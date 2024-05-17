Nornickel and MTS RED, part of MTS, have signed a cooperation agreement on information security. The partnership focuses on developing cybersecurity products and services tailored to the needs of the industrial sector.

The agreement entails joint efforts between Nornickel and MTS RED to develop testing methodologies and enhance advanced information security solutions to mitigate the industrial sector's most pertinent cyberthreats.

The collaboration will focus on developing network attack protection systems and a range of managed security services (MSS) to defend against DDoS attacks (Anti-DDoS Protection), web application attacks (WAF), phishing attacks on company employees (Security Awareness), and services for securing communication channels using domestic encryption algorithms based on GOST standards, and multifactor authentication (MFA).

"The Russian cybersecurity market is rapidly evolving, with products maturing and innovative solutions emerging. However, there is still much work ahead, and we strongly believe in the value of collaborative efforts between developers and customers in alignment with regulatory requirements and global trends. The partnership between Nornickel and MTS RED will serve as a wellspring of innovative ideas and efficient strategies, contributing to the advancement of the cybersecurity market," said Alexey Martyntsev, Director of Information Protection and IT Infrastructure Department at Nornickel.

Under the agreement, Nornickel and MTS RED experts will also collaborate to exchange knowledge and best practices in fostering a robust corporate cybersecurity culture. Furthermore, the companies have agreed on a range of joint activities to enhance education and training programmes for cybersecurity professionals, as well as internships, and other talent management and career development initiatives in this field.

"Understanding the market needs, industry-specific cyberattack patterns, and the unique infrastructure and business processes of our clients is key to the effectiveness of cybersecurity solutions. That is why collaboration with Nornickel, particularly in the areas of testing and enhancing MTS RED's products and services, is of great importance to us. It will complement our expertise, enable us to address the requirements of the industrial sector, and contribute to the import substitution of cybersecurity solutions," said Evgeniya Naumova, CEO of MTS RED.