  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Minim, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MINM   US60365W1027

MINIM, INC.

(MINM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  12:10 2022-07-14 pm EDT
0.3920 USD   -12.50%
12:04pPC GAMER : This cable modem is $35 off for Prime Day, if you want to dump your overpriced Comcast rental
PU
12:04p9TO5TOYS : Upgrade with Motorola's Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers and cable modems this Prime Day from $48
PU
08:00aTop Premarket Decliners
MT
9to5Toys: Upgrade with Motorola's Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers and cable modems this Prime Day from $48

07/14/2022 | 12:04pm EDT
Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, the official Motorola storefront is offering Prime members the opportunity to save on its routers and modems. Headlining the deals here is the Motorola MH7603 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router System 3-pack for $191.18 shipped. Normally going for $240, this 20% discount marks a new all-time low price. This 3-pack router system can cover homes upwards of 5,000-square feet with the app allowing for easy setup and network management for true Gigabit networking. Mesh systems work to eliminate dead zones for lower latencies and better speeds. Head below for more Motorola deals.

More Motorola deals:

After checking out these networking deals, be sure to swing by our main Prime Day hub for all of our roundups in one location. This will best help you take full advantage of this shopping event with our coverage on Twitter being one of the best ways to keep up with all the new deals dropping.

Motorola MH7603 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System 3-pack features:

  • No more buffering - Delivers fast, reliable WiFi to all your devices for uninterrupted streaming, gaming, and video conferencing. Features two 1 Gigabit Ethernet ports for fast wired connections.
  • Auto security and privacy - Keep your network and data safe with advanced security, including: auto firmware upgrades, malware scans, new device alerts, and adblocking.
  • Powerful Secure App - Easily set up and manage your WiFi with the motosync app. Share guest network, run speed tests, track data usage, and more. Plus parental controls like family profiles to filter content and monitor usage.

Disclaimer

Minim Inc. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 16:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 61,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -8,42 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,49x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 20,7 M 20,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,34x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 83
Free-Float 52,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,45 $
Average target price 1,38 $
Spread / Average Target 207%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Graham H. Chynoweth Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicole Hayward Zheng President & Chief Marketing Officer
Mehul Patel Chief Financial Officer
Jeremy Hitchcock Executive Chairman
Alec Rooney Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MINIM, INC.-64.16%21
T-MOBILE US16.33%169 134
AT&T INC.10.08%146 399
KDDI CORPORATION30.82%70 502
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-1.77%61 823
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-8.34%61 149