9to5Toys: Upgrade with Motorola's Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers and cable modems this Prime Day from $48

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, the official Motorola storefront is offering Prime members the opportunity to save on its routers and modems. Headlining the deals here is the Motorola MH7603 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router System 3-pack for $191.18 shipped. Normally going for $240, this 20% discount marks a new all-time low price. This 3-pack router system can cover homes upwards of 5,000-square feet with the app allowing for easy setup and network management for true Gigabit networking. Mesh systems work to eliminate dead zones for lower latencies and better speeds. Head below for more Motorola deals.

More Motorola deals:

After checking out these networking deals, be sure to swing by our main Prime Day hub for all of our roundups in one location. This will best help you take full advantage of this shopping event with our coverage on Twitter being one of the best ways to keep up with all the new deals dropping.

Motorola MH7603 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System 3-pack features:

No more buffering - Delivers fast, reliable WiFi to all your devices for uninterrupted streaming, gaming, and video conferencing. Features two 1 Gigabit Ethernet ports for fast wired connections.

Auto security and privacy - Keep your network and data safe with advanced security, including: auto firmware upgrades, malware scans, new device alerts, and adblocking.

Powerful Secure App - Easily set up and manage your WiFi with the motosync app. Share guest network, run speed tests, track data usage, and more. Plus parental controls like family profiles to filter content and monitor usage.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!