Mineworx Technologies : MWX Q3-2021 MD&A

This Management Discussion and Analysis Report has been prepared to provide material updates and analysis of the business operations, financial condition, financial performance, cash flows, liquidity, and capital resources of Mineworx Technologies Ltd. and its subsidiaries ("Mineworx" or the "Company").
The information provided herein should be read in conjunction with the Company's condensed audited consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto for the nine months ending September 30, 2021, and the Annual MD&A for the year ending December 31, 2020.
The statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
Mineworx is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "MWX", on the OTCQB Exchange under the symbol "MWXRF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "YRS". The Company is engaged in the development and deployment of innovative material processing technologies and the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties.
Except as otherwise disclosed, all dollar figures in this report are stated in Canadian dollars. The effective date of this report is November 24, 2021.
Statements in this report, that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to vary considerably from these statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. See "Forward-Looking Information and Statements" herein.
Additional information is available on the Company website www.mineworx.netor for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Corporate Overview
In December 2015, as part of a new business strategy to pursue CleanTech opportunities for the mining sector the Company acquired a private company. This private company had developed the HM X-tract, an eco-friendly portable heavy mineral extraction technology. The new business line of material processing technology was intended as a diversification strategy to complement the existing mining exploration model and the Spanish mineral assets.
The now patented HM X-tract process, which includes integrated water clarification and filtration technologies, allows operators to recycle most of the process water used at a typical mine site. This conserves water, minimizes environmental discharge, and significantly reduces or eliminates the necessity for tailings ponds. Mineworx also developed additional processing technology which included
the creation of the HM-Xmill, which is designed to crush materials finer when compared to traditional ball mills at a lower energy consumption.
Since the acquisition, Mineworx has adapted the initial processing technologies developed for the mining industry to pursue opportunities for precious metal recoveries in alternative sectors. The Company focus on the recovery of platinum and palladium from catalytic converters is the result of this development work.
Mineworx has partnered with Davis Recycling Inc. (Davis), a large recycling company based in Tennessee, to create PGM Renewal LLC. Mineworx will hold 55% of this company which combines the Davis expertise in supply chain management required to secure the feedstock with the Mineworx technology to commercialize the project.
Catalytic Converter Pilot Plant
During 2021, fabrication personnel continued to work on the 100L pilot plant while the laboratory technical personnel remained busy analyzing opportunities to improve the effectiveness of the chemical processes utilized.
Although fabrication of the experienced some delays of delivery of parts sourced from China resulting from COVID-19 restrictions and shipping availability issues. In the third quarter assembly was completed and the testing program was commenced. Stages 1 (Integrity), 2(Process) and 3(Baseline) of the testing plan were successfully completed in the Vancouver area during the period.
With the successful completion of the first three stages, the 100L pilot plant was being prepared for relocation to Tennessee for the Process Optimization stage of the testing plan.
Enviroleach Relationship
As part of a strategic review, the Company decided to spin out the HM X-leach technology it had developed to the newly formed public entity Enviroleach Technologies Inc. (Enviroleach) in the first quarter of 2017. This transaction allowed for the shareholders of Mineworx to continue to share in the promising upside of the chemical leaching technology while the Company kept a right to use the technology in its operations.
Later in 2017, Enviroleach requested that Mineworx perform material processing testing utilizing the HM-Xmill technology. The test results indicated that the Mineworx technology enhanced the recovery of precious metals in E-Waste material. Based on the new information, Enviroleach and Mineworx agreed to create a joint venture to pursue opportunities in the E-Waste sector. The Mineworx equity share of the joint venture is 20%.
In the first quarter of 2020, the Mineworx technical crew completed the fabrication of the E-Waste processing facility in Surrey, British Columbia for the joint venture. The plant started processing e- waste materials in 2020 but was shutdown later in the year due to the inability to secure an adequate supply of the feedstock caused by COVID-19 related supply chain disruptions.
Mineworx and Enviroleach are currently disputing operational and financial issues related to the e- waste joint venture. As part of this dispute, Enviroleach has not provided the Company access to the financial information of the joint venture.
On May 10, 2021, the Company provided notice to Enviroleach that Mineworx was exercising its "Put Option" under the joint venture agreement which requires Enviroleach to purchase the 20% Mineworx ownership share at fair market value.
In February 2020, Mineworx entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to develop technology related to extraction of Platinum and Palladium from catalytic converters. After preliminary work was completed by Mineworx personnel in the Enviroleach facility, it was decided that Mineworx would cease its relationship with Enviroleach regarding the future development of the catalytic converter business.
On June 22, 2021, Enviroleach filed a Statement of Claim against the Company and certain employees of the Company alleging breach of confidentiality regarding the LOI. Mineworx maintains that the lawsuit is without merit and is preparing its defense against the claim.
Exploration and Evaluation Assets
In the first half of 2021, development on the Cehegin iron ore project in Southern Spain increased. The engineering firm CRS Ingenieria completed an analysis of a previous aeromagnetic survey that showed the concessions owned by the Company contained more resources than previously reported. In March of 2021, the Company received all permits and approvals to allow for additional exploration work to commence. With the approvals granted the first drill program of approximately 2,200 meters in 21 holes started. This program is intended to confirm historical information and allow for a NI 43-101 compliant reserve report. A further drill program is being planned to quantify the additional reserves highlighted in the aeromagnetic survey.
The Cehegín Iron Ore Concessions, Spain
Mineworx wholly owned subsidiary, Solid Mines Espana, S.A.U. ("SME"), through the wholly owned subsidiary Magnetitas del Cehegín, S.L., ("MDC"), holds all of the rights and interests associated with the Cehegin 62 iron ore concessions in south-eastern Spain. In total the Cehegin iron ore property represents 62 exploitation concessions representing a surface area of 1,030 hectares. The Company has applied for an expansion of the local area creating a continuous area of 6,900 hectares.
In September 2015, Mineworx regained a 100% interest in Cehegin Iron Ore Holdings, S.L. ("CIOH") the Spanish holding company formed under the terms of the Joint Venture Agreement ("the JVA") with Glencore International AG ("Glencore"). By mutual agreement, Mineworx through SME has acquired Glencore's 20% interest in CIOH for nominal consideration and now maintains 100% ownership in the Cehegin Iron Ore Project located in the Province of Murcia, in south-eastern Spain. In connection with the acquisition of Glencore's 20% interest in CIOH, each of the parties has agreed to terminate all agreements related to the JVA, except for Glencore's exclusive off-take agreement, which will remain in effect. In 2018 CIOH was amalgamated into MDC.
SME will be required to pay an additional amount of up to €2,700,000 once a mining permit is submitted and granted for all 62 concessions, a reduction over the previously announced cost of €3,000,000. If SME proceeds with the new magnetite mining project, this additional payment would be made within four months from the decision notice date on which the permits or licenses are issued. This additional amount will be reduced to €1,800,000 if SME proceeds with the project but does not obtain all mining permits for the total 62 concessions in its initial submission. No net royalties will be due on any proceeds from commercialization of the project.
The Company's Spanish Geological team has analyzed the 38,000 meters of historical drilling on the Cehegin Iron Ore concessions. 100% of the drill holes on three of the 62 concessions have been digitized allowing for the completion of 3D modelling. The Company's analysis confirms a vast expansion of the ore bodies which are open in all directions including depth.
The Cehegín iron ore concession has good infrastructure and access by rail to the deep-sea Port of Cartagena, 115 Km away from the property. The concession is in the south-eastern area of the mineral rich Iberian Peninsula; this region has a long history of iron ore production that was once the dominant supplier to all of Europe. The Company was able to obtain the detailed historical mining and exploration data, compiled by the previous operational owner, Altos Hornos de Vizcaya.
The Company completed a high-resolution aeromagnetic survey during the spring of 2015. The main objectives of the airborne survey were to confirm and define the extent of several additional targets that have been identified through the data compilation program. The survey provided excellent resolution of near-surface magnetic sources, representing a major improvement over prior regional aeromagnetic data. Many of the stronger, better defined, discrete magnetic anomalies correspond to known iron ore (Fe) mines and prospects, such as the important Soledad and Colossus prospects. Most magnetic sources are judged to be quite shallow, or at least have a very shallow, sub-cropping portion. Some of these anomalies are inferred to have a significant gently dipping down-dip or down-plunge extension. Several anomalies are inferred to lie at a moderate depth (25-100m).
The Company has received a technical report for the Cehegín property, prepared by Stanley C. Bartlett M.Sc., PGeo. of Micon International Co Limited, in the United Kingdom, dated April 28, 2014, which has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on May 20, 2014.
