MingZhu Logistics : Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 - Form 6-K

Mingzhu Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

SHENZHEN, China, December 23, 2021 - MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited ("MingZhu" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YGMZ), an elite provider of logistics and transportation services to businesses, today announced its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Mr. Jinlong, CEO of MingZhu, commented, "We ended the first half of 2021 in a stronger financial position, with 8.2% year over year revenue growth, a 15% improvement in gross profit, and a 24% improvement in operating income. We have been successfully executing on multiple fronts, while continuing to navigate the challenged COVID-19 environment. Of note, we have shuttered our Xinjiang operation and shifted to an asset-light strategy."

Mr. Jinlong, CEO of MingZhu, continued, "We continue to make significant progress in our business diversification strategy, including recent announcements of non-binding memorandums of understanding with Damo Electric Truck, and Xinjiang Feipeng Logistics Co. Ltd., and a major cooperation agreement with China Merchants Logistics Group Urumqi Limited. We are actively evaluating market opportunities that can serve as natural extensions of our business and be totally additive from both a revenue and profitability standpoint. A great example of this is the recent announcement of our expansion into the commercial liquor distribution market given its compelling synergies and adjacency to our existing business. Taken together, we are optimistic in our outlook and excited about the opportunities in front of us, as we focus on unlocking additional value for the company and shareholders."

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021, increased by $0.7 million, or 8.2%, to $9.6 million from $8.9 million for the same period of last year. This increase was mainly attributable to growth of the Company's subcontracting business.

Gross profit increased by $0.2 million, or 15.0%, to $1.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, from $1.2 million for the same period of last year. Gross margin increased by 0.8 percentage points to 14.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, from 13.5% for the same period of last year. The gross margin increase was primarily due to an improvement in the profitability of the Company's self-owned vehicle business.

General and administrative expenses increased by $352,270, or 61.0%, to $932,409 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, from $579,139 for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily due to the increase of professional fees. Provision for doubtful accounts decreased by $261,702, or 100%, to $nil for the six months ended June 30, 2021, from $261,702 for the same period of last year. The collection of accounts receivables was back to normal, and the Company did not record any provision for doubtful accounts for the first half of 2021. Total operating expenses increased by $0.6 million, or 7.6%, to $9.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, from $8.6 million for the same period of last year.

Operating income increased by $74,926, or 24.0%, to $386,940 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, from $312,014 for the same period of last year. Operating margin was 4.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 3.5% for the same period of last year. Net loss for the first six months ended June 30, 2021, was $355,744, as compared to net income of $106,698 for the same period of last year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had a balance of cash and restricted cash of $14.2 million compared to $11.6 million at December 31, 2020. Accounts receivable were $2.5 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $5.3 million as of December 31, 2020. The decrease of accounts receivable was due to the improvement of collection from large customers. The balance of prepayment to suppliers totaled $6.0 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $1.1 million as of December 31, 2020, reflecting increased demands from the Company's subcontractors. Total working capital was $31.6 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $17.7 million at December 31, 2020.

Net cash used in operating activities was $5.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $1.5 million for the same period of last year. This was primarily due to the increase in payment in advance to suppliers. Net cash used in investing activities was $57,204 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $136,964 for the same period of last year. Net cash provided by financing activities was $7,653,904 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to net cash used in by financing activities of $1.2 million for the same period of last year. This was primarily due to the proceeds from public offerings and the bank borrowings.

MINGZHU LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of

June 30,

2021 As of

December 31,

2020 USD USD (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash $ 4,693,923 $ 2,105,625 Restricted cash 9,500,000 9,500,000 Financial assets held for trading 77,440 - Accounts receivable, net 2,506,448 5,343,716 Operating supplies 81,453 - Prepayments 6,048,877 1,059,335 Other receivables 17,412,942 11,448,022 Amount due from related parties 1,503,948 741,340 Total Current Assets 41,825,031 30,198,038 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 2,884,414 3,448,109 OTHER ASSETS Deferred tax assets - 31,852 Deposits 269,303 261,992 Total other assets 269,303 293,844 Total assets $ 44,978,748 $ 33,939,991 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Short-term bank borrowings $ 5,761,546 $ 6,551,724 Accounts payable 652,191 1,415,591 Other payables and accrued liabilities 2,295,515 531,120 Amount due to related parties 144,496 993,846 Tax payable 1,172,496 2,722,409 Current portion of capital lease and financing obligations 65,191 51,135 Current maturities of loans from other financial institutions 183,285 235,487 Total current liabilities 10,274,720 12,501,312 OTHER LIABILITIES Long-term loans from other financial institutions 31,531 136,400 Long-term portion of capital lease and financing obligations 85,780 27,989 Total other liabilities 117,311 164,389 Total liabilities 10,392,031 12,665,701 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Ordinary shares: $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 15,687,375 and 12,354,040 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. * 15,687 12,354 Share subscription receivables (847,086 ) (847,086 ) Additional paid-in capital 27,883,950 13,824,820 Statutory reserves 910,093 877,886 Retained earnings 6,517,767 6,905,718 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income 106,306 500,598 ) Total shareholders' equity 34,586,717 21,274,290 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 44,978,748 $ 33,939,991

* Giving retroactive effect to the re-denomination and nominal issuance of shares effected on February 12, 2020, and the surrender and cancellation of shares effected on May 21, 2020.

MINGZHU LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 USD USD REVENUES $ 9,602,080 $ 8,872,972 COSTS AND EXPENSES Transportation costs 8,229,288 7,678,741 General and administrative expenses 932,409 579,139 Provision for doubtful accounts - 261,702 Sales and marketing expenses 53,443 41,376 Total costs and expenses 9,215,140 8,560,958 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 386,940 312,014 OTHER (EXPENSES) INCOME Interest expenses (235,268 ) (210,887 ) Other expenses (657,745 ) - Other income 191,048 109,623 Total other expenses, net (701,965 ) (101,264 ) (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (315,025 ) 210,750 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 40,719 104,052 NET INCOME (355,744 ) 106,698 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME Foreign currency translation adjustment (394,292 ) (62,324 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ (750,036 ) $ 44,374 Weighted average shares used in computation: Basic* 14,387,374 9,000,000 Diluted* 15,985,367 9,000,000 (LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC* $ (0.02 ) $ 0.01 (LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED* $ (0.02 ) $ 0.01

* Giving retroactive effect to the re-denomination and nominal issuance of shares effected on February 12, 2020, and the surrender and cancellation of shares effected on May 21, 2020.

MINGZHU LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(Unaudited)

Share Additional Retained Earnings Accumulated Other Comprehensive Shares* Amount Subscription

Receivables Paid-in

Capital Statutory

Reserve Unrestricted Income

(Loss) Total USD USD USD USD USD USD USD BALANCE, December 31, 2020 12,354,040 $ 12,354 $ (847,086 ) $ 13,824,820 $ 877,886 $ 6,905,718 $ 500,598 $ 21,274,290 Net income (loss) for the period - - - - - (355,744 ) - (355,744 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - - - - (394,292 ) (394,292 ) Appropriation to statutory reserve - - - - 32,207 (32,207 ) - - Issuance of shares through public offering 3,333,335 3,333 - 14,059,130 - - - 14,062,463 BALANCE, June 30, 2021 15,687,375 $ 15,687 $ (847,086 ) $ 27,883,950 $ 910,093 $ 6,517,767 $ 106,306 $ 34,586,717

MINGZHU LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 USD USD Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (355,744 ) $ 106,698 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: (Gain) Loss on disposals of equipment (5,532 ) 2,721 Provision for doubtful accounts - 263,003 Amortization of deferred financing fees 57,199 34,911 Depreciation for property and equipment 747,316 835,463 Deferred income tax expenses 32,122 (76,596 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 3,051,083 4,306,728 Operating supplies (81,282 ) - Prepayments (9,370,842 ) (517,693 ) Other receivables (5,888,995 ) (3,243,964 ) Deposits (4,031 ) (3,709 ) Accounts payable (776,760 ) (75,447 ) Other payables and accrued liabilities 9,129,748 (366,206 ) Tax payables (1,558,220 ) 217,752 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (5,023,938 ) 1,483,661 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of equipment (57,204 ) (136,964 ) Net cash used by investing activities (57,204 ) (136,964 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from short-term bank borrowings 4,327,532 796,337 Repayment of short-term bank borrowings (5,185,311 ) (1,172,663 ) Repayment of long-term bank borrowings - (85,322 ) Repayments of loans from other financial institutions - (8,871 ) Repayments of obligations under capital leases (236,116 ) (852,718 ) Amounts advanced from related parties 4,158,734 5,195,613 Repayments to related parties (13,885,698 ) (5,083,005 ) Proceeds from public offerings 18,474,763 - Net cash provided by (used in) in financing activities 7,653,904 (1,210,629 ) Effect of exchange rate change on cash 15,536 (6,310 ) Net increase in cash and restricted cash 2,588,298 129,758 Cash and restricted cash at beginning of the period 11,605,625 223,507 Cash and restricted cash at end of the period $ 14,193,923 $ 353,265 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 200,435 $ 154,324 Income tax paid $ 990,349 $ 74,889 Supplemental non-cash investing and financing information: Non-cash capital leases to acquire revenue equipment $ (118,883 ) $ (23,649 ) Uncollected receivable from disposal of revenue equipment $ 9,221 $ - Professional fees paid by related parties - 143,862 Reconciliation to amounts on consolidated balance sheets: Cash $ 4,693,923 $ 353,265 Restricted cash 9,500,000 - Total cash $ 14,193,923 $ 353,265

