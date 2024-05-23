STATEMENT OF MATERIAL FACT

Record Date For the Holders of the Issuer's Securities

1. General information 1.1. Full name of the Issuer Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel

1.2. Address of the issuer, listed in the Unified 1 ul. Morozova, Dudinka, Taimyr Dolgano-Nenets District,

State Register of Legal Entities Krasnoyarsk Krai, 647000 1.3. Primary State Registration Number of the 1028400000298 Issuer (OGRN) 1.4. Taxpayer Identification Number of the 8401005730 Issuer (INN) 1.5. Unique code assigned to the Issuer by the 40155-F Bank of Russia 1.6. Internet website used by the issuer to http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=564 disclose information https://www.nornickel.ru/investors/disclosure/nornickel- disclosure/ 1.7. The date of the event (material fact) in 22/05/2024 respect of which the statement was made

2. Subject matter

2.1. Identification properties of the Issuer's securities, in respect of which the record date is set: type, category (kind) of securities: ordinary shares;

registration reference of the issue (secondary issue) of shares and date of registration: state reference 1-01- 40155-F;registration date 07/07/1997; Date of state registration number on 12/12/2006

International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) of Shares: RU0007288411

classification of financial instruments (CFI): ESVXFR

Rights vested in the Issuer's securities, in respect of which the record date is set: participation in the annual general meeting of shareholders and voting on all agenda items within his/her purview.

2.3. Record date for the holders of the Issuer's securities: June 4, 2024 (record date for the annual general meeting of shareholders to be held on June 28, 2024).

Date and reference number of Minutes of the Board of Directors of the Issuer, at which the decision on the record date (date of drawing up the list of the Issuer securities' holders) was adopted: 22/05/2024, MoM No.

GMK/11-pr-sd.