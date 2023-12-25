For a month, specialists from Bureau Veritas, one of the world's largest inspection and certification companies, worked at the production sites of the Polar Division, Murmansk and Polar Transport Branches, and the company's head office. They checked the compliance of the occupational health and safety management system with the requirements of
Among Nornickel's strengths, the auditors cited the company's ongoing project to improve the
Stanislav Seleznev, Nornickel Vice President for Environment and Occupational Safety, commented: "Despite the difficulties caused by the geopolitical situation, Nornickel will continue to actively improve working conditions of its employees, prevent injuries, improve the existing occupational health and safety system, and introduce advanced methods and best practices in the field of industrial safety".
Evgeny Shipilov, Bureau Veritas Certification Director, commented: "We have been co-operating with Nornickel since 2015. And our experts confirm that the current occupational health and safety management system has a high level of maturity and sustainability. I would also like to note the high involvement of the company's management in the issues of production safety".
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
OJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel published this content on 25 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2023 07:13:33 UTC.