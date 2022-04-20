Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Minfocus Exploration Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MFX   CA6034772096

MINFOCUS EXPLORATION CORP.

(MFX)
End-of-day quote Bourse de Toronto  -  08-31
0.2050 CAD    0.00%
10:15aQUEENSLAND GOLD HILLS : Secures drill rig for inaugural drill program at the big hill gold property in queensland, australia
PU
04/13QUEENSLAND GOLD HILLS : Announces receives dtc eligibility in the united states
PU
04/04Queensland Gold Hills Receives DTC Eligibility in the United States
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

QUEENSLAND GOLD HILLS : SECURES DRILL RIG FOR INAUGURAL DRILL PROGRAM AT THE BIG HILL GOLD PROPERTY IN QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

04/20/2022 | 10:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 20, 2022

Queensland Gold Hills Corp.

Queensland Gold Hills Corp. (TSX.V:OZAU)(FSE:MB3)(OTCQB:MNNFF) ("Queensland" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has secured a drill rig and crew for the upcoming, inaugural 2022 drill campaign at our Big Hill property, located in the historic Talgai Goldfield of Queensland, Australia. Durock Drilling Pty, Ltd. of New South Wales has been retained to complete approximately 2,000 metres of reverse circulation drilling in 15 to 20 drill holes as directed by the Company's technical team, with commencement expected this week.

Queensland Gold Hills CEO, Blair Way, commented, "Exploration teams and equipment are in high demand in this current environment, and we are very pleased to have been able to secure Durock's top notch team for our all-important inaugural drill program. We couldn't be more excited to get started with this second phase of our 2022 field exploration program during which we will test the highest priority targets identified through systematic data review and ground-truthing. This is a major step forward in our efforts to apply modern exploration techniques to this historic and proven district. We look forward to providing additional updates and progress reports as the season unfolds"

About Big Hill

The Big Hill Gold Property consists of a single Exploration Permit covering 24 square kilometres and encloses two discrete granted mining leases. The permit covers the historic mines of Big Hill, Queenslander, Monte Cristo and Sultan & Taylor of the Talgai Goldfield. Talgai is one of eight historical Goldfields in the broader Warwick-Texas District, active in the late 19th century, which include Canal Creek, Thanes Creek, Leyburn, Palgrave, Pikedale, Lucky Valley and MacDonald Goldfields. These supported both alluvial and reef mining, with the Queenslander Mine distinguishing itself as the first lode gold mine in the state of Queensland with a total production of 4.1Koz of gold at an average grade of 50g/t with some early crushings reported up to 4000g/t. The bulk of production in the historical mines in the Warwick-Texas District occurred from initial discovery in 1864 until the early 1900s. Small-scale activity continued during intermittent periods in the 20th century, with many of the larger historic mine

About Queensland Gold Hills Corp.

Queensland Gold Hills is focused on conducBng modern systemaBc exploraBon in the historic goldfields of Queensland, Australia. CollecBvely, the Big Hill Gold Project and the Titan Project cover 54 historic mines in the Talgai Goldfields of the broader Warwick-Texas District.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Blair Way, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Telephone: 1 (800) 482-7560
E-mail: info@queenslandgoldhills.com

You can follow the Company on its social media feeds:

Twitter: @QLDGoldhills
Linkedin: Queensland Gold Hills Corp
Instagram: QLDgoldhills

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Accordingly, all statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, any statements or plans regard the geological prospects of the Property or the future exploration endeavors of Queensland Gold Hills. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Proposed Transaction, the Offering and resulting name change may not be completed as set out herein or at all, and the inability of the Company to execute and raise funds necessary to complete its planned future activities and proposed business plans.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to a U.S. Person unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Queensland Gold Hills Corp. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 14:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MINFOCUS EXPLORATION CORP.
10:15aQUEENSLAND GOLD HILLS : Secures drill rig for inaugural drill program at the big hill gold..
PU
04/13QUEENSLAND GOLD HILLS : Announces receives dtc eligibility in the united states
PU
04/04Queensland Gold Hills Receives DTC Eligibility in the United States
AQ
03/21Queensland Gold Hills Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market
MT
03/01QUEENSLAND GOLD HILLS : Launches inaugural exploration program at the big hill gold and ti..
PU
03/01Queensland Gold Hills Corp. Announces First Field Exploration Campaign Is Now Underway ..
CI
02/10QUEENSLAND GOLD HILLS : Supplemental Information
PU
02/03Leo power, joins phoenix gold resources advisory board
AQ
01/28Queensland Gold Hills Acquires 90-Square-Kilometre Titan Gold Project Adjacent to Big H..
AQ
01/28Queensland Gold Hills Corp. signs a share sale agreement to acquire Orefox Exploraton P..
CI
More news
Chart MINFOCUS EXPLORATION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Minfocus Exploration Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Alicia Milne President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jody Bellefleur Chief Financial Officer & Director
Graham Charles Wilson Independent Director
Leo Patrick Power Independent Director
Kenneth B. de Graaf Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MINFOCUS EXPLORATION CORP.-36.92%3
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION19.08%31 565
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED28.04%13 295
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC23.15%6 663
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED15.27%6 319
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP., LTD.0.73%6 285