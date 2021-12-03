Log in
    MWX   CA6034652041

MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(MWX)
Mineworx Technologies Ltd.: Positioned for Growth, CEO Clip Video

12/03/2021 | 02:05pm EST
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2021) - Mineworx Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: MWX) (OTCQB: MWXRF) - CEO, Greg Pendura, talks about the junior mining company's transition to cleantech market leader. The company is changing the production landscape of palladium and platinum with its focus on processing technologies to recover these precious metals in an environmentally friendly manner.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://b-tv.com/mineworx-technologies-positioned-for-growth-btv-investing-news/

Mineworx Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: MWX) (OTCQB: MWXRF)

Mineworx Technologies Ltd. will be featured on CEO Clips broadcast on BNN Bloomberg Dec 4th and Dec 5th, 2021.

https://www.mineworx.net/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 12 financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/106499


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -2,82 M -2,20 M -2,20 M
Net cash 2020 0,02 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,71x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 27,4 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mineworx Technologies Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gregory S. Pendura Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Don Weatherbee Chief Financial Officer
Fabricio Maia Director-Research & Development
Darcy Thiele Independent Non-Executive Director
Rick Purdy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-33.33%21
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.42.58%54 480
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-9.87%45 372
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.123.33%19 525
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-5.81%10 483
XIAMEN TUNGSTEN CO., LTD.53.77%5 764