STATEMENT OF MATERIAL FACT

Calling and holding a general meeting of holders (shareholders) of the Issuer, announcing a general meeting of holders (shareholders) of the Issuer unsuccessful, resolution adopted by the general meeting of holders (shareholders) of the Issuer or sole stakeholder (entity which owns all the voting shares) of the Issuer

1. General information

1.1. Full name of the Issuer Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel 1.2. Address of the issuer, listed in the Unified 1 ul. Morozova, Dudinka, Taimyr Dolgano-Nenets District, State Register of Legal Entities Krasnoyarsk Krai, 647000 1.3. Primary State Registration Number of the 1028400000298 Issuer (OGRN) 1.4. Taxpayer Identification Number of the 8401005730 Issuer (INN) 1.5. Unique code assigned to the Issuer by the 40155-F Bank of Russia 1.6. Internet website used by the issuer to http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=564 disclose information https://www.nornickel.ru/investors/disclosure/nornickel- disclosure/ 1.7. The date of the event (material fact) in 22/05/2024 respect of which the statement was made 2. Subject matter Convening the issuer's general meeting of shareholders

Type of the general meeting of shareholders of the issuer (annual (ordinary), extraordinary): annual . Form of the general meeting of shareholders of the issuer (in-person meeting or voting in absentia): voting in absentia.

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is conducted in-absentia in accordance with Federal Law 25-FZ On Amendments to Federal Law on Joint-Stock Companies and Suspending Certain Provisions of Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation dd. 25/02/2022 Art. 3 par. 1 and Art. 3 par. 1 and as per PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel Board of Directors resolution dd. 22/05/2024 (MoM No GMK/11-pr-sd dd. 22/05/2024).

2.3. Date, time, and venue of the issuer's general meeting of shareholders, mail address, e-mail, for filled out voting ballots (if any), if the meeting of shareholders allows for voting digitally on an Internet website, then a website on the Internet where digital voting ballots are made available:

date of the issuer's general meeting of shareholders: June 28, 2024;

Postal address to mail a completed and signed voting ballot is as follows: JSC IRC - R.O.S.T, 18 building 5B ul. Stromynka, 107076 Moscow;

Website on the Internet hosting the digital ballots for voting:https://lk.rrost.ru/Nornik;

Due date for voting ballots acceptance (id the type of the general meeting is voting in absentia): June 28, 2024 (for the votes by shareholders to be recognized, their physical or digital ballots have to be submitted or filled out by June 27, 2024); The record date for persons eligible to participate in the general meeting of shareholders of the Issuer: June 04, 2024. Agenda of the issuer's general meeting of shareholders: