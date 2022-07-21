Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Minerva Surgical, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UTRS   US60343F1066

MINERVA SURGICAL, INC.

(UTRS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  10:04 2022-07-21 am EDT
2.510 USD   +8.66%
10:34aMINERVA SURGICAL : Announces Appointment of Derrick Sung, Ph.D. to Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
08:11aMINERVA SURGICAL INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08:01aMinerva Surgical Announces Appointment of Derrick Sung, Ph.D. to Board of Directors
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Minerva Surgical : Announces Appointment of Derrick Sung, Ph.D. to Board of Directors - Form 8-K

07/21/2022 | 10:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Minerva Surgical Announces Appointment of Derrick Sung, Ph.D. to Board of Directors

Santa Clara, Calif. - July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Minerva Surgical, Inc. (Nasdaq: UTRS) ("Minerva Surgical" or the "Company"), a woman's health company focused on the treatment of Abnormal Uterine Bleeding (AUB), today announced that the board of directors (the "Board") of Minerva Surgical has appointed Derrick Sung, Ph.D. to serve as a Class II director, with a term expiring at the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders or until his successor has been duly elected and qualified. The Board has affirmatively determined that Dr. Sung is an independent director pursuant to the listing standards of The NASDAQ Stock Market.

"We are excited to have Derrick Sung, Ph.D. join the Board of Directors of Minerva Surgical," said Ross Jaffe, M.D., Chairman of the Board. "Derrick brings a wealth of experience in finance, corporate strategy, marketing, and business development that will add a valuable perspective to our Board discussions. We welcome his engagement as we work with the team to continue to grow the Company by helping physicians improve women's uterine health."

Dr. Sung has served as the Chief Financial Officer of Pulmonx Corporation since May 2019. From May 2015 to May 2019, Dr. Sung served as the Executive Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development for iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare and medical technology company. From February 2008 to April 2015, Dr. Sung was the senior equity research analyst covering the medical devices sector for Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC, a subsidiary of AllianceBernstein L.P. From 2004 to 2008, he served as Director of Marketing and Business Development in the Neuromodulation division of Boston Scientific Corporation. From 2000 to 2004, Dr. Sung was a management consultant at The Boston Consulting Group, a business consulting firm. He started his career as an R&D engineer for Guidant Corporation. Dr. Sung holds a Ph.D. in Bioengineering from U.C. San Diego, an M.B.A. from San Diego State University and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University.

"I am honored to join the Minerva Surgical Board of Directors," said Dr. Sung. "Minerva Surgical offers physicians outstanding medical technology for addressing important issues in uterine health. I look forward to working with the Board and the Minerva Surgical's dedicated employees to continue growing the Company and delivering shareholder value while making important clinical improvements in women's lives."

About Minerva Surgical, Inc.

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. The Company has established a broad product line of commercially available, minimally-invasive alternatives to hysterectomy, which are designed to address the most common causes of Abnormal Uterine Bleeding (AUB) in most uterine anatomies. The Minerva Surgical solutions can be used in a variety of medical treatment settings and aim to address the drawbacks associated with alternative treatment methods and to preserve the uterus by avoiding unnecessary hysterectomies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may include information regarding trends and expectations for the Company's products and technology, demand for the Company's products, the Company's expected financial performance, expenses, and position in the market and outlook for fiscal year 2022, and the impact of COVID-19 and its variants on the Company's operations and those of its customers.

1

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release can be found in the Risk Factors section of the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC, and available at www.SEC.gov.) Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or review any estimate, projection, or forward-looking statement. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business.

Contact:


Media/Press: Mike Clapper- mike.clapper@minervasurgical.com

Investors: Caroline Corner- caroline.corner@westwicke.com

www.minervasurgical.com

www.AUBandMe.com

2

Disclaimer

Minerva Surgical Inc. published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 14:33:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MINERVA SURGICAL, INC.
10:34aMINERVA SURGICAL : Announces Appointment of Derrick Sung, Ph.D. to Board of Directors - Fo..
PU
08:11aMINERVA SURGICAL INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08:01aMinerva Surgical Announces Appointment of Derrick Sung, Ph.D. to Board of Directors
AQ
06/24MINERVA SURGICAL, INC.(NASDAQGM : UTRS) dropped from Russell 3000E Value Index
CI
06/24MINERVA SURGICAL, INC.(NASDAQGM : UTRS) dropped from Russell Microcap Value Index
CI
06/13MINERVA SURGICAL INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/09TRANSCRIPT : Minerva Surgical, Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/25TRANSCRIPT : Minerva Surgical, Inc. Presents at UBS Global Healthcare Conference, May-25-2..
CI
05/12Piper Sandler Adjusts Minerva Surgical's Price Target to $6 From $12, Reiterates Overwe..
MT
05/11MINERVA SURGICAL INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MINERVA SURGICAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 61,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -37,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 9,41 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,79x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 66,6 M 66,6 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 157
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart MINERVA SURGICAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Minerva Surgical, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINERVA SURGICAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,31 $
Average target price 9,00 $
Spread / Average Target 290%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David M. Clapper President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joel R. Jung Chief Financial Officer
Ross A. Jaffe Chairman
Eugene V. Skalnyi Vice President-Medical Affairs
Dominique J. Filloux Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MINERVA SURGICAL, INC.-55.25%67
STRYKER CORPORATION-26.22%74 893
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-9.47%12 274
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.-12.94%5 635
AXONICS, INC.13.43%2 934
GLAUKOS CORPORATION13.05%2 370