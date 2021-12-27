Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YGMZ   KYG6180C1050

MINGZHU LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(YGMZ)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MingZhu Logistics : Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 - Form 6-K

12/27/2021 | 06:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mingzhu Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

SHENZHEN, China, December 23, 2021 - MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited ("MingZhu" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YGMZ), an elite provider of logistics and transportation services to businesses, today announced its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Mr. Jinlong, CEO of MingZhu, commented, "We ended the first half of 2021 in a stronger financial position, with 8.2% year over year revenue growth, a 15% improvement in gross profit, and a 24% improvement in operating income. We have been successfully executing on multiple fronts, while continuing to navigate the challenged COVID-19 environment. Of note, we have shuttered our Xinjiang operation and shifted to an asset-light strategy."

Mr. Jinlong, CEO of MingZhu, continued, "We continue to make significant progress in our business diversification strategy, including recent announcements of non-binding memorandums of understanding with Damo Electric Truck, and Xinjiang Feipeng Logistics Co. Ltd., and a major cooperation agreement with China Merchants Logistics Group Urumqi Limited. We are actively evaluating market opportunities that can serve as natural extensions of our business and be totally additive from both a revenue and profitability standpoint. A great example of this is the recent announcement of our expansion into the commercial liquor distribution market given its compelling synergies and adjacency to our existing business. Taken together, we are optimistic in our outlook and excited about the opportunities in front of us, as we focus on unlocking additional value for the company and shareholders."

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021, increased by $0.7 million, or 8.2%, to $9.6 million from $8.9 million for the same period of last year. This increase was mainly attributable to growth of the Company's subcontracting business.

Gross profit increased by $0.2 million, or 15.0%, to $1.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, from $1.2 million for the same period of last year. Gross margin increased by 0.8 percentage points to 14.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, from 13.5% for the same period of last year. The gross margin increase was primarily due to an improvement in the profitability of the Company's self-owned vehicle business.

General and administrative expenses increased by $352,270, or 61.0%, to $932,409 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, from $579,139 for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily due to the increase of professional fees. Provision for doubtful accounts decreased by $261,702, or 100%, to $nil for the six months ended June 30, 2021, from $261,702 for the same period of last year. The collection of accounts receivables was back to normal, and the Company did not record any provision for doubtful accounts for the first half of 2021. Total operating expenses increased by $0.6 million, or 7.6%, to $9.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, from $8.6 million for the same period of last year.

Operating income increased by $74,926, or 24.0%, to $386,940 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, from $312,014 for the same period of last year. Operating margin was 4.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 3.5% for the same period of last year. Net loss for the first six months ended June 30, 2021, was $355,744, as compared to net income of $106,698 for the same period of last year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had a balance of cash and restricted cash of $14.2 million compared to $11.6 million at December 31, 2020. Accounts receivable were $2.5 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $5.3 million as of December 31, 2020. The decrease of accounts receivable was due to the improvement of collection from large customers. The balance of prepayment to suppliers totaled $6.0 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $1.1 million as of December 31, 2020, reflecting increased demands from the Company's subcontractors. Total working capital was $31.6 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $17.7 million at December 31, 2020.

Net cash used in operating activities was $5.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $1.5 million for the same period of last year. This was primarily due to the increase in payment in advance to suppliers. Net cash used in investing activities was $57,204 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $136,964 for the same period of last year. Net cash provided by financing activities was $7,653,904 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to net cash used in by financing activities of $1.2 million for the same period of last year. This was primarily due to the proceeds from public offerings and the bank borrowings.

About MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ)

Established in 2002 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited is a 4A-rated professional trucking service provider. Based on the Company's regional logistics terminals in Guangdong Province and Xinjiang Autonomous Region, MingZhu Logistics Holdings offers tailored solutions to our clients to deliver their goods through our network density and broad geographic coverage across the country by a combination of self-owned fleets tractors and trailers and subcontractors' fleets. For more information, please visit ir.szygmz.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected performance, assumptions and any other statements of fact that have not occurred. Any statements that contain the words "may", "will", "want", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "calculate" or similar statements that are not factual in nature are to be considered forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or from those expressed in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's strategic objectives, the Company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the Company's products or services, technological advances, economic trends, the growth of the trucking services market in China, the Company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition and bidding, relevant policies and regulations, fluctuations in China's macroeconomic conditions, and the risks and assumptions disclosed in the Company's reports provided to the CSRC (China Security Regulatory Commission) For these and other related reasons, we advise investors not to place any reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we urge investors to review the Company's relevant SEC filings for additional factors that may affect the Company's future results of operations. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements subsequent to the filing of these documents as a result of changes in particular events or circumstances.

For further information, please contact:

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited

Jingwei Zhang

Email: company@szygmz.com

Phone: +86 186-5937-1270

Investor Relations

David Pasquale

Global IR Partners

Email: YGMZ@globalirpartners.com

Phone: +1-914-337-8801

2


MINGZHU LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of
June 30,
2021 		As of
December 31,
2020
USD USD
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash $ 4,693,923 $ 2,105,625
Restricted cash 9,500,000 9,500,000
Financial assets held for trading 77,440 -
Accounts receivable, net 2,506,448 5,343,716
Operating supplies 81,453 -
Prepayments 6,048,877 1,059,335
Other receivables 17,412,942 11,448,022
Amount due from related parties 1,503,948 741,340
Total Current Assets 41,825,031 30,198,038
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 2,884,414 3,448,109
OTHER ASSETS
Deferred tax assets - 31,852
Deposits 269,303 261,992
Total other assets 269,303 293,844
Total assets $ 44,978,748 $ 33,939,991
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Short-term bank borrowings $ 5,761,546 $ 6,551,724
Accounts payable 652,191 1,415,591
Other payables and accrued liabilities 2,295,515 531,120
Amount due to related parties 144,496 993,846
Tax payable 1,172,496 2,722,409
Current portion of capital lease and financing obligations 65,191 51,135
Current maturities of loans from other financial institutions 183,285 235,487
Total current liabilities 10,274,720 12,501,312
OTHER LIABILITIES
Long-term loans from other financial institutions 31,531 136,400
Long-term portion of capital lease and financing obligations 85,780 27,989
Total other liabilities 117,311 164,389
Total liabilities 10,392,031 12,665,701
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Ordinary shares: $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 15,687,375 and 12,354,040 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. * 15,687 12,354
Share subscription receivables (847,086 ) (847,086 )
Additional paid-in capital 27,883,950 13,824,820
Statutory reserves 910,093 877,886
Retained earnings 6,517,767 6,905,718
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income 106,306 500,598 )
Total shareholders' equity 34,586,717 21,274,290
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 44,978,748 $ 33,939,991
* Giving retroactive effect to the re-denomination and nominal issuance of shares effected on February 12, 2020, and the surrender and cancellation of shares effected on May 21, 2020.

3

MINGZHU LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2020 2019
USD USD
REVENUES $ 9,602,080 $ 8,872,972
COSTS AND EXPENSES
Transportation costs 8,229,288 7,678,741
General and administrative expenses 932,409 579,139
Provision for doubtful accounts - 261,702
Sales and marketing expenses 53,443 41,376
Total costs and expenses 9,215,140 8,560,958
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 386,940 312,014
OTHER (EXPENSES) INCOME
Interest expenses (235,268 ) (210,887 )
Other expenses (657,745 ) -
Other income 191,048 109,623
Total other expenses, net (701,965 ) (101,264 )
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (315,025 ) 210,750
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 40,719 104,052
NET INCOME (355,744 ) 106,698
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
Foreign currency translation adjustment (394,292 ) (62,324 )
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ (750,036 ) $ 44,374
Weighted average shares used in computation:
Basic* 14,387,374 9,000,000
Diluted* 15,985,367 9,000,000
(LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC* $ (0.02 ) $ 0.01
(LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED* $ (0.02 ) $ 0.01
* Giving retroactive effect to the re-denomination and nominal issuance of shares effected on February 12, 2020, and the surrender and cancellation of shares effected on May 21, 2020.

4

MINGZHU LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(Unaudited)

Share Additional Retained Earnings Accumulated Other Comprehensive
Shares* Amount Subscription
Receivables 		Paid-in
Capital 		Statutory
Reserve 		Unrestricted Income
(Loss) 		Total
USD USD USD USD USD USD USD
BALANCE, December 31, 2020 12,354,040 $ 12,354 $ (847,086 ) $ 13,824,820 $ 877,886 $ 6,905,718 $ 500,598 $ 21,274,290
Net income (loss) for the period - - - - - (355,744 ) - (355,744 )
Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - - - - (394,292 ) (394,292 )
Appropriation to statutory reserve - - - - 32,207 (32,207 ) - -
Issuance of shares through public offering 3,333,335 3,333 - 14,059,130 - - - 14,062,463
BALANCE, June 30, 2021 15,687,375 $ 15,687 $ (847,086 ) $ 27,883,950 $ 910,093 $ 6,517,767 $ 106,306 $ 34,586,717

5

MINGZHU LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2021 2020
USD USD
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net (loss) income $ (355,744 ) $ 106,698
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
(Gain) Loss on disposals of equipment (5,532 ) 2,721
Provision for doubtful accounts - 263,003
Amortization of deferred financing fees 57,199 34,911
Depreciation for property and equipment 747,316 835,463
Deferred income tax expenses 32,122 (76,596 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable 3,051,083 4,306,728
Operating supplies (81,282 ) -
Prepayments (9,370,842 ) (517,693 )
Other receivables (5,888,995 ) (3,243,964 )
Deposits (4,031 ) (3,709 )
Accounts payable (776,760 ) (75,447 )
Other payables and accrued liabilities 9,129,748 (366,206 )
Tax payables (1,558,220 ) 217,752
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (5,023,938 ) 1,483,661
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of equipment (57,204 ) (136,964 )
Net cash used by investing activities (57,204 ) (136,964 )
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from short-term bank borrowings 4,327,532 796,337
Repayment of short-term bank borrowings (5,185,311 ) (1,172,663 )
Repayment of long-term bank borrowings - (85,322 )
Repayments of loans from other financial institutions - (8,871 )
Repayments of obligations under capital leases (236,116 ) (852,718 )
Amounts advanced from related parties 4,158,734 5,195,613
Repayments to related parties (13,885,698 ) (5,083,005 )
Proceeds from public offerings 18,474,763 -
Net cash provided by (used in) in financing activities 7,653,904 (1,210,629 )
Effect of exchange rate change on cash 15,536 (6,310 )
Net increase in cash and restricted cash 2,588,298 129,758
Cash and restricted cash at beginning of the period 11,605,625 223,507
Cash and restricted cash at end of the period $ 14,193,923 $ 353,265
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Interest paid $ 200,435 $ 154,324
Income tax paid $ 990,349 $ 74,889
Supplemental non-cash investing and financing information:
Non-cash capital leases to acquire revenue equipment $ (118,883 ) $ (23,649 )
Uncollected receivable from disposal of revenue equipment $ 9,221 $ -
Professional fees paid by related parties - 143,862
Reconciliation to amounts on consolidated balance sheets:
Cash $ 4,693,923 $ 353,265
Restricted cash 9,500,000 -
Total cash $ 14,193,923 $ 353,265

6

Disclaimer

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 11:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MINGZHU LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED
06:47aMINGZHU LOGISTICS : Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30..
PU
12/23Mingzhu Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
PR
12/13MingZhu Logistics to Expand into Commercial Liquor Distribution
PR
10/22Certain Ordinary Shares of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited are subject to a Lock-Up ..
CI
10/12MINGZHU LOGISTICS : Signs Non-Binding MOU to Buy Controlling Stake in Xinjiang Feipeng Log..
MT
10/12MINGZHU LOGISTICS : and Feipeng Logistics Enter into Non-Binding MOU to Acquire Xinjiang F..
PR
10/12MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited entered into a non-binding memorandum to acquire an ..
CI
07/26MINGZHU LOGISTICS : and Damo Electric Truck Enter Into MOU
PR
07/26MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited and Damo Electric Truck Enter Into MOU
CI
07/06MINGZHU LOGISTICS : Signals Tentative Deal to Buy CheYi Chinese Ride Hailing Service, Shar..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18,8 M - -
Net income 2020 0,78 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4,90 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 127x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 30,5 M 30,5 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 6,75x
Nbr of Employees 147
Free-Float 44,1%
Chart MINGZHU LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINGZHU LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jin Long Yang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jing Wei Zhang Chief Financial Officer
To Wai Suen Independent Director
Mikael Charette Independent Director
Yan Hong Xue Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MINGZHU LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED-81.20%30
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.78.46%40 060
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.44.33%20 712
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.115.32%10 245
SAIA, INC.78.94%8 490
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.27.91%6 564