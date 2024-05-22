IMPORTANT NOTICE

I. The board of directors (the "Board"), the supervisory committee and the directors (the "Directors"), supervisors and senior management of the Company confirm that the information contained in this annual report is true, accurate, and complete without any false and misleading statements or material omissions, and severally and jointly accept legal responsibility for the above.

II. All Directors of the Company attended the Board meeting.

Grant Thornton (Special General Partnership) has issued an auditors' report with standard unqualified opinions for the Company.

IV. Zhang Chuanwei, the Chairman of the Company, Liang Caifa, the Chief Financial Controller and Zhang Feng, the Person in charge of Accounting Department (the Accounting manager), warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the financial statements set out in the annual report.

V. Profit distribution proposal or proposal for conversion of capital reserve to the share capital during the reporting period approved by the Board by resolutions

The net profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent company for the year 2023 was RMB372,451,216.45, of which the net profit realized by the parent company for the year 2023 was RMB433,835,215.73, and the cumulative profit available for distribution of the parent company was RMB488,412,457.91.

The profit distribution proposal for the year 2023 is as follows:

As considered and approved at the sixth meeting of the third session of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 28 February, the Company was proposed to repurchase and cancel 165,000 restricted shares held by 7 former incentive participants, which had been granted but not yet unlocked. Since the repurchase and cancellation procedures are expected to be completed before the record date for entitlement distribution, such shares will not be involved in this profit distribution. During 4 May 2023 to 2 February 2024, the Company has repurchased 89,813,484 shares of the Company through centralized bidding transactions (the First Repurchase). As of 21 February, 2024, the Company has announced its second repurchase plan (the Second Repurchase) with a period that will not exceed 3 months from 19 February, 2024. As of 22 April 2024, the percentage of the Second Repurchase reached 1% with an aggregate of 23,176,000 shares of the Company through centralized bidding transactions. The shares in the Company's specific repurchase account will not be involved in the current profit distribution.

After careful consideration, the Company proposed to distribute a cash dividend of RMB3.0410 (tax inclusive) for every 10 shares to all shareholders based on the total share capital registered on the equity registration date for equity distribution, deducting the restricted shares that are expected to be repurchased and canceled and the share balance in the Company's repurchase special account on the equity registration date in 2023. Based on the Company's current total share capital of 2,271,759,206 shares, the total cash dividends proposed to be distributed for 2023 were RMB656,431,695.96 (tax inclusive). No bonus issue or conversion of capital reserve into share capital would be made for the year. The ratio of cash dividends to net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company for the year was 176.25%.

If the share capital of the Company available for profit distribution changes as a result of repurchase and cancellation of shares under share incentive scheme, changes in the Company's share repurchase, issuance of additional shares under non-public offering, change of shares under major asset reorganization, etc., prior to the record date for implementation of the entitlement distribution, the Company intends to maintain the same distribution ratio per share, and to adjust the total amount of the distribution accordingly, which will be specified in the announcement on implementation of the entitlement distribution.

The implementation of the profit distribution plan mentioned above is subject to consideration and approval at the 2023 annual general meeting of the Company.

2 / 103