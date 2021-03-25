Ming Fai International : FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020 03/25/2021 | 05:33am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 03828) FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE YEAR 2020 • Revenue decreased 33.8% to approximately HK$1,353.1 million (2019: approximately HK$2,043.1 million).

• Gross profit decreased 26.8% to approximately HK$363.5 million (2019: approximately HK$496.3 million).

• Gross profit margin increased 2.6 percentage points to 26.9% (2019: 24.3%).

• Operating profit is approximately HK$102.2 million (2019: approximately HK$126.4 million) and the profit attributable to owners of the Company is approximately HK$79.0 million (2019: approximately HK$97.9 million).

• A proposed final dividend in respect of the year ended 31 December 2020 of HK1.5 cents per share of the Company (the "Share") was recommended, together with the interim dividend of HK1.0 cent per Share, representing a total dividend of HK2.5 cents per Share (2019: HK4.5 cents per Share) and the annual dividend payout ratio of 23.1% (2019: 33.3%). * For identification purpose only The board of directors (the "Board") of Ming Fai International Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2020 as follows: CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the year ended 31 December 2020 2019 Note HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue 3 1,353,099 2,043,095 Cost of sales 4 (989,613) (1,546,839) Gross profit 363,486 496,256 Other income 5 35,731 11,114 Distribution costs 4 (172,309) (243,468) Administrative expenses 4 (110,139) (127,813) Net impairment losses on financial assets 4 (14,554) (9,701) Operating profit 102,215 126,388 Finance income 1,042 1,515 Finance costs (2,912) (1,754) Share of profit of an associated company 381 897 Share of profit of a joint venture 24 56 Fair value gain on an investment property 787 - Profit before income tax 101,537 127,102 Income tax expenses 6 (26,937) (35,022) Profit for the year 74,600 92,080 Other comprehensive income/(loss) Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Currency translation differences 22,443 (6,894) Realisation of exchange reserve upon dissolution of subsidiaries (6,490) (1,280) Total comprehensive income for the year 90,553 83,906 Profit/(loss) attributable to: Owners of the Company 79,046 97,936 Non-controlling interests (4,446) (5,856) 74,600 92,080 Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to: Owners of the Company 95,089 89,469 Non-controlling interests (4,536) (5,563) 90,553 83,906 Earnings per share attributable to owners of the Company (expressed in HK cents) Basic 13(a) 10.8 13.5 Diluted 13(b) 10.8 13.4 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET 2019 Note HK$'000 HK$'000 ASSETS Non-current assets Goodwill 10,633 10,354 Property, plant and equipment 450,971 400,631 Right-of-use assets 111,707 108,692 Investment property 15,451 13,707 Intangible assets 773 1,512 Deferred income tax assets 2,703 3,850 Other non-current assets 11,991 24,146 Investment in an associated company 5,831 5,869 Investments in joint ventures 387 363 Other financial assets at amortised cost 308 425 Total non-current assets 610,755 569,549 Current assets Inventories 241,670 271,064 Other current assets 41,130 39,801 Tax recoverable 469 194 Other financial assets at amortised cost 12,390 12,363 Amounts due from joint ventures 581 35 Amount due from an associated company 8 2,969 5,046 Trade and bills receivables 7 499,531 591,749 Short-term bank deposits 986 295 Cash and cash equivalents 9 392,954 348,849 Total current assets 1,192,680 1,269,396 Total assets 1,803,435 1,838,945 EQUITY Equity attributable to owners of the Company Share capital 12 7,343 7,343 Reserves 1,216,023 1,139,045 Final dividend proposed 14 11,014 22,028 1,234,380 1,168,416 Non-controlling interests (42,046) (37,510) Total equity 1,192,334 1,130,906 As at 31 December 2020 As at 31 December 2020 2019 Note HK$'000 HK$'000 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Deferred income tax liabilities 5,412 7,361 Other non-current payables 10,363 6,495 Borrowings 11 3,380 1,120 Lease liabilities 4,998 2,929 Total non-current liabilities 24,153 17,905 Current liabilities Trade payables 10 137,954 226,430 Accruals and other payables 284,514 332,166 Current income tax liabilities 24,031 43,395 Borrowings 11 117,721 65,303 Lease liabilities 5,035 5,208 Loans from non-controlling interests 17,518 17,446 Dividends payable 175 186 Total current liabilities 586,948 690,134 Total liabilities 611,101 708,039 Total equity and liabilities 1,803,435 1,838,945 NOTES: 1 BASIS OF PREPARATION The consolidated financial statements of the Group have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA") and the applicable disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, as modified by the revaluation of an investment property, which is carried at fair value. The preparation of financial statements in conformity with HKFRSs requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgement in the process of applying the Group's accounting policies. This consolidated financial information is presented in thousands of units of Hong Kong dollars ("HK$'000"), unless otherwise stated. Significant changes in the current reporting period During the year ended 31 December 2020, the outbreak of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") had posed unprecedent challenges to the Group's business and impacted the Group's Hospitality Supplies Business and Operating Supplies and Equipment Business. In response, the Group has expanded the production of its health care and hygienic products, such as disinfectant spray products, alcoholic instant hand sanitizers and 3-ply disposable face masks (Note 3).

2 ACCOUNTING POLICIES (a) New and amended standards adopted by the Group The Group has applied the following standards and amendments for the first time for their annual reporting period commencing 1 January 2020: - Amendments to HKAS 1 and HKAS 8 - Definition of Material;

- Amendments to HKFRS 3 - Definition of a Business;

- Amendments to HKFRS 9, HKAS 39 and HKFRS 7 - Interest Rate Benchmark Reform; and

- Revised Conceptual Framework for Financial Reporting. The Group also elected to adopt the following amendment early: - Amendments to HKFRS 16 - Covid-19-Related Rent ConcessionsThe impacts of early adoption of Amendments to HKFRS 16 are disclosed below. The other new standards and amendments did not have any material impact on the Group's accounting policies and did not require any adjustment. (i) New standard early adopted by the Group The Group has early adopted Amendments to HKFRS 16 - Covid-19-Related Rent Concessions retrospectively from 1 January 2020. The amendments provide an optional practical expedient allowing lessees to elect not to assess whether a rent concession related to COVID-19 is a lease modification. Lessees adopting this election may account for qualifying rent concessions in the same way as they would if they were not lease modifications. The practical expedient only applies to rent concessions occurring as a direct consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic and only if all of the following conditions are met: - the change in lease payments results in revised consideration for the lease that is substantially the same as, or less than, the consideration for the lease immediately preceding the change;

- any reduction in lease payments affects only payments due on or before 30 June 2021; and

- there is no substantive change to other terms and conditions of the lease. The Group has applied the practical expedient to the qualifying COVID-19-related rent concessions. Rent concessions totalling HK$128,000 have been accounted for as negative variable lease payments and recognised in other lease expenses in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the year ended 31 December 2020, with corresponding adjustment to the lease liabilities. There is no impact on the Group's retained earnings as at 1 January 2020. (b) New standards and interpretations not yet adopted Certain new accounting standards and interpretations have been published that are not mandatory for the reporting period during the year ended 31 December 2020 and have not been early adopted by the Group. These standards are not expected to have a material impact on the Group in the current or future reporting periods and on foreseeable future transactions. 3 SEGMENT INFORMATION The chief operating decision-maker has been identified as the Board. The Board reviews the Group's internal reports in order to assess performance and allocate resources. The Board has determined the operating segments based on these reports. The Group is principally engaged in manufacturing and trading of hospitality supplies products ("Hospitality Supplies Business"), trading of operating supplies and equipment ("OS&E Business"), and manufacturing and trading of health care and hygienic products ("Health Care and Hygienic Products Business"). From a geographical perspective, the Board assesses the performance based on the Group's revenue by geographical location in which the customer is located. During the year ended 31 December 2020, the Group switched some of its production lines to produce alcoholic instant hand sanitizers and commenced the production of 3-ply disposable face masks in response to the outbreak of COVID-19. The Group has also expanded its production of other health care and hygienic products. Because of this new business, management has reviewed its internal organisational structure to align more closely with the Group's strategic decision. In particular, Health Care and Hygienic Products Business has been separately disclosed in the management reporting. The Group has adopted a new reporting format effective for the year ended 31 December 2020, which includes (i) Hospitality Supplies Business; (ii) OS&E Business; and (iii) Health Care and Hygienic Products Business. The comparative segment information has been restated to reflect the new reporting format. The Board assesses the performance of the operating segments based on a measure of profit before income tax, share of profit of an associated company, share of profit of a joint venture and fair value gain on an investment property. Information provided to the Board is measured in a manner consistent with that of the consolidated financial statements. Sales between segments are carried out at normal commercial terms. Depreciation and amortisation charges are apportioned with reference to respective segment revenue from external customers. Assets and liabilities of the Group are allocated by reference to the principal markets in which the Group operates. Total HK$'000 Others HK$'000 Sub-total HK$'000 419,316 - 1,363,939 (39) - (10,840) 419,277 - 1,353,099 12,294 162,206 - (58,736) (1) (1,255) - 1,042 (8) (2,912) 12,285 100,345 85,374 (19,115) (427) 4 - 65,836 HealthCareandHygienicProductsBusiness Others (Noteiv) HK$'000 185,832 (39) 185,793 43,668 (8,339) (177) 4 - 35,156 HongKong HK$'000 86,129 - 86,129 25,278 (3,792) (101) - - 21,385 Sub-total NorthAmerica HK$'000 147,355 - 147,355 16,428 (6,984) (149) - - 9,295 HK$'000 112,920 - 112,920 5,176 (715) - 8 - 4,469 OS&EBusiness Others (Noteiii) HK$'000 41,052 - 41,052 3,449 (260) - - - 3,189 ThePRC HK$'000 71,868 - 71,868 1,727 (455) - 8 - 1,280 Sub-total HK$'000 831,703 (10,801) 820,902 59,362 (38,906) (827) 1,030 (2,904) 17,755 Others (Noteii) HK$'000 2,063 - 2,063 507 (98) (2) - - 407 OtherAsia Pacificregions (Notei) HK$'000 110,236 - 110,236 4,183 (5,225) (111) 16 (59) (1,196) HospitalitySuppliesBusiness Australia HK$'000 12,548 - 12,548 1,199 (595) (13) - (3) 588 TheHongKong Special ThePeople's AdministrativeRegionof thePRCRepublicof China (the"PRC") ("HongKong") HK$'000 131,186 (4,403) 126,783 15,454 (6,009) (127) 115 (2,538) 6,895 HK$'000 396,557 (6,398) 390,159 19,249 (18,491) (393) 899 (304) 960 Europe HK$'000 74,535 - 74,535 5,767 (3,532) (75) - - 2,160 NorthAmerica HK$'000 104,578 - 104,578 13,003 (4,956) (106) - - 7,941 Geographical Yearended31December2020 Segmentrevenue Inter-segmentrevenue Revenuefromexternalcustomers Earningsbeforeinterest,taxes,depreciation, amortisationandfairvaluegainonan investmentproperty Depreciation Amortisation Financeincome Financecosts SegmentprofitbeforeincometaxShareofprofitofanassociatedcompany 381 Shareofprofitofajointventure 24 Fairvaluegainonaninvestmentproperty 787 (26,937) 74,600 Total HK$'000 1,803,435 Inter-segment elimination HK$'000 (271,047)Others HK$'000 23,835 Sub-total HK$'000 77,402 HealthCareandHygienicProductsBusinessOther locations (Notevi) HK$'000 9,737 HongKong HK$'000 48,089 ThePRC HK$'000 19,576 Sub-total HK$'000 117,995 OS&EBusinessOther locations (Notev) HK$'000 4,752 HongKong HK$'000 36,354 ThePRC HK$'000 76,889 - - - - - - - - - - 5,831 - - - - - - - - - - 387 5,743 - - 99,525 271,047 (611,101) (68,474) (54,401) - - 2,171 (36,107) 3,572 (18,294) 8,883 (74,349) - - - (65,980) 8,883 (8,369)Sub-total HK$'000 1,855,250 5,831 387 84,899 (684,924)Other locations (Notev) HK$'000 65,091 - - 923 (86,988)HospitalitySuppliesBusiness Kingdomof Cambodia Australia ("Cambodia") HK$'000 HK$'000 284,327 - - 61,506 (17,533) 2,163 - - 229 (547)HongKong HK$'000 543,309 5,831 387 1,060 (195,302) ThePRC HK$'000 960,360 - - 21,181 (384,554) Incometaxexpenses Profitfortheyear Asat31December2020 Totalassets Include: Investmentinanassociatedcompany Investmentsinjointventures Additionstonon-currentassets (other than deferred income tax assets)Totalliabilities Total HK$'000 Others HK$'000 28 2,060,520 - (17,425) 28 2,043,095 4,852 183,251 (375) (54,679) (93) (2,184) - 1,515 (14) (1,754) 4,370 126,149 Sub-total HK$'000 131,307 (98) 131,209 8,519 (3,636) (186) 2 - 4,699 HealthCareandHygienicProductsBusiness Others (Noteiv) HK$'000 6,106 (98) 6,008 229 (7) - 2 - 224 HongKong HK$'000 261 - 261 (656) (8) (50) - - (714)NorthAmerica HK$'000 124,940 - 124,940 8,946 (3,621) (136) - - 5,189 Sub-total HK$'000 180,446 (12,037) 168,409 8,770 (137) - - - 8,633 OS&EBusiness Others (Noteiii) HK$'000 69,054 (2,746) 66,308 3,671 (54) - - - 3,617 ThePRC HK$'000 111,392 (9,291) 102,101 5,099 (83) - - - 5,016 Sub-total HK$'000 1,748,739 (5,290) 1,743,449 161,110 (50,531) (1,905) 1,513 (1,740) 108,447 Others (Noteii) HK$'000 3,937 - 3,937 960 (114) (4) 5 - 847 OtherAsia Pacificregions (Notei) HK$'000 285,302 - 285,302 21,747 (8,269) (312) 69 (38) 13,197 HospitalitySuppliesBusinessAustralia HK$'000 39,597 - 39,597 5,899 (1,148) (43) - (5) 4,703 HongKong HK$'000 303,393 (3,234) 300,159 25,765 (8,700) (328) 1,061 (1,320) 16,478 ThePRC HK$'000 616,189 (2,056) 614,133 44,653 (17,799) (671) 378 (377) 26,184 Europe HK$'000 232,250 - 232,250 27,519 (6,731) (254) - - 20,534 NorthAmerica HK$'000 268,071 - 268,071 34,567 (7,770) (293) - - 26,504 Year ended 31 December 2019 (restated) Segmentrevenue Inter-segmentrevenueRevenuefromexternalcustomers Earningsbeforeinterest,taxes,depreciation andamortisation Depreciation Amortisation Financeincome FinancecostsSegmentprofitbeforeincometaxShareofprofitofanassociatedcompany 897 Shareofprofitofajointventure 56 (35,022) 92,080 Total HK$'000 1,838,945 5,869 363 150,932 (708,039)Inter-segment elimination HK$'000 (205,041) - - - 205,041 Others HK$'000 26,471 - - - (108,912)Sub-total HK$'000 46,588 - - - (51,831)HealthCareandHygienicProductsBusiness Other locations (Notevi) HK$'000 - - - - - HongKong HK$'000 38,241 - - - (36,989) ThePRC HK$'000 8,347 - - - (14,842)Sub-total HK$'000 119,419 - - 156 (49,973)Other locations (Notev) OS&EBusiness HK$'000 391 - - - - HongKong HK$'000 39,076 - - - (34,668) ThePRC HK$'000 79,952 - - 156 (15,305)Sub-total HK$'000 1,851,508 5,869 363 150,776 (702,364)Other locations (Notev) HK$'000 70,888 - - 2,845 (50,671) HospitalitySuppliesBusinessCambodia HK$'000 233,915 - - 100,289 (31,200)Australia HK$'000 2,378 - - 2 (179)HongKong HK$'000 615,299 5,869 363 12,136 (209,956) ThePRC HK$'000 929,028 - - 35,504 (410,358)IncometaxexpensesProfitfortheyear Asat31December2019(restated) Totalassets Include: Investmentinanassociatedcompany Investmentsinjointventures Additionstonon-currentassets(otherthan deferredincometaxassets)Totalliabilities Notes: i Other Asia Pacific regions mainly include the Macau Special Administrative Region of the PRC ("Macau"), Japan, United Arab Emirates, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore and India.

ii Others mainly include Democratic Republic of the Congo, Morocco and Algeria.

iii Others mainly include Hong Kong, Macau, North America and Cambodia.

iv Others mainly include the PRC, Australia, Japan and Singapore.

v Other locations mainly include Macau and Singapore.

vi Other locations mainly include Australia and Japan. During the year ended 31 December 2020, additions to non-current assets comprise additions to right-of-use assets, property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and other non-current assets (during the year ended 31 December 2019: additions to non-current assets comprise additions to goodwill, right-of-use assets, property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and other non-current assets including additions due to business combination). 4 EXPENSES BY NATURE The following expenses/(gains) are included in cost of sales, distribution costs, administrative expenses and net impairment losses on financial assets: 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Changes in inventories 649,105 1,082,056 Auditor's remuneration - Audit services 2,680 2,680 - Non-audit services 300 320 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 50,033 45,915 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 8,703 8,764 Amortisation of intangible assets 1,255 2,184 Other lease expenses* 7,579 9,779 Provision for obsolete inventories 29,293 6,572 Direct written off of obsolete inventories 1,006 1,132 Net impairment losses on financial assets 14,554 9,701 Employee benefit expenses 341,187 481,495 Transportation expenses 57,282 86,547 Exchange (gains)/losses, net (11,910) 8,057 Advertising costs 10,512 15,814 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 179 180 Direct operating expenses arising from an investment property that generates rental income 21 49 Utilities expenses 19,849 25,314 *These expenses relate to short-term leases. They are directly charged as expenses and are not included in the measurement of lease liabilities under HKFRS 16 Leases. 5 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Rental income 310 313 Income from sales of scrap materials 659 1,820 Government grant 24,810 7,052 Gain on dissolution of subsidiaries 8,201 1,280 Others 1,751 649 35,731 11,114 6 INCOME TAX EXPENSES OTHER INCOME The amount of income tax charged/(credited) to the consolidated statement of comprehensive income represents: 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Current income tax: - Hong Kong profits tax 20,243 20,546 - PRC enterprise income tax 7,341 12,995 - Other overseas profits tax 403 906 Adjustments in respect of prior year (353) 920 27,634 35,367 Deferred income tax (697) (345) 26,937 35,022 Taxation has been provided at the appropriate rates prevailing in the jurisdictions in which the Group operates. Hong Kong profits tax, PRC enterprise income tax, Singapore corporate income tax and Cambodia corporate income tax are calculated at 16.5% (2019: 16.5%), 25% (2019: 25%), 17% (2019: 17%) and 20% (2019: 20%) on the estimated assessable profits for the year ended 31 December 2020 respectively. Taxes on other overseas profits have been calculated at the rates of tax prevailing in the jurisdictions in which the Group operates, based on existing legislation, interpretations and practices in respect thereof. 7 TRADE AND BILLS RECEIVABLES 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Trade receivables Bills receivables 538,477 613,655 1,382 4,624 539,859 618,279 Less: provision for impairment of receivables (40,328) (26,530) Trade and bills receivables, net 499,531 591,749 The credit period granted by the Group ranges from 15 days to 120 days. Ageing analysis of trade and bills receivables by invoice date is as follows: 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 1 - 30 days 263,953 324,893 31 - 60 days 69,887 121,237 61 - 90 days 34,947 69,635 91 - 180 days Over 180 days 71,731 49,675 99,341 52,839 539,859 618,279

8 AMOUNT DUE FROM AN ASSOCIATED COMPANY The amount represents trade receivables from an associated company. The carrying value of the amount approximates its fair value. The amount is unsecured, interest-free and mainly denominated in HK$. The credit period granted is 90 days. The ageing analysis of the amount by invoice date is as follows: 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 1 - 30 days 307 2,123 31 - 60 days 551 1,691 61 - 90 days 176 1,232 Over 90 days 1,935 - 2,969 5,046 9 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Cash at banks and on hand 338,695 308,169 Short-term bank deposits (original maturities of less than three months) 54,259 40,680 392,954 348,849 The Group's cash and bank balances and short-term bank deposits with banks in the PRC and India as at 31 December 2020 amounted to approximately HK$168,870,000 (as at 31 December 2019: approximately HK$105,489,000) and approximately HK$800,000 (as at 31 December 2019: approximately HK$1,447,000) respectively, where the remittance of funds is subject to foreign exchange control. 10 TRADE PAYABLES The ageing analysis of trade payables by invoice date is as follows: 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 1 - 30 days 131,371 211,455 31 - 60 days 2,434 8,037 61 - 90 days 2,542 5,172 Over 90 days 1,607 1,766 137,954 226,430 11 BORROWINGS 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Non-current: Secured bank borrowings without repayable on demand clause 303 405 Secured other borrowings without repayable on demand clause 3,077 715 3,380 1,120 Current: Secured bank borrowings with repayable on demand clauses 116,528 64,779 Secured bank borrowings without repayable on demand clause 1,116 292 Secured other borrowings without repayable on demand clause 77 232 117,721 65,303 121,101 66,423 At 31 December 2020, the borrowings are denominated in the following currencies: 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$ 18,922 26,644 United States Dollars ("US$") Japanese Yen ("JPY") 97,606 38,135 4,573 1,644 121,101 66,423 The carrying amounts of borrowings approximate their fair values as the impact of discounting is not significant. The Group has complied with the financial covenants of its borrowing facilities during the year ended 31 December 2020 and 2019. Except for bank and other borrowings of approximately HK$4,573,000 as at 31 December 2020 (as at 31 December 2019: approximately HK$1,644,000), which was secured by personal guarantee of a non-controlling interest of the Group, other bank borrowings were secured by certain property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets. The carrying amounts of assets pledged as security for borrowings are as follows: 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Property, plant and equipment 24,635 27,678 Right-of-use assets 30,204 31,233 Total carrying amounts of assets pledged as security 54,839 58,911 12 SHARE CAPITAL Number of shares HK$'000 Ordinary shares of HK$0.01 each Authorised: At 1 January 2019, 31 December 2019, 1 January 2020 and 31 December 2020 10,000,000,000 100,000 Issued and fully paid: At 1 January 2019 728,175,697 7,282 Exercise of share options 6,087,000 61 At 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2020 734,262,697 7,343 13 EARNINGS PER SHARE (a) Basic Basic earnings per share attributable to owners of the Company is calculated by dividing the profit attributable to owners of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the year. 2020 2019 Profit attributable to owners of the Company (HK$'000) 79,046 97,936 Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue (thousands) 728,839 726,910 Basic earnings per share attributable to owners of the Company (HK cents) 10.8 13.5 (b) Diluted Diluted earnings per share attributable to owners of the Company is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. The Company has share options as dilutive potential shares. A calculation was done to determine the number of shares that could have been acquired at fair value (determined as the average annual market price of the shares) based on the monetary value of the subscription rights attached to the outstanding share options. The number of shares calculated as above was compared with the number of shares that would have been issued assuming the exercise of the share options. Profit attributable to owners of the Company (HK$'000) 2020 79,046 2019 97,936 Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue (thousands) 728,839 726,910 Adjustment for: - Share options (thousands) 545 2,009 Weighted average number of ordinary shares for diluted earnings per share (thousands) 729,384 728,919 Diluted earnings per share attributable to owners of the Company (HK cents) 10.8 13.4 14 DIVIDENDS On 27 May 2020, a final dividend of HK3.0 cents per share for the year ended 31 December 2019 was approved by the Company's shareholders. Total dividend of approximately HK$22,028,000 was paid out, including dividend paid to the shares held for the share award scheme (the "Scheme"). On 26 August 2020, the Board resolved to approve an interim dividend of HK1.0 cent per share for the six months ended 30 June 2020. Total dividend of approximately HK$7,343,000 was paid out, including dividend paid to the shares held for the Scheme. The final dividend in respect of the year ended 31 December 2020 of HK1.5 cents per share, amounting to a total dividend of approximately HK$11,014,000 was resolved by the Board to propose on 25 March 2021, which is subject to approval at the annual general meeting of the Company to be held on 26 May 2021. This proposed dividend is not reflected as a dividend payable in the consolidated financial statements, but reflected as an appropriation of retained earnings for the year ended 31 December 2020.

15 CAPITAL COMMITMENTS As at 31 December 2020, the capital commitments contracted but not provided for in the consolidated financial information of the Group were approximately HK$6,654,000 (as at 31 December 2019: approximately HK$45,406,000). MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FINANCIAL REVIEW Key Financial Highlights Set out below are the consolidated key financial highlights of the Group: Year ended 31 December 2020 2019 HK$ million HK$ million Change % Revenue 1,353.1 2,043.1 (33.8)% Gross Profit 363.5 496.3 (26.8)% Profit attributable to owners of the Company 79.0 97.9 (19.3)% Basic earnings per Share attributable to owners of the Company (HK cents) 10.8 13.5 (20.0)% Diluted earnings per Share attributable to owners of the Company (HK cents) 10.8 13.4 (19.4)% Dividend per Share (HK cents) 2.5 4.5 (44.4)% Revenue For the year ended 31 December 2020, the total revenue of the Group recorded a decrease of 33.8% to approximately HK$1,353.1 million compared with approximately HK$2,043.1 million for the year ended 31 December 2019. For the year ended 31 December 2020, the revenues of the hospitality supplies business, OS&E business and health care and hygienic products business were approximately HK$820.9 million, HK$112.9 million and HK$419.3 million (for the year ended 31 December 2019: approximately HK$1,743.4 million, HK$168.4 million and HK$131.2 million) respectively, which represented 60.7%, 8.3% and 31.0% (for the year ended 31 December 2019: 85.3%, 8.3% and 6.4%) of the Group's total revenue respectively. Gross profit and gross profit margin The Group's gross profit for the year ended 31 December 2020 decreased 26.8% to approximately HK$363.5 million, compared with approximately HK$496.3 million for the year ended 31 December 2019. Gross profit margin increased 2.6 percentage points to 26.9% from 24.3% as compared with the prior year, benefiting from the change of product mix, adopting cost control policies and various governmental cost reduction policies. Profit attributable to owners of the Company Profit attributable to owners of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020 was approximately HK$79.0 million (for the year ended 31 December 2019: approximately HK$97.9 million). Other income and cost reduction During the year ended 31 December 2020, the Group has received various governmental subsidies in the following regions. They are recognised either as other income or cost reduction as reflected in relevant expenses. Year ended 31 December Region 2020 HK$ million The PRC 25.0 Hong Kong 5.4 Other regions 1.1 Total 31.5 In addition, during the year ended 31 December 2020, the Group recorded an item of other income of approximately HK$8.2 million on the resulting gain and realisation of exchange reserve upon dissolution of a subsidiary. Earnings per Share Basic and diluted earnings per Share attributable to owners of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020 were HK10.8 cents and HK10.8 cents respectively (for the year ended 31 December 2019: HK13.5 cents and HK13.4 cents). Final dividend The Board has resolved to propose a final dividend of HK1.5 cents per Share for the year ended 31 December 2020 (for the year ended 31 December 2019: HK3.0 cents per Share). A sum of the interim and final dividends is expected to be HK2.5 cents per Share for the year ended 31 December 2020 (for the year ended 31 December 2019: HK4.5 cents per Share). The proposed final dividend is subject to approval at the annual general meeting to be held on 26 May 2021 ("AGM"). Liquidity and financial resources The Group has always pursued a prudent treasury management policy and actively manages its liquidity position with standby banking facilities to cope with daily operation and potential capital demands for future development. Cash and cash equivalents As at 31 December 2020, the Group's cash and cash equivalents amounted to approximately HK$393.0 million (as at 31 December 2019: approximately HK$348.8 million). Net assets The Group's net assets as at 31 December 2020 were approximately HK$1,192.3 million (as at 31 December 2019: approximately HK$1,130.9 million). Borrowings The Group's borrowing structure and maturity profile as at 31 December 2020 and 2019 are as follows: Borrowing structure: 2020 Effective interest rate HK$ million 2019 Effective interest rate HK$ million Secured bank borrowings with repayable on demand clauses Floating rate of 1.7% per annum over 1-month Hong Kong Inter-bank Offered Rate ("HIBOR")Floating rate of the higher of 1.7% per annum over 1-month HIBOR or the cost to the bank of funding the borrowing 8.3 Floating rate of 14.0 1.7% per annum over 1-month HIBOR 10.6 Floating rate of the 12.6 higher of 1.7% per annum over 1-month HIBOR or the cost to the bank of funding the borrowing Floating rate ranging from 1.5%-1.7% per annum over 1-month London Inter-bank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") 63.5 Floating rate of 19.1 1.7% per annum over 1-month LIBOR Floating rate of the higher of 1.7% per annum over 1-month LIBOR or the cost to the bank of funding the borrowing 34.1 Floating rate of the 19.1 higher of 1.7% per annum over 1-month LIBOR or the cost to the bank of funding the borrowing Secured bank borrowings without repayable on demand clause Fixed rates ranging from 1.4%-2.4% per annum 1.4 Fixed rates ranging 0.7 from 1.3%-1.4% per annum Secured other borrowings without repayable on demand clause Fixed rates ranging from 1.38% - 2.16% per annum 3.2 Fixed rate of 1.16% 0.9 per annum 121.1 66.4 Maturity profile: The repayment terms of the borrowings without taking into consideration the effect of repayable on demand clauses are as followings: 2020 2019 HK$ million HK$ million Within 1 year 55.3 17.5 Between 1 and 2 years 25.4 15.8 Between 2 and 5 years 38.8 31.2 Over 5 years 1.6 1.9 121.1 66.4 Currency denomination: 2020 2019 HK$ million HK$ million HK$ 18.9 26.6 US$ 97.6 38.2 JPY 4.6 1.6 121.1 66.4 Details of the borrowings are set out in Note 11 to the consolidated financial information. Charges on Group assets Except for bank and other borrowings of approximately HK$4.6 million as at 31 December 2020 (as at 31 December 2019: approximately HK$1.6 million), which were secured by personal guarantee of a non-controlling interest of the Group, other bank borrowings were secured by certain property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets. The carrying amounts of assets pledged as security for borrowings are as follows: 2020 2019 HK$ million HK$ million Property, plant and equipment 24.6 27.7 Right-of-use assets 30.2 31.2 54.8 58.9 Gearing ratio The gearing ratio was calculated as net debt (borrowings less cash and cash equivalents) divided by total equity. The gearing ratio was not applicable to the Group as at 31 December 2020 and 2019. Foreign currency exposure The Group is exposed to foreign exchange risk arising from various currency exposures, primarily with respect to Renminbi ("RMB"). The Group currently does not deploy a foreign currency hedging policy. The Group primarily sourced its raw materials in the PRC. The related currency exposure with respect to RMB is managed through increasing revenue denominated in the same currency. Capital commitments and contingent liabilities Details of the capital commitments is set out in Note 15 to the consolidated financial information. The Group has no material contingent liabilities as at 31 December 2020. BUSINESS REVIEW 2020 has been a year of extraordinary challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has altered the lives of billions of people, from social distancing measures and suspending travels to working from home, the global economy was contracted. Affected by these macroeconomic headwinds, the Group's business recorded a result of decline during the year ended 31 December 2020. Hospitality Supplies Business Travel and tourism is the most affected sector under the influence of COVID-19 pandemic with travel restrictions, which caused the international tourists' arrivals fell greatly in 2020. Furthermore, China-U.S. tensions, low consumer confidence and global struggle to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the stringent laws and regulations due to the increasing public environmental awareness, the Group's hospitality supplies business faced a challenging year. The revenue of the Group's hospitality supplies business for the year ended 31 December 2020 decreased 52.9% to approximately HK$820.9 million (for the year ended 31 December 2019: approximately HK$1,743.4 million), which represented 60.7% (for the year ended 31 December 2019: 85.3%) of the Group's total revenue. Gross profit from the hospitality supplies business decreased 57.2% to approximately HK$182.7 million for the year ended 31 December 2020 (for the year ended 31 December 2019: approximately HK$426.9 million). The segment's gross profit margin decreased 2.2 percentage points to 22.3%, compared with 24.5% for the year ended 31 December 2019. Hospitality supplies business revenues from the PRC and Hong Kong for the year ended 31 December 2020 were approximately HK$390.2 million and HK$126.8 million (for the year ended 31 December 2019: approximately HK$614.1 million and HK$300.2 million) respectively, representing 47.5% and 15.4% (for the year ended 31 December 2019: 35.2% and 17.2%) of the total hospitality supplies business segment revenue respectively. Hospitality supplies business revenues for the year ended 31 December 2020 from the North America, Europe, other Asia Pacific regions and Australia were approximately HK$104.6 million, HK$74.5 million, HK$110.2 million and HK$12.5 million (for the year ended 31 December 2019: approximately HK$268.1 million, HK$232.3 million, HK$285.3 million and HK$39.6 million) respectively, accounted for 12.7%, 9.1%, 13.4% and 1.5% (for the year ended 31 December 2019: 15.4%, 13.3%, 16.4% and 2.3%) of the total hospitality supplies business segment revenue respectively. Operating Supplies and Equipment Business The revenue from the Group's OS&E business was approximately HK$112.9 million for the year ended 31 December 2020, indicated a 32.9% decrease as compare with approximately HK$168.4 million for the year ended 31 December 2019, and contributing 8.3% (for the year ended 31 December 2019: 8.3%) to the Group's total revenue. Gross profit from the OS&E business decreased 25.5% to approximately HK$30.0 million for the year ended 31 December 2020 (for the year ended 31 December 2019: approximately HK$40.3 million). The segment's gross profit margin increased 2.7 percentage points to 26.6% for the year ended 31 December 2020 (for the year ended 31 December 2019: 23.9%). For the year ended 31 December 2020, OS&E business revenues from the PRC and other markets were approximately HK$71.9 million and HK$41.0 million (for the year ended 31 December 2019: approximately HK$102.1 million and HK$66.3 million) respectively, representing 63.6% and 36.4% (for the year ended 31 December 2019: 60.6% and 39.4%) of the total OS&E business segment revenue respectively. The re-order business from the new and long-term customers will continue to be the key focus of the Group's OS&E business. The Group will attempt to expand its customer base while enhancing the existing cooperative relationship with the long-term customers to improve its OS&E business. Health Care and Hygienic Products Business The Group has been producing the disposable infection control products and heath care products. Health care and hygienic products, such as alcoholic instant hand sanitizers under the brands "Pasion" and "everybody LABO"; as well as the 3-ply disposable face masks under the brands "Pasion" and "MING FAI" were produced since the first quarter of 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and for the purpose of taking part the corporate social responsibilities. Beyond that, the Group further developed various health care and hygienic products under the brand "Pasion", including all-purpose disinfectant sprays, alcoholic disinfectant hand sprays, alcoholic disinfectant wet wipes and anti-epidemic travel kits, to broaden its product portfolio. All of these products passed the tests by SGS Hong Kong Limited, and the 3-ply disposable face masks under brand "Pasion" also obtained "Hong Kong Q-Mark" issued by Hong Kong Q-Mark Council, which align with our high standard of products quality. The revenue of the Group's health care and hygienic products business for the year ended 31 December 2020 recorded approximately HK$419.3 million (for the year ended 31 December 2019: approximately HK$131.2 million), which contributed 31.0% (for the year ended 31 December 2019: 6.4%) to the Group's total revenue and partially compensated the losses from the other two business segments of the Group during the year ended 31 December 2020. Gross profit from the health care and hygienic products business was approximately HK$147.2 million for the year ended 31 December 2020 (for the year ended 31 December 2019: approximately HK$25.6 million). The segment's gross profit margin was 35.1% for the year ended 31 December 2020 (for the year ended 31 December 2019: 19.5%). For the year ended 31 December 2020, the revenues of health care and hygienic products business from the North America, Hong Kong and other markets were approximately HK$147.4 million, HK$86.1 million and HK$185.8 million (for the year ended 31 December 2019: approximately HK$124.9 million, HK$0.3 million and HK$6.0 million) respectively, representing 35.2%, 20.5% and 44.3% (for the year ended 31 December 2019: 95.2%, 0.2% and 4.6%) of the total health care and hygienic products business segment revenue respectively. OUTLOOK Uncertainties and concerns in the global markets Although 2021 is hoped to be a year of recovery, uncertainties and concerns were arisen in the global markets, including the unknown timing of borders re-opening, period of travel restrictions, safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines, tensions between U.S. and China, the continuous depression among the travel and tourism related industries and the potential economic recessions. All the above-mentioned uncertainties will continue to bring negative effects to the Group's hospitality supplies business and OS&E business. Moreover, the saturated supply and fierce competition of the disinfectant products in the global markets in 2021 will lead to the substantial drop of the Group's health care and hygienic products business revenue as compared with 2020. It is unforeseeable that the subsidies and cost reduction policies benefitted by the Group in previous year will be continued by governments in different regions. The Group will face a more challenging year in 2021. The Group will closely monitor the possible risks, including those brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, while assessing the Group's financial performance and operations. Tightening environmental protection laws and regulations The Group's hospitality supplies business will continuously be influenced by the tightening environmental protection laws and regulations, specifically in Europe and the PRC. The PRC has replaced the U.S. to become the largest carbon dioxide emitter in the world, China has set a goal to see carbon dioxide emission peak by 2030 and realize carbon neutrality by 2060. More cities in the PRC have been adjusting their regulations and practicing greener development. Our hotel customers in the PRC will have to comply with those environmental protection policies by restricting provision of single-disposable items, such as toothbrushes and slippers. Product research and development Even though the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines will ease the COVID-19 pandemic and the demand of the disinfectant products will gradually decrease, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has changed the public awareness of health care and personal hygiene, and generated a market demand for health care and hygienic products. The Group will continue to grasp the new business opportunities brought by the COVID-19 pandemic and extend the product portfolio under "Pasion" brand, such as shampoo bars, portable paper hand soaps, portable facial oil blotting papers, lip balms, hand creams, sunscreens, body wash and fragrance diffusers. On the other hand, the Group will continue to input resources and efforts on research and development for environmental-friendly hospitality supplies products, for example, dispensers, shampoo bars, conditioner bars, body wash bars and lotion bars, to fit the respective needs of hotels in different regions in order to respond the escalating awareness of the worldwide environmental protection. Competitiveness enhancement and margin improvement Developing our production base in Cambodia will continue to be our strategy to minimise our production costs, ease the impacts brought by the China-U.S. trade war, as well as increase manufacturing efficiencies and wisely use our resources to enhance the Group's competitiveness. Furthermore, the Group will strengthen the financial position and improve the margins by applying a series of prudent and flexible policies and strategies on working capital management, business development and costs control. New business opportunities exploration The Group will continue to capitalise business opportunities within and beyond our long-term customers and partners, and pay close attention on potential new business trends and strategies to ensure the Group's business development. The Group will put more effort on expanding the market shares and product portfolio of our businesses in different regions to maintain a diversified business operation. EMPLOYEES AND REMUNERATION POLICY The total number of employees of the Group, including short-term contract workers, was approximately 4,300 as at 31 December 2020. The employee benefit expenses including Directors' emoluments were approximately HK$341.2 million for the year ended 31 December 2020. The remuneration of employees (including the Directors) of the Group are generally structured by reference to market terms and individual merits, which is reviewed on a regular basis. The Group also provides various other benefits to designated staff, including discretionary bonus, social insurance or medical insurance, share option scheme, share award scheme, continuing education and training programmes. The Group also launched key performance indicators assessment scheme and commendation annual award scheme to boost individual performance and operational efficiency. PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF LISTED SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY During the year ended 31 December 2020, neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries purchased, sold or redeemed any listed securities of the Company. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODE During the year ended 31 December 2020, the Group has complied with all the code provisions in the "Corporate Governance Code" as set out in Appendix 14 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") (the "Listing Rules"), except the deviation of the followings: • Code provision A.2.1: the Board has not appointed an individual to the post of chief executive officer up to the date of this announcement and the role of the chief executive officer has been performed collectively by all the Executive Directors of the Company, including the Chairman of the Company. The Board considers that this arrangement allows contributions from all Executive Directors of the Company with different expertise and is beneficial to the continuity of the Company's policies and strategies.

• Code provision E.1.2: with the COVID-19 pandemic and the travel restrictions in place in the PRC and Hong Kong respectively, the Chairman of the Board did not attend the annual general meeting of the Company held on 27 May 2020. AUDIT COMMITTEE The audit committee of the Company (the "Audit Committee") comprises four Independent Non-Executive Directors of the Company with written terms of reference in accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rules. The Audit Committee has reviewed the Group's audited final results for the year ended 31 December 2020. MODEL CODE FOR DIRECTORS' SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS The Company adopted the "Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers" (the "Model Code") as set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules as its own code of conduct regarding Directors' securities transactions on 5 October 2007. Having made specific enquiries to all Directors of the Company, all Directors of the Company confirmed that they have complied with the required standard as set out in the Model Code for the year ended 31 December 2020. ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING It is proposed that the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 26 May 2021. The notice of AGM will be published and delivered to the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") in due course. FINAL DIVIDEND The Board recommend a final dividend of HK1.5 cents per Share for the year ended 31 December 2020. Subject to the approval by the Shareholders at the AGM, the final dividend will be paid on or around Friday, 11 June 2021 to the Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on Thursday, 3 June 2021. CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS For ascertaining the eligibility of the Shareholders to attend and vote at the AGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Friday, 21 May 2021 to Wednesday, 26 May 2021 (both dates inclusive), during which period no transfer of Shares will be effected. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the AGM, all documents in respect of transfers of Shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, 20 May 2021. For ascertaining the entitlement of the Shareholders to the proposed final dividend, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 1 June 2021 to Thursday, 3 June 2021 (both dates inclusive), during which period no transfer of Shares will be effected. In order to qualify for the proposed final dividend, all documents in respect of transfers of Shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 31 May 2021. SCOPE OF WORK OF PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS The figures in respect of the Group's consolidated balance sheet, consolidated statement of comprehensive income, and the related notes thereto for the year ended 31 December 2020 as set out in the preliminary announcement have been agreed by the Group's auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers, to the amounts set out in the Group's audited consolidated financial statements for the year. The work performed by PricewaterhouseCoopers in this respect did not constitute an assurance engagement in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing, Hong Kong Standards on Review Engagements or Hong Kong Standards on Assurance Engagements issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and consequently no assurance has been expressed by PricewaterhouseCoopers on the preliminary announcement. PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL REPORT ON THE HKEXNEWS WEBSITE OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE AND THE WEBSITE OF THE COMPANY The annual report containing all information required by the Listing Rules will be despatched to the Shareholders and published on the HKExnews website of the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) and the website of the Company (www.mingfaigroup.com) in due course. By order of the Board Ming Fai International Holdings Limited CHING Chi Fai Chairman Hong Kong, 25 March 2021 As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. CHING Chi Fai, Mr. CHING Chi Keung, Mr. LIU Zigang, Mr. CHING Tsun Wah and Mr. KEUNG Kwok Hung; the Non-Executive Director of the Company is Ms. CHAN Yim Ching, and the Independent Non-Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. HUNG Kam Hung Allan, Mr. MA Chun Fung Horace, Mr. NG Bo Kwong and Mr. SUN Eric Yung Tson. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Ming Fai International Holdings Limited published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 09:32:07 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about MING FAI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 05:33a MING FAI INTERNATIONAL : Final results for the year ended 31 december 2020 PU 2020 MING FAI INTERNATIONAL : Change of name of principal share registrar and transf.. PU 2020 MING FAI INTERNATIONAL : Voluntary announcement - business update PU 2019 MING FAI INTERNATIONAL : Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018 PU 2019 MING FAI INTERNATIONAL : Poll results of annual general meeting held on 29 may .. PU 2019 MING FAI INTERNATIONAL : Form of Proxy for the Annual General Meeting to be hel.. PU 2019 MING FAI INTERNATIONAL : (1) General Mandates to Issue and Buy Back Shares (2) .. PU 2018 MING FAI INTERNATIONAL : Notification of board meeting PU 2018 MING FAI INTERNATIONAL : Poll results of annual general meeting held on 30 may .. PU 2017 MING FAI INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securi.. PU