Minim : Revises Virtual Investor Day Timing and Provides Corporate Update - Form 8-K

Minim Revises Virtual Investor Day Timing and Provides Corporate Update

MANCHESTER, NH (February 28, 2022) - Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM), the creator of intelligent WiFi software and Motorola home networking products under an exclusive global brand license, today announces both an update to its Virtual Investor Day timing and a business update:

Virtual Investor Day

Minim previously announced that it would host a virtual investor day event, to be held on Feb 28, 2022, at 4:30 pm ET. With the announcement that it has appointed a new Chief Financial Officer, the Company now plans to reschedule the event to the second quarter. This postponement will allow the new CFO to fully participate in the investor day event. The new date for the investor day will be announced after the CFO starts with the Company on March 21, 2022.

Business Update

In lieu of the opportunity to update investors and the market on the original date for investor day, Minim provides the following updates on its business activities:

● Consistent with performance across the industry, Minim experienced a return to pre-Covid levels of year-over-year revenue growth for FY21 (10-16% expected). ● Q4 FY21 saw a material improvement in ecommerce performance. This was driven by the Company's first-ever broad based participation in Amazon's holiday shopping events and resulted in Motorola's becoming the #1 top-selling cable modem and gateway brand for the quarter according to Amazon analyst data. Q4 FY21 saw a material reduction in retail performance. This was driven by in-quarter reductions in retail orders that resulted from holiday orders being pulled in to late Q3 FY21 due to retailer concerns over supply chain and inventory availability issues. ● At CES 2022, Minim introduced new motosync app features and an expanded mesh WiFi portfolio, including a first-of-its-kind, ultra-high-speed wideband WiFi 6E mesh system.

"While 2021 proved to be a challenging year for our industry in terms of supply chain and a return to pre-Covid consumer demand, I am proud of our team's accomplishments that led to positive year-over-year revenue growth consistent with pre-pandemic performance," commented Gray Chynoweth, Minim CEO. "This annual revenue growth highlights Minim's expanded market share in e-commerce channels. We have recently added exceptional retail sales, technology, and now financial leadership to continue to execute on our growth plan and vision. I am looking forward to a detailed discussion regarding our 2021 performance on our Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings call."

These preliminary estimates regarding our revenue growth is not a comprehensive statement of the Company's financial results. Actual results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021 may differ from these preliminary unaudited estimates as a result of the completion of the Company's customary year-end closing, review and audit procedures and other developments arising between now and the time that its financial results are finalized. Our independent registered public accounting firm has not audited, reviewed, compiled or performed any procedures with respect to such preliminary data for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Additional information and details for Minim's Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings call will be provided. To learn more about Minim, visit the Company's investor website at ir.minim.com.

