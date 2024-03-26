These devices, such as radioisotope density meter, allow Nornickel to keep track of liquid industrial products in difficult operating conditions without stopping the production processes.

The Institute of Physico-Technological Problems, part of Rosatom State Corporation, manufactures and supplies radioisotope instruments. These instruments, using directional radioisotope radiation, measure density and fill

level

through the walls of pipelines and tanks in online mode without sampling and subsequent determination of density in the laboratory.

High sensitivity and accuracy of the devices enable measurements with high speed and minimal error, which allows to organise fast and automated accounting of metal-containing products.

Alexey Parasyna, Director of Industrial Automation and Metrology at Nornickel's IT Department and CEO of Norsoft, commented: "Partnership with Rosatom in the field of nuclear instrumentation opens up new horizons for us in further improving the accuracy and speed of production processes. These advanced technologies will enable us to increase control over key parameters of our operations, while ensuring a high degree of automation and efficiency. We are confident that this co-operation will enhance our technological sovereignty and significantly reduce our dependence on foreign equipment."

Andrey Butko, General Director of RASU, commented: "In the context of the global strategy of independent technological development of the Russian industry, our co-operation with Nornickel is of particular relevance, demonstrating the potential of implementing high-tech solutions tested in the nuclear industry.

The radioisotope devices have already undergone a cycle of special procedures and are ready for efficient operation in the harshest conditions, including at important facilities in the Arctic".

The agreement between Nornickel and Rosatom marks another step towards close partnership between the two companies. Earlier, the partners agreed to explore the possibility of building low-capacity nuclear power plants to supply Norilsk and are working on Russia's largest lithium production project in the Murmansk Region.

About Norsoft

Norsoft is a Russian IT company, part of Nornickel. Norsoft was established to implement and develop projects of Industrial Competence Centres under the patronage of the Russian government. Norsoft's mission is to create unique domestic IT solutions in the field of mining production and ecology for the entire industrial sector of the country. Automated solutions are developed using open source software, cross-platform, web and open plug-in architecture.