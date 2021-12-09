Minim President Named A “Female Executive of the Year” and “Most Innovative Woman” By Stevie Awards for Women in Business Worldwide

Nicole Zheng will join female leaders from around the world on a virtual stage to accept two Silver Stevie® Awards for excellence in Consumer Products and Technology

MANCHESTER, NH, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM), the creator of intelligent networking products under the Motorola brand, announced that Nicole Zheng, Minim’s President and Chief Marketing Officer, is a 2021 Silver Stevie® Award winner in two distinct nomination categories: "Female Executive of the Year" and "Most Innovative Woman." The awards ceremony will take place virtually on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

"We're thrilled that Nicole has been recognized for her outstanding contributions in technology," said Sandra Howe, Board Director at Minim. "Nicole has taken marketing and operational creativity to new levels with an innovative approach to everything she touches. Her leadership as a female executive is an inspiration not only to those within the company, but throughout the industry overall."

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run – worldwide. More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, and Women Run Workplace of the Year. Nicole Zheng was nominated and selected for "Female Executive of the Year" and "Most Innovative Woman" in the consumer products and technology categories, respectively.

"Women-owned and run organizations have contributed significantly to the increase in innovation and entrepreneurial activity we've seen globally since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Maggie Gallagher Miller, president of the Stevie Awards. “The nominations submitted to the 18th Stevie Awards for Women in Business that attest to this are inspiring, humbling, and motivating."

As more than 50% of US broadband households report an increase in broadband usage since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic (Parks Associates), Minim’s intelligent Motorola networking products help families get the most out of their internet connections with advanced speeds, an intuitive mobile app, malware blocking, parental controls, and more. Multiple Motorola modems and modem/routers were identified in the Top 5 Amazon Best Sellers this past Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Zheng’s decisive leadership and knowledge of the wider consumer and broadband markets have helped drive Minim's nationwide launches of its next-generation DOCSIS 3.1 products and the new motosync app in eight retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, Target, and more.

“Nicole is a multiplier on any initiative she touches — from software product strategy, to our trademark asset sale, to recruiting exceptional e-commerce and technology talent just this year,” said Gray Chynoweth, Minim’s CEO. “With her former life as an engineer and experience as an operator, Nicole’s support is in high demand across the management team. We are all pleased to congratulate her on this well-deserved recognition.”

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women. Registration for the ceremony is now on sale.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

HCL Technologies sponsors the Red Ladder Women in Technology Awards in the 2021 Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

