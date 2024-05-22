2023 ANNUAL REPORT
Stock Code: 601615
Stock abbreviation: MYSE
Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Limited
2023 ANNUAL REPORT
IMPORTANT NOTICE
I. The board of directors (the "Board"), the supervisory committee and the directors (the "Directors"), supervisors and senior management of the Company confirm that the information contained in this annual report is true, accurate, and complete without any false and misleading statements or material omissions, and severally and jointly accept legal responsibility for the above.
II. All Directors of the Company attended the Board meeting.
- Grant Thornton (Special General Partnership) has issued an auditors' report with standard unqualified opinions for the Company.
IV. Zhang Chuanwei, the Chairman of the Company, Liang Caifa, the Chief Financial Controller and Zhang Feng, the Person in charge of Accounting Department (the Accounting manager), warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the financial statements set out in the annual report.
V. Profit distribution proposal or proposal for conversion of capital reserve to the share capital during the reporting period approved by the Board by resolutions
The net profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent company for the year 2023 was RMB372,451,216.45, of which the net profit realized by the parent company for the year 2023 was RMB433,835,215.73, and the cumulative profit available for distribution of the parent company was RMB488,412,457.91.
The profit distribution proposal for the year 2023 is as follows:
As considered and approved at the sixth meeting of the third session of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 28 February, the Company was proposed to repurchase and cancel 165,000 restricted shares held by 7 former incentive participants, which had been granted but not yet unlocked. Since the repurchase and cancellation procedures are expected to be completed before the record date for entitlement distribution, such shares will not be involved in this profit distribution. During 4 May 2023 to 2 February 2024, the Company has repurchased 89,813,484 shares of the Company through centralized bidding transactions (the First Repurchase). As of 21 February, 2024, the Company has announced its second repurchase plan (the Second Repurchase) with a period that will not exceed 3 months from 19 February, 2024. As of 22 April 2024, the percentage of the Second Repurchase reached 1% with an aggregate of 23,176,000 shares of the Company through centralized bidding transactions. The shares in the Company's specific repurchase account will not be involved in the current profit distribution.
After careful consideration, the Company proposed to distribute a cash dividend of RMB3.0410 (tax inclusive) for every 10 shares to all shareholders based on the total share capital registered on the equity registration date for equity distribution, deducting the restricted shares that are expected to be repurchased and canceled and the share balance in the Company's repurchase special account on the equity registration date in 2023. Based on the Company's current total share capital of 2,271,759,206 shares, the total cash dividends proposed to be distributed for 2023 were RMB656,431,695.96 (tax inclusive). No bonus issue or conversion of capital reserve into share capital would be made for the year. The ratio of cash dividends to net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company for the year was 176.25%.
If the share capital of the Company available for profit distribution changes as a result of repurchase and cancellation of shares under share incentive scheme, changes in the Company's share repurchase, issuance of additional shares under non-public offering, change of shares under major asset reorganization, etc., prior to the record date for implementation of the entitlement distribution, the Company intends to maintain the same distribution ratio per share, and to adjust the total amount of the distribution accordingly, which will be specified in the announcement on implementation of the entitlement distribution.
The implementation of the profit distribution plan mentioned above is subject to consideration and approval at the 2023 annual general meeting of the Company.
VI. Risk statements on forward-looking statements
√Applicable □Not Applicable
Forward-looking statements, including forecasts of the future industry, the Company's development strategy and business objectives, contained in this report do not represent the Company's profit forecasts, nor do they constitute a material commitment by the Company to investors, so investors are advised to pay attention to investment risks.
VII. Is there any embezzlement of non-operating funds by the controlling shareholder(s) and other related parties
No
VIII. Is there any decision-making procedure in violation of any provisions for providing external guaranty
No
IX. Whether more than half of the Directors cannot guarantee the authenticity, accuracy and completeness of the annual report disclosed by the Company
No
X. Notice of Significant Risks
The risks that the Company may face are described in detail in "Section III Management Discussion and Analysis" of this report, and investors are advised to pay attention to the relevant contents.
XI. Other
√Applicable □Not Applicable
Responsibility Statement
For the purposes of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 4.1.12(3), each Director of the Company named in the section "Directors, supervisors and senior management" of this report, to the best of his or her knowledge, confirms that
- the financial statements, prepared in accordance with the applicable set of accounting standards, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole; and
- the annual report includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the Company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that they face.
Contents
III Management Discussion and Analysis
11
IV Corporate Governance
31
V Environmental and Social Responsibility
62
VI Significant Events
68
VII Changes in Shareholding of Shares and Information of Shareholders
91
VIII Information on Preferred Shares
100
IX Information on Bonds
101
X Financial Report
103
Documents
Available for
Inspection
Accounting statements signed and sealed by the Legal Representative, the Chief Financial Controller and the Person in charge of Accounting Department
Original audit report containing the seal of the accounting firm and the signature and seal of the certified public accountant.
All original copies of the Company's documents and the original drafts of the Company's announcements as publicly disclosed in the newspaper designated by the CSRC during the reporting period.
Section I
Definitions
I. DEFINITIONS
Unless otherwise stated in context, the following terms should have the following meanings in this report:
Definitions of frequently-used terms
Ming Yang Smart, the
Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Limited (明阳智慧能源集团股份公司), formerly known
as China Ming Yang Wind Power Group Limited (广东明阳风电产业集团有限公司) and
Company
Guangdong Ming Yang Wind Power Technology Co., Ltd. (广东明阳风电技术有限公司)
China Ming Yang
China Ming Yang Wind Power Group Limited (中国明阳风电集团有限公司), formerly
known as China Wind Power Equipment Group Limited
(中国风电设备集团有限公司)
de facto controllers
Zhang Chuanwei, Wu Ling, Zhang Rui
Energy Investment
Ming Yang New Energy Investment Holding Group Limited (明阳新能源投资控股集团有
Group
限公司), the controlling shareholder of the Company
Zhongshan Ruixin
Zhongshan Ruixin Enterprise Management Consulting Partnership (Limited Partnership) (中
山瑞信企业管理咨询合伙企业（有限合伙）), the related shareholder of the Company
Ningbo Boyun Tiancheng Venture Capital Partnership (Limited Partnership) (宁波博蕴天成
创业投资合伙企业（有限合伙）) (formerly known as Xiamen Bohui Yuncheng Investment
Ningbo Boyun
Partnership (Limited Partnership) ( 厦门博惠蕴成投资合伙企业（有限合伙）)),
Gongqingcheng Boyun Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership) (共青城博蕴投资合伙
企业（有限合伙）) and Zhongshan Bochuang Enterprise Management Consulting Partnership
(Limited Partnership) (中山博创企业管理咨询合伙企业（有限合伙）), the related
shareholder of the Company
Xiamen Lianyun Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership) (厦门市联蕴投资合伙企业
（有限合伙）) (formerly known as Gongqingcheng Lianyun Investment Partnership
Xiamen Lianyun
(Limited Partnership) (共青城联蕴投资合伙企业（有限合伙）)) and Zhongshan Lianchuang
Enterprise Management Consulting Partnership (Limited Partnership) (中山联创企业管理
咨询合伙企业（有限合伙）), the employee shareholding platform of the Company
(cancelled)
Keycorp
Keycorp Limited, the related shareholder of the Company
First Base
First Base Investments Limited, the related shareholder of the Company
Wiser Tyson
Wiser Tyson Investment Corp Limited, the related shareholder of the Company
Wind Power
Converting wind power into electricity by utilizing wind power to drive the fan blades to
Generation
rotate and drive the generator to generate electricity through the transmission system
Wind Farm
A power station consisting of a group of wind turbines or clusters of wind turbines
Wind Turbine
A device
that
converts
the
kinetic energy of the wind
into electrical
energy: generally
Generator Set, Wind
composed
of
blades,
hubs,
gearboxes, generators, nacelles, towers,
control systems,
Turbines, WTGs, Wind
converters, etc.
Turbine Generator
Also known as green energy, it refers to energy that does not emit pollutants and can be used
Clean Energy
directly for productive and livelihood purposes, including nuclear energy and "renewable
energy"
Grid-Connected
The installed capacity of WTGs that have been connected to the grid after completion of
Installed Capacity
installation and commissioning.
New Installed Capacity
The annual increase in installed capacity of WTGs that have been installed without regard to
whether or not they are ready to be connected to the grid for power generation
Wind Power
The phenomenon of some wind farm turbines suspending or restricting their connection to
Abandonment and
the grid due to insufficient acceptance capacity of the local power grid when the turbines are
Limited Electricity
under normal conditions during the wind power development stage
Supply
The three-bladed wind turbines of Ming Yang Super Energy series developed on the basis of
SCD technology, which are developed and designed by the Company for wind farms with
MySE
low wind speeds, mountainous terrain, offshore and other complex natural environment
characteristics, with high efficiency, high reliability, small size, light weight, and are easy for
transportation, lifting and installation
MW and GW
units of electrical power, with the conversion of 1GW = 1,000MW
KV, kV
kV is a unit of voltage, pronounced kilovolt, 1kV = 1000V.
rpm
Short for Revolution/Minute, = r/min = revolutions per minute = rpm
MWp、MWP
MWp is a set unit of installed capacity
EPC
Engineering Procurement Construction
GDR
Global Depositary Receipts
CSRC
China Securities Regulatory Commission
Section II Company Profile and Major Financial Indicators
I. INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY
Chinese name of the Company
Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Limited
Chinese abbreviation
明阳智能
English name of the Company
Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Limited
English abbreviation
MYSE
Legal representative of the Company
张传卫
)
Zhang Chuanwei (
II. CONTACT PERSONS AND CONTACT METHODS
Secretary to the Board
Representative of securities affairs
Name
潘永乐
)
郑洁珊
)
Pan Yongle (
Zheng Jieshan (
Correspondence
COFCO • Landmark Tower， No. 208
Torch Road No.22, Torch Hi-Tech Industrial
address
Andingmenwai Dajie, Dongcheng
Development Zone, Zhong Shan City,
District, Beijing City
Guangdong Province
Telephone
（
）
50815010
（
）
50815010
010
010
Fax
（
）
28138974
（
）
28138974
0760
0760
panyongle@mywind.com.cn
jessicazheng@mywind.com.cn
III. CHANGES IN BASIC INFORMATION
Registered address
Torch Road No.22, Torch Hi-Tech Industrial Development
Zone, Zhong Shan City, Guangdong Province
Historical changes of the registered address
NA
Office address
Torch Road No.22, Torch Hi-Tech Industrial Development
Zone, Zhong Shan City, Guangdong Province
Postal code
528400
Website of the Company
http://www.mywind.com.cn
myse@mywind.com.cn
IV. CHANGES IN THE PLACES FOR INFORMATION DISCLOSURE AND REFERENCE
Name and website of the media in which
China Securities Journal (www.cs.com.cn)
Company discloses its annual reports
（
）
Shanghai Securities News www.cnstock.com
Securities Daily (www.stcn.com)
Securities Daily (www.zqrb.cn)
Website of the stock exchange in which
http://www.sse.com.cn/
Company discloses its annual report
Place for inspection of annual reports
Office of the Board, Torch Road No.22, Torch Hi-Tech
Industrial Development Zone, Zhong Shan City,
Guangdong Province
V. BASIC INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY'S SHARES
Basic Information of the Company's Shares
Type of
Place of listing of
Stock
Stock
the Company's
Stock abbreviation
abbreviation
shares
code
shares
before changes
A Share
Shanghai Stock
MING YANG SMART
601615
Nil
Exchange
GDR
London Stock
MING YANG SMART ENERGY
MYSE
Nil
Exchange
GROUP LIMITED
Note: The
GDR of the Company
was listed on London Stock Exchange on
13 July 2022.
VI. OTHER INFORMATION
Accounting
Name
Grant Thornton (Special General Partnership)
firm appointed
Office address
10th Floor, Scitech Place,
22 Jianguomen
Wai Avenue,
by the
Chaoyang District, Beijing, PRC
Company
Names of signing
Zheng Jianbiao(郑建彪), Tong Xitao（佟西涛）
(domestic)
accountants
Sponsor
Name
CITIC Securities Co., Ltd.
performing
North Tower, Excellence Times Square (Phase II), No. 8,
Office address
Zhongxin 3rd Road, Futian District, Shenzhen, Guangdong
continuous
Province
supervision
duties during
Signing representative
Qin Lei（秦镭）, Xian Weiguo（先卫国）
of sponsor
the reporting
period
Period of continuous
October 2022 to 31 December 2023
supervision
VII. MAJOR ACCOUNTING DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE LAST THREE YEARS
(I) Major accounting data
Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB
2022
Increase/
2021
Major accounting data
2023
decrease over
After adjustment
Before adjustment
the same period
After adjustment
Before adjustment
last year (%)
Operating revenue
27,859,076,459.80
30,747,775,048.56
30,747,775,048.56
-9.39
27,216,249,113.68
27,158,048,361.40
Net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company
372,451,216.45
3,444,710,792.65
3,454,607,512.89
-89.19
3,157,783,753.61
3,101,123,791.52
Net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company
205,768,750.28
3,100,460,020.27
3,110,356,740.51
-93.36
2,990,303,400.27
2,933,643,438.18
after deducting non-recurring profit and loss
Net cash flow from operating activities
-2,591,549,270.70
-795,897,943.83
-795,897,943.83
N/A
5,397,539,407.22
5,397,539,407.22
As at the end of 2022
Increase/
As at the end of 2021
decrease
As at the end of 2023
After adjustment
Before adjustment
over the same
After adjustment
Before adjustment
period last year
（%）
Net assets attributable to shareholders of the Company
27,422,713,697.82
28,111,246,388.41
28,113,710,200.58
-2.45
18,451,202,761.00
18,394,542,798.91
Total assets
83,861,255,864.75
68,940,811,440.84
68,940,224,911.06
21.64
61,549,589,345.73
61,492,929,383.64
(II) Major Financial Indicators
Major Financial Indicators
2023
2022
Increase/ Decrease over the
2021
same period last year (%)
After adjustment
Before adjustment
After adjustment
Before adjustment
Basic earnings per share (RMB/share)
0.16
1.57
1.59
-89.83
1.63
1.60
Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share)
0.16
1.57
1.58
-89.83
1.63
1.60
Basic earnings per share after deducting non-recurring
0.09
1.43
1.43
-93.71
1.55
1.52
profit and loss (RMB/share)
Weighted average return on net assets (%)
1.33
14.53
14.57
-13.20
18.70
18.40
Weighted average return on net assets after deducting
0.74
13.08
13.12
-12.34
17.71
17.40
nonrecurring profit and loss (%)
Explanations of the Company's major accounting data and financial indicators of the Company for the last three years at the end of the reporting period
- Applicable √ Not applicable
VIII. RECONCILIATION OF DIFFERENCES IN INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORTPREPARED UNDER DIFFERENT GAAPs
- Difference in net profit and net assets attributable to shareholders of the Listed Company in financial reports disclosed under IFRSs and PRC GAAP
- Applicable √ Not applicable
- Difference of net profits and net assets attributable to shareholders of the Listing Company in the financial report disclosed under the overseas accounting standards and PRC GAAP Standards
- Applicable √ Not applicable
- Explanation of differences between PRC GAAP and IFRSs
- Applicable √ Not applicable
IX. MAJOR QUARTERLY FINANCIAL INDICATORS IN 2023
Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB
Q1 (January-March)
Q2 (April-June)
Q3 (July-September)
Q4 (October-December)
Operating revenue
2,719,620,244.30
7,839,585,290.91
10,398,611,805.11
6,901,259,119.48
Net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company
-226,264,734.16
880,386,071.76
573,680,529.77
-855,350,650.92
Net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company
-289,561,253.14
826,765,262.27
538,222,032.16
-869,657,291.01
after deducting non-recurring profit or loss
Net cash flow from operating activities
-1,763,681,387.85
-1,574,775,726.24
1,019,248,155.40
-272,340,312.01
Explanation on differences between the quarterly information and
disclosed periodic report information
Applicable √ Not applicable
X. NON-RECURRING ITEMS AND AMOUNTS
√ Applicable
Not applicable
Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB
Non-recurring items
2023
Note
2022
2021
(If applicable)
Profit/loss from disposal of noncurrent assets (including the part offset with the provision for impairment of assets)
-36,944,921.85
57,802,697.19
22,981,057.75
Government subsidies (except for the grants which are closely related to the Company's business and have the
standard amount and continuing impact on the Company's profit or loss in accordance with the national standard)
66,651,855.60
105,402,384.47
60,104,560.70
attributable to profits and losses for the period
Profit or loss from changes in fair value arising from held-for-trading financial assets by non-financial company and
financial liabilities, and profit or loss arising from disposal of held-for-trading financial assets and financial
153,514,905.20
47,544,444.78
67,838,153.11
liabilities other than effective hedging business related to the Company's normal business operations
Fund possession fee received from non-financial enterprises attributable to profits and losses for the period
Profit or loss from entrusting others to invest or manage assets
205,125,596.66
72,641,138.29
Profit or loss from external entrusted loans
Asset impairment provisions due to force majeure factors such as natural disasters
Reversal of provision made for impairment of receivables that are individually tested for impairment
17,750,641.93
2,000,000.00
4,419,682.04
Gains when the investment cost of acquiring a subsidiary, an associate and a joint venture is less than the fair value
of the identifiable net assets of the invested entity
The current net profit and loss of subsidiary resulting from combination under common control from the beginning
of the period to consolidation date
Profit or loss from exchange of non-monetary assets
Profit or loss from debt restructuring
-15,776,059.84
One-off expenses arising from discontinued continuing activities of the company such as staff settlement expenses
Impact on the current profit or loss by one-off adjustment according to laws and regulations related to tax and
accounting
Share payment expenses recognized due to cancelling and amending share option incentive scheme
Profit or loss arising from the changes in fair value of staff salary payable in respect of shares payment in cash after
the day of right exercise
Profit or loss from changes in fair value of investment properties subsequently measured in the fair value mode
Gains that exceed the fair value in transactions with unfair price
Profit or loss arising from contingencies irrelevant to the Company's normal business operations
Custody fee income from entrusted operation
Other non-operating income and expenses excluding the aforesaid items
20,094,543.75
-6,179,726.64
-31,667,806.37
Other profit/loss items that meet the definition of non-recurring profit/loss
Less: Effect of income tax
38,456,343.83
67,621,006.42
27,621,361.72
Effect of minority interests (after tax)
152,154.79
-176,382.34
1,215,070.46
Total
166,682,466.17
-
344,250,772.38
167,480,353.34
Explanation on non-recurring gains and losses items defined by the Company according to unlisted cases of "Explanatory Announcement No. 1 for Companies Offering Securities to the Public
-
Non-operatingProfit or Loss" with material amount and defining the non-recurring gains and losses items listed in the "Explanatory Announcement No. 1 for Companies Offering Securities to the Public - Non-operating Profit or Loss" as recurring gains or losses items
Applicable √ Not applicable
XI. ITEMS MEASURED AT FAIR VALUE
√ Applicable
Not applicable
Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB
Project Name
Opening balance
Closing balance
Current period changes
Impact on the profit for the period
Financial assets held for trading
200,182,291.67
1,252,856.92
-198,929,434.75
163,053.86
Receivable financing funds
1,175,566,142.98
786,889,059.96
-388,677,083.02
-
Investments in other equity instruments
115,400,720.88
122,673,711.33
7,272,990.45
1,575,900.00
Other non-current financial assets
623,620,627.97
560,117,024.70
-63,503,603.27
-21,302,416.48
Total
2,114,769,783.50
1,470,932,652.91
-643,837,130.59
-19,563,462.62
XII. OTHERS
Applicable √ Not applicable
