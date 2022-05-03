Mineworx Technologies : MWX 2021 Financials

Consolidated Financial Statements

Year ended December 31, 2021

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Audited

MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD. INDEX TO THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 Page FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 1 Consolidated Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss 2 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 3 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 4 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 5-28

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

To the Shareholders of

Mineworx Technologies Ltd.:

Opinion

I have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Mineworx Technologies Ltd., which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 30, 2021 and 2020 and the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss, changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the years then ended and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In my opinion, these consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of Mineworx Technologies Ltd. as at December 31, 2021 and 2020 and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Basis for opinion

I conducted my audits in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards ("GAAS"). My responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of my report. I am independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to my audits of the consolidated financial statements in Canada, and I have fulfilled my other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the requirements. I believe that the audit evidence I have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

I draw attention to Note 1 in the consolidated financial statements, which indicates that the Company has never had any revenue from its principal operations and has incurred net losses of $50,232,044 since inception. As stated in Note 1, these events or conditions, along with other matters set forth in Note 1, indicated that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. My opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Other information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises Management's Discussion and Analysis.

My opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and I do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with my audits of the consolidated financial statements, my responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or my knowledge obtained in the audits or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. I obtained Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work I have performed on this other information, I conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, I are required to report that fact. I have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements.

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operation, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

Auditor's Responsibility

My objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes my opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but it is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian GAAS will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian GAAS I exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. I also:

 Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

 Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the entity's internal control.

 Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

 Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Entity's ability to continue as a going concern. If I conclude that a material uncertainty exists, I am required to draw attention in my auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify my opinion. My conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of my auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Entity to cease to continue as a going concern.

 Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

 Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Company to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. I am responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audits. I remain solely responsible for my audit opinion.

I communicate with those charged with governance regarding, amount other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that I identify during my audit

Chartered Professional Accountant

North Vancouver, Canada

May 2, 2022

MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

ASSETSCurrent assets

Cash and cash equivalents

Receivables

Assets held for sale

Prepaid expenses and deposits

Total current assets

Non-current assets

Restricted cash

Equity investment in joint venture Exploration and evaluation assets Investment in leases

Equipment Intangible assets

Total non-current assets

NotesDecember 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

$

3,557,178

4

$ 520,196

217,267 112,552

211,733 642,547 4,628,725

- 331,785 964,533

17

5

330,561 1,085,404

358,515 1,085,404

5

1,738,831 955,459

10

- 128,746

7

790,076 397,574

8

902,895 4,847,767

1,188,416 4,114,114

TOTAL ASSETS

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

Current portion of lease liability

Total current liabilities

Non-Current liabilities

Notes payable

Lease liability

Total non-current liabilities

TOTAL LIABILIITES

EQUITY

Share capital Reserves Deficit

TOTAL EQUITY

$9,476,492

$

5,078,647

9, 17 10

$

253,776 $ 325,445

84,779 214,438

338,555

539,883

16 10

2,036,523 154,433

46,264 131,043

2,082,787 2,421,342

285,476 825,359

11 12

48,158,636 41,797,574

9,128,558 8,314,420

(50,232,044)

(45,858,706)

7,055,150

4,253,288

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITYNature and continuance of operations (Note 1)

Subsequent events (Note 22)

On behalf of the Board:

"Harvey Granatier"

$9,476,492

Director

"Greg Pendura"

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

$

5,078,647

Director

