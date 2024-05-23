STATEMENT OF MATERIAL FACT
Record Date For the Holders of the Issuer's Securities
1. General information
1.1. Full name of the Issuer
Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical
Company Norilsk Nickel
1.2. Address of the issuer, listed in the Unified 1 ul. Morozova, Dudinka, Taimyr Dolgano-Nenets District,
State Register of Legal Entities
Krasnoyarsk Krai, 647000
1.3. Primary State Registration Number of the
1028400000298
Issuer (OGRN)
1.4. Taxpayer Identification Number of the
8401005730
Issuer (INN)
1.5. Unique code assigned to the Issuer by the
40155-F
Bank of Russia
1.6. Internet website used by the issuer to
http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=564
disclose information
https://www.nornickel.ru/investors/disclosure/nornickel-
disclosure/
1.7. The date of the event (material fact) in
22/05/2024
respect of which the statement was made
2. Subject matter
2.1. Identification properties of the Issuer's securities, in respect of which the record date is set: type, category (kind) of securities: ordinary shares;
registration reference of the issue (secondary issue) of shares and date of registration: state reference 1-01- 40155-F;registration date 07/07/1997; Date of state registration number on 12/12/2006
International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) of Shares: RU0007288411
classification of financial instruments (CFI): ESVXFR
- Rights vested in the Issuer's securities, in respect of which the record date is set: participation in the annual general meeting of shareholders and voting on all agenda items within his/her purview.
2.3. Record date for the holders of the Issuer's securities: June 4, 2024 (record date for the annual general meeting of shareholders to be held on June 28, 2024).
- Date and reference number of Minutes of the Board of Directors of the Issuer, at which the decision on the record date (date of drawing up the list of the Issuer securities' holders) was adopted: 22/05/2024, MoM No.
GMK/11-pr-sd.
Director,
Corporate Relations Department
(Power of Attorney No. GMK-115/87-nt dd. 10/07/2023)
N.Yu. Yurchenko
May 22, 2024
