  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Mineworx Technologies Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    MWX   CA6034652041

MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(MWX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 11/24 05:00:00 pm
0.075 CAD   -11.76%
01:30pMINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES : MWX Q3-2021 Financials
PU
01:30pMINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES : Mwx q3-2021 md&a
PU
01:00pMINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES : OTCQB Quarterly Disclosure Statement at Sept 30, 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mineworx Technologies : MWX Q3-2021 Financials

11/25/2021 | 01:30pm EST
Consolidated Financial Statements

Nine months ending September 30, 2021

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

UNAUDITED

NOTICE TO READER

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the management.

The Company's independent auditor has not preformed a review of these interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

September 30,

December 31,

Notes

2021

2020

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

2

$

3,013,217

$

520,196

Receivables

4

224,808

112,552

Prepaid expenses and deposits

699,281

331,785

Total current assets

3,937,306

964,533

Non-current assets

Restricted cash

5

339,978

358,515

Equity investment in joint venture

17

1,085,404

1,085,404

Exploration and evaluation assets

5

1,414,345

955,459

Investment in leases

10

-

128,746

Equipment

7

786,662

397,574

Intangible assets

8

974,276

1,188,416

Total non-current assets

4,600,665

4,114,114

TOTAL ASSETS

$

8,537,971

$

5,078,647

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

9, 17

$

257,213

$

325,445

Current portion of lease liability

10

82,991

214,438

Total current liabilities

340,204

539,883

Non-Current liabilities

Notes payable

16

60,000

154,433

Lease liability

10

68,203

131,043

Total non-current liabilities

128,203

285,476

TOTAL LIABILIITES

468,407

825,359

EQUITY

Share capital

11

47,712,540

41,797,574

Reserves

12

9,125,184

8,314,420

Deficit

(48,768,160)

(45,858,706)

TOTAL EQUITY

8,069,564

4,253,288

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

8,537,171

$

5,078,647

Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)

On behalf of the Board:

"Harvey Granatier"

Director

"Greg Pendura"

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

1

MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three months

Nine months

Three months

Nine months

ending

ending

ending

ending

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

Notes

2021

2021

2020

2020

Expenses

Consulting fees

6

$

69,000

$

176,205

$

41,838

$

51,791

Interest costs

265

31,680

43,281

65,346

Management and employee costs

6

286,505

757,408

197,068

777,234

Office and general

76,741

161,826

79,020

187,253

Public listing costs

147,500

399,188

36,297

84,549

Professional fees

57,545

168,224

30,616

66,032

Project costs

126,538

228,020

156,086

211,731

Share-based payments

6, 12

349,058

810,764

-

-

Travel

42,211

58,441

8,764

14,588

1,155,363

2,791,756

588,902

1,458,524

Loss before other items

(1,155,363)

(2,791,756)

(588,902)

(1,458,524)

Other items

Interest income

2,631

5,854

2,305

8,569

Other income

99,750

289,271

129,039

266,004

Amortization

7, 8

(110,413)

(328,062)

(107,029)

(370,195)

Minority interest

17

-

-

(133,590)

(495,033)

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

(23,535)

(83,701)

6,715

24,462

Gain (loss) on sale of assets

(1,060)

(1,060)

(24,178)

(24,178)

Gain (loss) on securities held for sale

-

-

-

(151,477)

Loss and comprehensive loss for the

period

(1,187,990)

(2,909,454)

(715,641)

(2,200,371)

Basic and diluted loss per common share

13

$

(0.00)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.01)

Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding

342,766,081

295,671,371

161,382,540

156,845,569

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

2

MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUIITY (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Share Capital

Number of

Shares

Amount

Reserves

Deficit

Total

Balance at December 31, 2019

155,512,540

40,923,587

8,292,462

(43,034,874)

6,181,175

Private placement

5.870,000

880,500

-

880,500

Private placement issuing costs

-

(6,513)

-

(6,513)

Convertible debenture warrants

-

-

18,348

18,348

Share-based payments

-

-

3,610

3,610

Comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(2,823,832)

(2,823,832)

Balance at December 31, 2020

161,382,540

$

41,797,574

$

8,314,420

$

(45,858,706)

$

4,253,288

Rights offering

161,382,540

4,841,476

-

4,841,476

Private placement

20,00,983

1,200,059

-

1,200,059

Share consolidation rounding

18

-

-

-

Equity raises issuing costs

-

(126,569)

-

(126,569)

Share-based payments

-

-

810,764

810,764

Comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(2,909,454)

(2,909,454)

Balance at September 30, 2021

342,766,081

$

47,712,540

$

9,125,184

$

(48,768,160)

$

8,069,564

Supplemental disclosure with respect to changes in equity (Note 11)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mineworx Technologies Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 18:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
