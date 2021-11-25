Mineworx Technologies : MWX Q3-2021 Financials

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the management.
The Company's independent auditor has not preformed a review of these interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
September 30,
December 31,
Notes
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
2
$
3,013,217
$
520,196
Receivables
4
224,808
112,552
Prepaid expenses and deposits
699,281
331,785
Total current assets
3,937,306
964,533
Non-current assets
Restricted cash
5
339,978
358,515
Equity investment in joint venture
17
1,085,404
1,085,404
Exploration and evaluation assets
5
1,414,345
955,459
Investment in leases
10
-
128,746
Equipment
7
786,662
397,574
Intangible assets
8
974,276
1,188,416
Total non-current assets
4,600,665
4,114,114
TOTAL ASSETS
$
8,537,971
$
5,078,647
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
9, 17
$
257,213
$
325,445
Current portion of lease liability
10
82,991
214,438
Total current liabilities
340,204
539,883
Non-Current liabilities
Notes payable
16
60,000
154,433
Lease liability
10
68,203
131,043
Total non-current liabilities
128,203
285,476
TOTAL LIABILIITES
468,407
825,359
EQUITY
Share capital
11
47,712,540
41,797,574
Reserves
12
9,125,184
8,314,420
Deficit
(48,768,160)
(45,858,706)
TOTAL EQUITY
8,069,564
4,253,288
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
8,537,171
$
5,078,647
Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)
On behalf of the Board:
"Harvey Granatier"
Director
"Greg Pendura"
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Three months
Nine months
Three months
Nine months
ending
ending
ending
ending
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Notes
2021
2021
2020
2020
Expenses
Consulting fees
6
$
69,000
$
176,205
$
41,838
$
51,791
Interest costs
265
31,680
43,281
65,346
Management and employee costs
6
286,505
757,408
197,068
777,234
Office and general
76,741
161,826
79,020
187,253
Public listing costs
147,500
399,188
36,297
84,549
Professional fees
57,545
168,224
30,616
66,032
Project costs
126,538
228,020
156,086
211,731
Share-based payments
6, 12
349,058
810,764
-
-
Travel
42,211
58,441
8,764
14,588
1,155,363
2,791,756
588,902
1,458,524
Loss before other items
(1,155,363)
(2,791,756)
(588,902)
(1,458,524)
Other items
Interest income
2,631
5,854
2,305
8,569
Other income
99,750
289,271
129,039
266,004
Amortization
7, 8
(110,413)
(328,062)
(107,029)
(370,195)
Minority interest
17
-
-
(133,590)
(495,033)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
(23,535)
(83,701)
6,715
24,462
Gain (loss) on sale of assets
(1,060)
(1,060)
(24,178)
(24,178)
Gain (loss) on securities held for sale
-
-
-
(151,477)
Loss and comprehensive loss for the
period
(1,187,990)
(2,909,454)
(715,641)
(2,200,371)
Basic and diluted loss per common share
13
$
(0.00)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.01)
Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding
342,766,081
295,671,371
161,382,540
156,845,569
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUIITY (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Share Capital
Number of
Shares
Amount
Reserves
Deficit
Total
Balance at December 31, 2019
155,512,540
40,923,587
8,292,462
(43,034,874)
6,181,175
Private placement
5.870,000
880,500
-
880,500
Private placement issuing costs
-
(6,513)
-
(6,513)
Convertible debenture warrants
-
-
18,348
18,348
Share-based payments
-
-
3,610
3,610
Comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(2,823,832)
(2,823,832)
Balance at December 31, 2020
161,382,540
$
41,797,574
$
8,314,420
$
(45,858,706)
$
4,253,288
Rights offering
161,382,540
4,841,476
-
4,841,476
Private placement
20,00,983
1,200,059
-
1,200,059
Share consolidation rounding
18
-
-
-
Equity raises issuing costs
-
(126,569)
-
(126,569)
Share-based payments
-
-
810,764
810,764
Comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(2,909,454)
(2,909,454)
Balance at September 30, 2021
342,766,081
$
47,712,540
$
9,125,184
$
(48,768,160)
$
8,069,564
Supplemental disclosure with respect to changes in equity (Note 11)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
