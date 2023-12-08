During his working visit to Norilsk, Alexei Chekunkov, Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, explored Nornickel's key projects and assessed progress against the Comprehensive Social and Economic Development Plan for Norilsk, which seeks to improve the quality of life in this major industrial hub.

The minister inspected a new house for invited professionals and handed over keys to the first residents, while also participating in the opening of the Iceberg Ice Arena and a modern garage facility of the gas safety service at Nadezhda Metallurgical Plant. In addition, Mr Chekunkov evaluated progress against major renovation projects.

In February 2021, the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, the Krasnoyarsk Territory, Norilsk and Nornickel entered into a four-party agreement on comprehensive social and economic development of Norilsk for the period through 2024, while in December 2021 the Government approved a comprehensive plan of social and economic development of Norilsk with a focus on the city's renovation driven by housing construction. Total funding for the period from 2021 to 2035 amounts to RUB 120 bn, including RUB 81.3 bn contributed by Nornickel.

The minister inspected the first house completed under Norilsk's renovation programme. The refurbishment and replanning of an unfinished building from the 1990s were completed on a tight deadline in less than one year, with the Company's experts investing a significant effort into the thermal stabilisation of soils. The building comprises 90 apartments for professionals invited to work in Norilsk Division, including 18 studios, 25 two-room apartments, 38 one-room flats, and 9 three-room apartments. The housing facilities have furniture and household appliances, while the building is equipped with freight and passenger elevators and lifts for people with limited mobility. The heating and water supply systems feature copper piping with thermostatic regulators. The surrounding premises boast sports and playgrounds, as well as a recreation area.

The minister also reviewed progress on other housing projects by visiting various construction sites across the city. There are two 9-storey buildings under construction in the central district and two 6-storey buildings in the Talnakh district. These projects are at an advanced stage of completion, with 276 new apartments scheduled to be commissioned by the end of 2024.

As part of his visit, Alexei Chekunkov inspected state-of-the-art facilities for emergency services at Nadezhda Metallurgical Plant, including a fire station and a garage facility for the gas safety service. He also visited production facilities built under the Sulphur Programme, Russia's major environmental project. These sites represent only a small portion of the significant changes that Nadezhda Metallurgical Plant has gone through over this year.

"Norilsk is changing, and the Company is changing in step with the fundamental transformations occurring in the city. These are two interconnected vectors. We are improving the comfort and accessibility of the urban environment, workspaces, and recreational areas for employees. This year, the Sulphur Programme has given Nadezhda Metallurgical Plant a new lease of life, as we have been pursuing the comprehensive environmental programme Clean Norilsk across the city's industrial sites and public spaces," commented Nikolay Utkin, Nornickel's Senior Vice President.

The minister also inspected urban amenities by visiting one of the new heated bus stops and taking a ride on a modern city bus.

"There are dozens of new comfortable heated bus stops installed throughout the city each year. We welcome the feedback of Norilsk residents and seek to improve the user friendliness and accessibility of our infrastructure facilities. The same holds true for our public transport, which is becoming increasingly upgraded and convenient. We are purchasing the latest models of domestically produced buses that are tailored to the extreme conditions of the Far North," commented Dmitry Karasev, Mayor of Norilsk.

In Talnakh, Alexei Chekunkov inaugurated a new Iceberg Ice Arena. The construction of the new hockey and skating facility was initiated by Nornickel with the primary goal of providing sports and recreation opportunities to the residents of the Talnakh district. The distinctive technical feature of this project consists in its extensive use of advanced air conditioning and refrigeration systems that allow for the year-round operation of the arena.

On the eve of the minister's working visit, experts engaged in Norilsk's comprehensive development plan presented Norilsk 2035, a dedicated digital platform projecting the image of Norilsk of the future and enabling the users to see all renovation facilities. By using the interactive tools of the digital platform, Alexey Chekunkov reviewed progress on the key construction projects and learned how the renovated city districts will look like in 2035.

"This week, the Russian Government has approved a list of key cities and towns in the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation that will benefit from the implementation of economic and infrastructure projects. Predictably enough, Norilsk was included in the list. It is gratifying to see that for several years now the city has been capitalising on one of the largest comprehensive development plans in the Arctic region developed on the orders of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. As early as now, we are opening new facilities for the residents and industrial players. Substantial progress on the plan can serve as a basis for its scale-up and roll-out to other Arctic regions," commented the minister.