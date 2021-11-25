Mineworx Technologies : MWX Q3-2021 MD&A

Mineworx Technologies Ltd.

Management Discussion and Analysis

Nine months ending September 30, 2021

Introduction

This Management Discussion and Analysis Report has been prepared to provide material updates and analysis of the business operations, financial condition, financial performance, cash flows, liquidity, and capital resources of Mineworx Technologies Ltd. and its subsidiaries ("Mineworx" or the "Company").

The information provided herein should be read in conjunction with the Company's condensed audited consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto for the nine months ending September 30, 2021, and the Annual MD&A for the year ending December 31, 2020.

The statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Mineworx is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "MWX", on the OTCQB Exchange under the symbol "MWXRF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "YRS". The Company is engaged in the development and deployment of innovative material processing technologies and the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties.

Except as otherwise disclosed, all dollar figures in this report are stated in Canadian dollars. The effective date of this report is November 24, 2021.

Statements in this report, that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to vary considerably from these statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. See "Forward-Looking Information and Statements" herein.

Additional information is available on the Company website www.mineworx.netor for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Corporate Overview

In December 2015, as part of a new business strategy to pursue CleanTech opportunities for the mining sector the Company acquired a private company. This private company had developed the HM X-tract, an eco-friendly portable heavy mineral extraction technology. The new business line of material processing technology was intended as a diversification strategy to complement the existing mining exploration model and the Spanish mineral assets.

The now patented HM X-tract process, which includes integrated water clarification and filtration technologies, allows operators to recycle most of the process water used at a typical mine site. This conserves water, minimizes environmental discharge, and significantly reduces or eliminates the necessity for tailings ponds. Mineworx also developed additional processing technology which included