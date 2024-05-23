STATEMENT OF MATERIAL FACT
Calling and holding a general meeting of holders (shareholders) of the Issuer, announcing a general meeting of holders (shareholders) of the Issuer unsuccessful, resolution adopted by the general meeting of holders (shareholders) of the Issuer or sole stakeholder (entity which owns all the voting shares) of the Issuer
1. General information
1.1. Full name of the Issuer
Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical
Company Norilsk Nickel
1.2. Address of the issuer, listed in the Unified
1 ul. Morozova, Dudinka, Taimyr Dolgano-Nenets District,
State Register of Legal Entities
Krasnoyarsk Krai, 647000
1.3. Primary State Registration Number of the
1028400000298
Issuer (OGRN)
1.4. Taxpayer Identification Number of the
8401005730
Issuer (INN)
1.5. Unique code assigned to the Issuer by the
40155-F
Bank of Russia
1.6. Internet website used by the issuer to
http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=564
disclose information
https://www.nornickel.ru/investors/disclosure/nornickel-
disclosure/
1.7. The date of the event (material fact) in
22/05/2024
respect of which the statement was made
2. Subject matter
Convening the issuer's general meeting of shareholders
- Type of the general meeting of shareholders of the issuer (annual (ordinary), extraordinary): annual.
- Form of the general meeting of shareholders of the issuer (in-person meeting or voting in absentia): voting in absentia.
The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is conducted in-absentia in accordance with Federal Law 25-FZ On Amendments to Federal Law on Joint-Stock Companies and Suspending Certain Provisions of Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation dd. 25/02/2022 Art. 3 par. 1 and Art. 3 par. 1 and as per PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel Board of Directors resolution dd. 22/05/2024 (MoM No GMK/11-pr-sd dd. 22/05/2024).
2.3. Date, time, and venue of the issuer's general meeting of shareholders, mail address, e-mail, for filled out voting ballots (if any), if the meeting of shareholders allows for voting digitally on an Internet website, then a website on the Internet where digital voting ballots are made available:
date of the issuer's general meeting of shareholders: June 28, 2024;
Postal address to mail a completed and signed voting ballot is as follows: JSC IRC - R.O.S.T, 18 building 5B ul. Stromynka, 107076 Moscow;
Website on the Internet hosting the digital ballots for voting:https://lk.rrost.ru/Nornik;
- Due date for voting ballots acceptance (id the type of the general meeting is voting in absentia): June 28, 2024 (for the votes by shareholders to be recognized, their physical or digital ballots have to be submitted or filled out by June 27, 2024);
- The record date for persons eligible to participate in the general meeting of shareholders of the Issuer: June 04, 2024.
- Agenda of the issuer's general meeting of shareholders:
- Approval of the 2023 Annual Report of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel.
- Approval of the 2023 Accounting (Financial) Statements of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel.
- Approval of 2023 PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel consolidated financial statements.
- Distribution of profit of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel for 2023, including payment (declaration) of dividends, based on the results of 2023.
- Election of members of the Board of Directors of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel.
- Election of members of the Internal Audit Commission of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel.
- Hiring an auditor to audit the Russian accounting (financial) statements of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel.
- Hiring an auditor to audit the consolidated financial statements of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel.
- Remuneration and reimbursement of expenses of members of the Board of Directors of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel.
- Remuneration of the Internal Audit Commission of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel.
- Approval of related party transactions for reimbursement of members of the Board of Directors and the Management Board of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel for incurred losses.
- Approval of the related party transaction for insurance of the liability of members of the Board of Directors and the Management Board of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel
Procedure for accessing information (materials) to be made available for the general meeting of shareholders of the Issuer and link to it:
- persons eligible to participate in the AGM shall have access to the information (materials) after June 7, 2024, every business day from 10 am to 5 pm (local time), at the addresses specified in the AGM notice;
- the above information (materials) for the June 7, 2024 AGMare also sent in digital form (in the form of electronic documents) to the Company's registrar for further informing the persons eligible to participate in the AGM, in accordance with securities laws of the Russian Federation;
Starting from June 7, 2024, the following documents, approval of which is on the agenda of the AGM are free to examine on the Company website http://www.nornikel.ru on the Internet:
- 2023 Annual Report of the Company;
- 2023 Accounting (Financial) Statements of the Company with a respective auditor's opinion;
- 2023 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company (as part of the Annual Report of the
Company for the year 2023) with a respective auditor's opinion;
- New revision of the Remuneration Policy for members of the Board of Directors of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel.
- Identification characteristics of shares, holders of which are eligible to participate in the general meeting of shareholder:
type, category (kind) of securities: ordinary shares;
registration reference of the issue (secondary issue) of shares and date of registration: state reference 1-01- 40155-F;registration date 07/07/1997; Date of state registration number on 12/12/2006
International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) of Shares: RU0007288411
classification of financial instruments (CFI): ESVXFR
- Governing body of the Issuer that resolved to convene the general meeting of shareholders of the Issuer and date of the resolution: Board of Directors, 22/05/2024;
Date and reference number of the Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Issuer, at which the resolutions were adopted: 22/05/2024, MoM No. GMK/11-pr-sd.
Director,
Corporate Relations Department
(Power of Attorney No. GMK-115/87-nt dd. 10/07/2023)
N.Yu. Yurchenko
May 22, 2024
