Nornickel successfully passed an audit of its occupational safety management system and renewed its certificate of compliance.

For a month, specialists from Bureau Veritas, one of the world's largest inspection and certification companies, worked at the production sites of the Polar Division, Murmansk and Polar Transport Branches, and the company's head office. They checked the compliance of the occupational health and safety management system with the requirements of

ISO

45001:2018 international standard. Nornickel fully meets the high requirements, the experts concluded at the end of their work.

Among Nornickel's strengths, the auditors cited the company's ongoing project to improve the

level

of safety culture development, the operation of risk-based approach tools, the use of information technologies in this area, work with contractors and focus on continuous improvement of the occupational health and safety management system.

Stanislav Seleznev, Nornickel Vice President for Environment and Occupational Safety, commented: "Despite the difficulties caused by the geopolitical situation, Nornickel will continue to actively improve working conditions of its employees, prevent injuries, improve the existing occupational health and safety system, and introduce advanced methods and best practices in the field of industrial safety".

Evgeny Shipilov, Bureau Veritas Certification Director, commented: "We have been co-operating with Nornickel since 2015. And our experts confirm that the current occupational health and safety management system has a high level of maturity and sustainability. I would also like to note the high involvement of the company's management in the issues of production safety".