(BEEF3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 10/26
8.92 BRL   -3.67%
05:58pNotice to the Market - Athena Foods Plant Fire
PU
10/22MINERVA SURGICAL : Sinks in Trading Debut
MT
10/22MINERVA SURGICAL : Prices IPO at $12 Per Share
MT
ChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Notice to the Market - Athena Foods Plant Fire

10/26/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
Notice to the Market

Minerva S.A. ("Minerva" or "Company"), the South American leader in beef exports, informs its shareholders and the market in general that there was a fire at one of the Athena Foods plants located in the city of Asunción, Paraguay. Minerva clarifies that everyone has been evacuated from the plant and that nobody was injured.

It is worth mentioning that the operational volume of this plant will be relocated to another industrial unit of Athena Foods. As a result, the slaughtering and beef production operations will continue normally without operational and/or financial burden for the Company. Through its 5 plants, Athena Foods has a total slaughter capacity of 5,400 head/day in Paraguay.

The Company is committed to keeping shareholders and the market in general informed of the developments of this matter.

To access the full Notice to the Market, click here.

Disclaimer

Minerva SA published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 21:57:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 23 718 M 4 262 M 4 262 M
Net income 2021 783 M 141 M 141 M
Net Debt 2021 4 776 M 858 M 858 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,91x
Yield 2021 8,14%
Capitalization 5 309 M 951 M 954 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,1%
Chart MINERVA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Minerva S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINERVA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 9,26 BRL
Average target price 14,15 BRL
Spread / Average Target 52,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fernando Galletti de Queiroz Chief Executive Officer
Edison Ticle de A. Melo e Souza Filho Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Ibar Vilela de Queiroz Chairman
Luis Ricardo Alves Luz Chief Operating Officer
José Luiz Rêgo Glaser Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MINERVA S.A.-9.04%948
TYSON FOODS, INC.29.25%30 386
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-10.00%22 760
JBS S.A.57.10%16 662
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-42.39%15 137
WH GROUP LIMITED-19.54%8 698