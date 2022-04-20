QUEENSLAND GOLD HILLS : SECURES DRILL RIG FOR INAUGURAL DRILL PROGRAM AT THE BIG HILL GOLD PROPERTY IN QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

April 20, 2022

Queensland Gold Hills Corp.

Queensland Gold Hills Corp. (TSX.V:OZAU)(FSE:MB3)(OTCQB:MNNFF) ("Queensland" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has secured a drill rig and crew for the upcoming, inaugural 2022 drill campaign at our Big Hill property, located in the historic Talgai Goldfield of Queensland, Australia. Durock Drilling Pty, Ltd. of New South Wales has been retained to complete approximately 2,000 metres of reverse circulation drilling in 15 to 20 drill holes as directed by the Company's technical team, with commencement expected this week.

Queensland Gold Hills CEO, Blair Way, commented, "Exploration teams and equipment are in high demand in this current environment, and we are very pleased to have been able to secure Durock's top notch team for our all-important inaugural drill program. We couldn't be more excited to get started with this second phase of our 2022 field exploration program during which we will test the highest priority targets identified through systematic data review and ground-truthing. This is a major step forward in our efforts to apply modern exploration techniques to this historic and proven district. We look forward to providing additional updates and progress reports as the season unfolds"

About Big Hill

The Big Hill Gold Property consists of a single Exploration Permit covering 24 square kilometres and encloses two discrete granted mining leases. The permit covers the historic mines of Big Hill, Queenslander, Monte Cristo and Sultan & Taylor of the Talgai Goldfield. Talgai is one of eight historical Goldfields in the broader Warwick-Texas District, active in the late 19th century, which include Canal Creek, Thanes Creek, Leyburn, Palgrave, Pikedale, Lucky Valley and MacDonald Goldfields. These supported both alluvial and reef mining, with the Queenslander Mine distinguishing itself as the first lode gold mine in the state of Queensland with a total production of 4.1Koz of gold at an average grade of 50g/t with some early crushings reported up to 4000g/t. The bulk of production in the historical mines in the Warwick-Texas District occurred from initial discovery in 1864 until the early 1900s. Small-scale activity continued during intermittent periods in the 20th century, with many of the larger historic mine

About Queensland Gold Hills Corp.

Queensland Gold Hills is focused on conducBng modern systemaBc exploraBon in the historic goldfields of Queensland, Australia. CollecBvely, the Big Hill Gold Project and the Titan Project cover 54 historic mines in the Talgai Goldfields of the broader Warwick-Texas District.

